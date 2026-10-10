After an action-packed fashion month that came to a suitably high octane close in Paris, I’ve used the last few days to take stock of my own wardrobe. While the fashionable capital was full of full-throttle glamour and directional trends we’ll no doubt see everywhere next summer, I’ve always found myself far more interested in what is happening on the streets outside the shows. Perhaps it's a particular shoe colour that suddenly everyone seems to be wearing, or a certain bag that has show-goers enthralled. Whatever it happens to be, very quickly the rest of the set will clock on too. And this October, the fashion crowd's off-duty wardrobes have a serious soft spot for grey trousers.
In a look that feels equally as preppy as it does borrowed-from-the-boys, Maude Apatow was the first to put me onto the growing trend. Spotted outside of Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2027 show, her brown-and-grey houndstooth, barrel-leg trousers instantly caught my eye. Styled up with a matching relaxed blazer, blue shirt, tan button-up cardigan and maroon pointed-toe heels, the look was a masterclass in playing with proportions.
If I hadn’t already been convinced that grey trousers were making a comeback, enter the OG It girl herself, Alexa Chung. Now, it must be said, there's very little fashion-wise Alexa can’t convince me of, but her look outside Chloé show sealed the deal on the grey trouser. Styling a butter yellow, satin tank top with a pair of fitted, pinstripe trousers with a slight flare, had me instantly sold. The contrast of these soft, powdery hues brought a lightness into her look that felt decidedly unfussy. Both understated and quietly luxurious, it couldn't feel more Alexa if it tried.
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Then, showing us how to take grey trousers from runway show to afterparty, Nara Smith's full Miu Miu look of low-rise bootcut trousers, a nearly nude top and vinyl heels felt every bit the It girl she is. But I knew the trend really had legs when, mere days later and over 2000 miles away in New York, Elsa Hosk posted a grey trouser look to her social media feed. Choosing a Herringbone set not dissimilar to Maude's, she made a compelling case for monochromatic dressing with utilitarian structure, to bring a clean sharpness to her daytime look.
So if you're looking for a reason to add grey trousers to your autumn wardrobe, I've rounded up the best of the best. Keep scrolling to shop the grey trousers that are getting my stamp of approval right now.
Shop the Grey Trouser Trend 2026:
LOULOU DE SAISON
Sbiru Pleated Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants
Sleek and sophisticated from the French brand.
lululemon
Daydrift High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Regular
Yep, lululemon is no longer strictly reserved for gymwear.
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
I can't quite believe these trousers are only £13.
M&S
Jersey Twill Straight Leg Ankle Grazer Trousers
Style with a loose cotton top and loafers.
COS
PLEATED WIDE-LEG TROUSERS
You'll get so much wear out of these perfect pleats.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.