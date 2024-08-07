Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Season's Most Non-Parisian Shoe Trend in Paris
There have been tons of celebrities in Paris over the past couple of weeks for the Olympics, but one of the chicest of them all has undoubtedly been Kendall Jenner. Jenner has attended various events throughout the games wearing one chic summer look after another, and one of the last looks that she wore before she left town was one of my favorites—but it featured a current shoe trend that's not the most "Parisian."
Jenner was photographed going to a restaurant in Paris (she also posted the outfit on her Instagram today) wearing a cropped black T-shirt with a slip skirt by The Row. To complete the look, she paired The Row's viral Margaux clutch with a pair of rubber flip-flops from the brand. As you know, flip-flops have been the shoe of the summer, with fashion people opting to pair them with "fancier" outfits as opposed to swimsuits. Jenner styled the sandals in the most 2024 way possible, and looked incredibly chic, despite wearing a "non-Parisian" shoe trend with her outfit for an evening out.
If you want to follow Kendall Jenner's lead, keep scrolling to shop chic flip-flops to wear with all of your "fancy" outfits.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row skirt, Margaux EW Clutch in Cyprus ($5850), and flip-flops
Shop Chic Flip-Flops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
