If there's any subset of fashion people I'll always turn to for off-duty styling inspiration, it has to be models. Making a sport of looking effortlessly chic, when they debut a new stylish take on daily dressing, you know I'll be paying attention.

And, what's better than one model's endorsement of a new off-duty trend? The endorsement of two models. Stepping out within days of each other in the same trouser trend that entirely elevated their looks, this week I spotted Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber styling strikingly similar pairs of green leggings.

A welcome alternative to the black leggings that populate so many wardrobes, this emerging trend feels like a fresh deviation that adds interest to a simple look, without overcomplicating it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving her green leggings an elevated edge, Bieber styled her forest green pair tucked into white socks with white low-top trainers. Wearing hers with a cosy hoody and an oversized leather jacket, the model put an incognito spin on her style, completing her look with dark sunglasses and a navy cap.

Adding a grounding, earthy hue, Bieber's leggings choice stopped her outfit from feeling overly dark and heavy while welcoming in a richer palette that feels fitting as we edge closer to spring's brighter days.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Taking a similarly low-key approach to her leggings styling, Jenner emerged this week styling her green pair with a fitted wool jacket in a deep grey shade.

An uncommon, but highly chic colour pairing, Jenner's green and grey outfit was considered and chic without feeling fussy—proving the quiet versatility of the under-the-radar leggings trend.

Seeping into stylish groups that exist beyond celebrity circles too, it's clear that there's a growing appetite for green leggings. While black leggings are and always will be a staple, I find that this chic alternative makes building an interesting off-duty outfit so much more easy.

I for one am happy to energise my loungewear collection with this subtle but impactful swap. If you are too, then read on to discover our edit of the best green leggings below.

