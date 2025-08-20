Everyone With Good Taste in Trends Is About to Wear This It Item With Jeans and Sneakers

We're entering that time of year in which the white midi skirts and sandals will soon be stowed away to make room for jeans and sneakers at the front of our closets. Model Amelia Gray Hamlin, for one, has already done that. While heading to the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 (spoiler alert) in NYC this week, Hamlin was photographed wearing a go-to off-duty model uniform: a cropped T-shirt, baggy jeans, and sneakers. It's a simple combination, but the pieces Hamlin chose to wear with it are what made it cool. One specific item—an oversize leather bomber jacket—gave the outfit a very 2025 feel.
Leather bomber jackets are a trend we've been talking about for the entire year, but after taking a hiatus during the summer heat and humidity, I'm quite sure that everyone with good taste in trends is about to pull theirs out of the closet or add one to their shopping cart. As Hamlin just proved, wearing one with jeans and sneakers is a no-brainer.
Keep scrolling to shop Hamlin's look along with more leather bomber jackets to add to your fall wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.