Kendall Jenner Just Wore Fall’s Most Classic Jeans-and-Flats Combo in Paris

Kendall Jenner looks on during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Like many others, I am obsessed with watching the Paris Olympics. I am captivated by the extraordinary athleticism of the competitors and fascinated by the fashionable attire worn by celebrities at the different events. Kendall Jenner's most recent ensemble, in particular, has left a lasting impression on me. Like Simone Biles's floor routine, it deserves a gold medal.

Jenner, a fashion icon in her own right, never fails to captivate me and many others with her unique style. Her appearance in Paris, particularly at the women's gymnastics event, was a testament to her fashion prowess. She perfectly combined a colorful USA baseball cap and sporty jacket from Ralph Lauren with a classic ensemble of blue jeans and The Row's black Enzo loafers, creating an engaging and effortless look.

Kendall Jenner at the Paris Olympics wearing a USA hat, USA jacket, straight-leg jeans, black sunglasses, and black loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Cap ($198); Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Flagbearer Jacket ($998); The Row Enzo Loafers ($1025); Saint Laurent Suzanne Baguette Bag ($1950)

Her high-waisted jeans (a blend of a mom and straight-leg style) effortlessly accentuated her waist and provided a gentle contour down the legs. She had a vision when selecting the pair, as they offered more space around the ankle compared to skinny jeans, making them the ideal match for her sleek loafers.

Celebrities and influencers have swiftly embraced this winning combination, a lesson in striking a balance between a cool and smart-casual aesthetic. Due to its versatility and ease, American and European women wear it time and time again because they can't go wrong choosing mid-wash blue or white jeans and slim loafers or chunky stacked-heel ones. No matter which loafers-and-jeans combo they select, the resulting outfit automatically makes them look like an in-the-know fashion person.

Keep scrolling because we've curated a list of the best straight-leg blue jeans and loafers on the market. This classic duo is not only perfect for watching the Olympics, but it's also a chic pairing that can be worn repeatedly, especially as we transition into the fall season.

Shop our favorite straight-leg jeans:

Straight High Jeans
H&M
Straight High Jeans

These new H&M jeans are proving to be a very hot item.

mango, Miami Straight-Fit Jeans
mango
Miami Straight-Fit Jeans

I'm a big fan of distressed washed denim, and this pair does not disappoint.

501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans

A fashion girl's staple.

Facade Jeans - Straight
COS
Facade Jeans

Effortlessly cool.

Ribcage Full Length
LEVI'S
Ribcage Full Length Jeans

Jenner is fan of the denim selection from Levi's.

We the Free Xena Slim Straight Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Xena Slim Straight Jeans

Pair with a tailored shirt, simple tank, or dressy evening top.

Z1975 Denim Straight Cut Jeans With a High Waist
ZARA
Z1975 Denim Straight Cut Jeans

This best-selling pair comes in a range of washes to suit all preferences.

Sara Super High Rise Slim Straight
GRLFRND
Sara Super High Rise Slim Straight

My fashion friends can't get enough of Grlfrnd's denim.

High Rise ’90s Straight Jeans
Gap
High Rise ’90s Straight Jeans

The perfect mid-blue wash.

Shop our favorite loafers:

Enzo Loafer
The Row
Enzo Loafers

The exact pair Jenner wore.

H&M, Loafers
H&M
Loafers

I'm immediately adding these to my cart.

Reformation loafers
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafers

These are best sellers every fall.

MW, The Bradley Lugsole Loafers
Madewell
The Bradley Lugsole Loafers

Get them before they sell out.

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers

It doesn't get more classic than G.H.Bass loafers.

Soft Loafer
The Row
Soft Loafers

I'm pretty sure Jenner owns these.

Alex Loafer
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alex Loafers

So sleek and chic.

Elba Loafer
Freda Salvador
Elba Loafers

I'm a sucker for brown suede shoes.

Maurice Loafers
Schutz
Maurice Loafers

These look so luxe.

Mocassino Patent-Leather Loafers
TOD'S
Mocassino Patent-Leather Loafers

I'm drooling.

Kendall Jenner Jeans Loafers Flats
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a "good" or "bad" style; it's just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

