It's Miu Miu day in Paris! It's the morning of the spring/summer 2027 show, and internet fashion darling Steph Hui is in full pre-show mode swaddled in a fluffy hotel bathrobe. "Always," she says of her getting-ready uniform. Fueled by two hard-boiled eggs and a coffee (she saves the real meal for after the show), it's off to the races for the Hong Kong-born, New York-based creator. Hui has amassed a huge audience—a cool 2.2M on TikTok and another million-plus on Instagram—for her playful sense of style, something that has made her a favorite follow. Today, that means dressing in a sheer layered number, polished buckle heels, and one very tactile fluffy handbag, all carrying the label.
As the industry's most reliable trendsetter, Miu Miu is easily one of the most coveted tickets on the Paris Fashion Week calendar, and one that Hui looks forward to the most. "The styling," she effuses, "that’s the part that inspires me. Every season there are textures and layers I didn’t expect." Each Miu Miu show also notoriously arrives with its own conversation starter, and for Hui, getting dressed for this one meant experimenting with sheer layers, lingerie dressing, and nostalgic, early '00s-inspired beauty looks.
We caught up with her before she headed to the venue to talk all things Miu Miu and Paris Fashion Week. She shares the day's details including her Princess Diaries-inspired headband, faithful gym ritual, and the A$AP Rocky concert she managed squeeze in between the week's shows. Read on for her getting-ready playbook.
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What’s the best part about attending the Miu Miu show that you’ve come to look forward to each season?
The styling. Every season there are textures and layers I didn’t expect. That’s the part that inspires me.
What are you most anticipating seeing from this next Miu Miu collection?
Miu Miu is all about unexpected choices. I am waiting to see which classic Miuccia Prada twists this time, and how far she takes it.
You walk into a Miu Miu boutique with an endless budget. What are one or two items you know for sure you're ringing up?
A jacket, because of the cut - Miu Miu does that interesting proportion that turns a normal outfit into a look. And the Beau bag, it’s a timeless small bag yet big enough to fit my whole life in it.
Are there any favorite Miu Miu pieces currently in your closet?
The second it gets chilly, I wear my Miu Miu Fleece Zippered Hoodie Jacket. I can actually live in it as it's so warm and cozy.
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
Miu Miu
Fleece Zippered Hoodie Jacket
Miu Miu
Metal and Leather Headband
Talk to me about your look for the show and what inspired it. Who or what are you channeling?
A sheer light dress, layered, a headband and a shearing pouch bag. This look immediately felt like The Princess Diaries - a little nostalgic, cute and so me.
In what ways does this look speak to you and your personal style? Is this in line with what you'd dress yourself in or did you step outside of your comfort zone?
It was fun to try the headband, because it’s different from how I usually wear my hair. I loved experimenting for the show. The dress felt so unique, especially the mix of textures and I got compliments on it all day.
What kind of beauty decisions are you making? What is the direction you're going in for your hair and makeup and why did you choose these details to complement your look?
I always start with the outfit, then do hair and makeup to match it. A bold lip in the dress colour, a natural skin base, and soft waves so the headband could stand out.
Do you have any pre-show rituals or traditions?
If I have time, I go to the gym the night before or the morning of the show. It makes me feel strong, and it puts me back in my body before a long day.
What's playing in the speakers while you get ready? What song or artist is a must on your getting ready playlist?
If it’s a 10 am show, I get ready in silence. For a night show, I recently played a lot of Don Toliver.
You're ordering room service while in the glam chair. What's in the order?
I am usually in such a rush when I wake up that I eat properly after the show. Before, it’s two hard-boiled eggs and a coffee, just enough fuel for the show.
Hotel bathrobe or loungewear set while getting ready?
Hotel bathrobe. Always. I am in one right now.
What are some of the non-PFW related things you'll be making a point of doing in between the shows and events?
Dinner with friends, or by myself, and a bit of shopping. This PFW I even made it to the A$AP Rocky concert between shows. I felt grateful to experience that, and to enjoy my life while working on what I love.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.