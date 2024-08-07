Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Season's Most Non-Parisian Shoe Trend in Paris

There have been tons of celebrities in Paris over the past couple of weeks for the Olympics, but one of the chicest of them all has undoubtedly been Kendall Jenner. Jenner has attended various events throughout the games wearing one chic summer look after another, and one of the last looks that she wore before she left town was one of my favorites—but it featured a current shoe trend that's not the most "Parisian."

Jenner was photographed going to a restaurant in Paris (she also posted the outfit on her Instagram today) wearing a cropped black T-shirt with a slip skirt by The Row. To complete the look, she paired The Row's viral Margaux clutch with a pair of rubber flip-flops from the brand. As you know, flip-flops have been the shoe of the summer, with fashion people opting to pair them with "fancier" outfits as opposed to swimsuits. Jenner styled the sandals in the most 2024 way possible, and looked incredibly chic, despite wearing a "non-Parisian" shoe trend with her outfit for an evening out.

If you want to follow Kendall Jenner's lead, keep scrolling to shop chic flip-flops to wear with all of your "fancy" outfits.

Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner in a Paris hotel room

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row skirt, Margaux EW Clutch in Cyprus ($5850), and flip-flops

Shop Chic Flip-Flops

Saionara Jelly Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Sandals

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
Toteme
The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops

You Flip Flop
Havaianas
You Flip Flop

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flops

Greene Flip Flops
Madewell
Greene Flip Flops

Morgan Satin Flip Flops
A.Emery
Morgan Satin Flip Flops

Roxanne Flip Flops
Tory Burch
Roxanne Flip Flops

TKEES, Foundations Matte Flip Flops
TKEES
Foundations Matte Flip Flops

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

