Bella Hadid Just Wore 2026's Biggest Accessory Trend in Paris

If there’s one thing fashion month can always promise, it’s a new It item for the upcoming year. Runway shows from Michael Kors, TWP, and Tory Burch’s spring 2026 all included variations of one particular accessory trend that will define 2026: pendant necklaces. The latest celebrity to catch on to the It accessory was Bella Hadid, who was just seen galavanting on her model-off-duty time during Paris Fashion Week, sporting a slinky cowlneck top and capri pants with a brown leather jacket layered over it.
Her outfit also consisted of a black leather tote bag and pointed-toe shoes with a small bow adorning them, and on her neck was a vintage-looking gemstone-adorned gold pendant necklace. This trend is already making waves prior to 2026 given that Hadid is already endorsing it. If you want to get a head start on S/S 26 accessory trends like Hadid, keep scrolling through to recreate her look and shop more pendant necklaces in various styles below.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.