Kendall Jenner Just Wore Fall’s Most Classic Jeans-and-Flats Combo in Paris
Like many others, I am obsessed with watching the Paris Olympics. I am captivated by the extraordinary athleticism of the competitors and fascinated by the fashionable attire worn by celebrities at the different events. Kendall Jenner's most recent ensemble, in particular, has left a lasting impression on me. Like Simone Biles's floor routine, it deserves a gold medal.
Jenner, a fashion icon in her own right, never fails to captivate me and many others with her unique style. Her appearance in Paris, particularly at the women's gymnastics event, was a testament to her fashion prowess. She perfectly combined a colorful USA baseball cap and sporty jacket from Ralph Lauren with a classic ensemble of blue jeans and The Row's black Enzo loafers, creating an engaging and effortless look.
On Kendall Jenner: Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Cap ($198); Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Flagbearer Jacket ($998); The Row Enzo Loafers ($1025); Saint Laurent Suzanne Baguette Bag ($1950)
Her high-waisted jeans (a blend of a mom and straight-leg style) effortlessly accentuated her waist and provided a gentle contour down the legs. She had a vision when selecting the pair, as they offered more space around the ankle compared to skinny jeans, making them the ideal match for her sleek loafers.
Celebrities and influencers have swiftly embraced this winning combination, a lesson in striking a balance between a cool and smart-casual aesthetic. Due to its versatility and ease, American and European women wear it time and time again because they can't go wrong choosing mid-wash blue or white jeans and slim loafers or chunky stacked-heel ones. No matter which loafers-and-jeans combo they select, the resulting outfit automatically makes them look like an in-the-know fashion person.
Keep scrolling because we've curated a list of the best straight-leg blue jeans and loafers on the market. This classic duo is not only perfect for watching the Olympics, but it's also a chic pairing that can be worn repeatedly, especially as we transition into the fall season.
I'm a big fan of distressed washed denim, and this pair does not disappoint.
Pair with a tailored shirt, simple tank, or dressy evening top.
This best-selling pair comes in a range of washes to suit all preferences.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
