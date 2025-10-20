For Alexander Skarsgård, embodying a character doesn't end when filming wraps. While promoting his upcoming kink-themed movie, Pillion, the Swedish actor wore a backless halter top and lace-up leather pants by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Styled by Harry Lambert, who also works with Eddie Redmayne, Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, and others, Skarsgård completed the look with Jimmy Choo boots.
I don't know which side of TikTok you're on, but if you've ever encountered creators discussing spicy romance books—aka, #SmutTok—you know that this look is straight out of their wildest dreams. Not too many celebrities could pull off this outfit, but somehow, Skarsgård makes it look easy. On Lambert's Instagram, people are raving about this instantly viral look. "I love how he’s willing to try anything," one person said of Skarsgård. "I think I speak for us all when I say WOOF," another commented. Scroll down to see all the photos.
On Alexander Skarsgård: Ludovic de Saint Sernin shirt and pants; Jimmy Choo boots
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.