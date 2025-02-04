Hold the Black Leggings—Kendall and Hailey Just Said This Colour Is Much Trendier
If there's any subset of fashion people I'll always turn to for off-duty styling inspiration, it has to be models. Making a sport of looking effortlessly chic, when they debut a new stylish take on daily dressing, you know I'll be paying attention.
And, what's better than one model's endorsement of a new off-duty trend? The endorsement of two models. Stepping out within days of each other in the same trouser trend that entirely elevated their looks, this week I spotted Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber styling strikingly similar pairs of green leggings.
A welcome alternative to the black leggings that populate so many wardrobes, this emerging trend feels like a fresh deviation that adds interest to a simple look, without overcomplicating it.
Giving her green leggings an elevated edge, Bieber styled her forest green pair tucked into white socks with white low-top trainers. Wearing hers with a cosy hoody and an oversized leather jacket, the model put an incognito spin on her style, completing her look with dark sunglasses and a navy cap.
Adding a grounding, earthy hue, Bieber's leggings choice stopped her outfit from feeling overly dark and heavy while welcoming in a richer palette that feels fitting as we edge closer to spring's brighter days.
Taking a similarly low-key approach to her leggings styling, Jenner emerged this week styling her green pair with a fitted wool jacket in a deep grey shade.
An uncommon, but highly chic colour pairing, Jenner's green and grey outfit was considered and chic without feeling fussy—proving the quiet versatility of the under-the-radar leggings trend.
Seeping into stylish groups that exist beyond celebrity circles too, it's clear that there's a growing appetite for green leggings. While black leggings are and always will be a staple, I find that this chic alternative makes building an interesting off-duty outfit so much more easy.
I for one am happy to energise my loungewear collection with this subtle but impactful swap. If you are too, then read on to discover our edit of the best green leggings below.
SHOP GREEN LEGGINGS:
The ribbed effect gives these a polished feel that makes them easier to style during the day.
Style these with the matching sports bra to the gym, or pair with a boxy tee and a leather jacket for the day to day.
These forest green leggings look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Skim's Fits Everybody Leggings are a favourite within fashion circles for their sleek and comfortable finish.
Style with white socks and chunky trainers for a sleek off-duty look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
