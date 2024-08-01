Kendall Jenner Just Wore Fall’s Most Classic Jeans-and-Flats Combo in Paris

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Like many others, I am obsessed with watching the Paris Olympics. I am captivated by the extraordinary athleticism of the competitors and fascinated by the fashionable attire worn by celebrities at the different events. Kendall Jenner's most recent ensemble, in particular, has left a lasting impression on me. Like Simone Biles's floor routine, it deserves a gold medal.

Jenner, a fashion icon in her own right, never fails to captivate me and many others with her unique style. Her appearance in Paris, particularly at the women's gymnastics event, was a testament to her fashion prowess. She perfectly combined a colorful USA baseball cap and sporty jacket from Ralph Lauren with a classic ensemble of blue jeans and The Row's black Enzo loafers, creating an engaging and effortless look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Cap ($198); Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Flagbearer Jacket ($998); The Row Enzo Loafers ($1025); Saint Laurent Suzanne Baguette Bag ($1950)

Her high-waisted jeans (a blend of a mom and straight-leg style) effortlessly accentuated her waist and provided a gentle contour down the legs. She had a vision when selecting the pair, as they offered more space around the ankle compared to skinny jeans, making them the ideal match for her sleek loafers.

Celebrities and influencers have swiftly embraced this winning combination, a lesson in striking a balance between a cool and smart-casual aesthetic. Due to its versatility and ease, American and European women wear it time and time again because they can't go wrong choosing mid-wash blue or white jeans and slim loafers or chunky stacked-heel ones. No matter which loafers-and-jeans combo they select, the resulting outfit automatically makes them look like an in-the-know fashion person.

Keep scrolling because we've curated a list of the best straight-leg blue jeans and loafers on the market. This classic duo is not only perfect for watching the Olympics, but it's also a chic pairing that can be worn repeatedly, especially as we transition into the fall season.

Shop our favorite straight-leg jeans:

H&M Straight High Jeans $55 SHOP NOW These new H&M jeans are proving to be a very hot item.

mango Miami Straight-Fit Jeans $70 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of distressed washed denim, and this pair does not disappoint.

Levi's 501 Jeans $98 SHOP NOW A fashion girl's staple.

COS Facade Jeans $135 SHOP NOW Effortlessly cool.

LEVI'S Ribcage Full Length Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Jenner is fan of the denim selection from Levi's.

We The Free We the Free Xena Slim Straight Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Pair with a tailored shirt, simple tank, or dressy evening top.

ZARA Z1975 Denim Straight Cut Jeans $46 SHOP NOW This best-selling pair comes in a range of washes to suit all preferences.

GRLFRND Sara Super High Rise Slim Straight $225 SHOP NOW My fashion friends can't get enough of Grlfrnd's denim.

Gap High Rise ’90s Straight Jeans $80 $63 SHOP NOW The perfect mid-blue wash.

Shop our favorite loafers:

The Row Enzo Loafers $1290 SHOP NOW The exact pair Jenner wore.

H&M Loafers $35 SHOP NOW I'm immediately adding these to my cart.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafers $268 SHOP NOW These are best sellers every fall.

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafers $158 SHOP NOW Get them before they sell out.

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafers $175 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than G.H.Bass loafers.

The Row Soft Loafers $1290 SHOP NOW I'm pretty sure Jenner owns these.

Vagabond Shoemakers Alex Loafers $175 SHOP NOW So sleek and chic.

Freda Salvador Elba Loafers $350 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for brown suede shoes.