EmRata Wore the Perfect Sneakers If You Don't Want the Pair *Everyone* Else Has

By
published

Emily Ratajkowski walking in New York City wearing a white eyelet dress, brown sunglasses, and red Puma Speedcat sneakers.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Look around—no matter where in the world you live, you'll probably spot a pair of Adidas Sambas. That is how ubiquitous the sneakers once used for indoor soccer but now worn by literally everyone have become in the 2020s. I'm not saying that like it's a bad thing. I have a pair myself and have worn them down to the ground—they're comfortable, versatile, and come in tons of unique color combinations and cool collaborations (that you can get your hands on only if you're willing to do some serious digging). All I'm here to do is inform you all that if you're looking for a sneaker that's a little less *everywhere*, you have options, and Emily Ratajkowski just wore one of my favorite ones.

The supermodel, who recently returned to New York City from Monte Carlo where she attended the Monaco Grand Prix (in quite the risqué, racing-inspired ensemble I might add), was spotted this week in Manhattan wearing a white, crochet sundress from Mango with brown sunglasses and a pair of red PUMA Speedcat sneakers, a style she's been wearing on repeat since late 2023. The shoe was first introduced in 1998, with the design being inspired by PUMA's long-standing relationship with motorsport. As a result, aesthetically, they look like a more wearable alternative to the boots those same drivers she watched race last weekend in Monaco wore on track.

Similar to Sambas, Speedcats don't stay in stock for long, and they're currently sold out. Luckily, I found some pairs on StockX that are yours for the taking if you feel like diversifying your sneaker collection this year. Scroll down to check them out.

Emily Ratajkowski walking in New York City wearing a white eyelet dress, brown sunglasses, and red Puma Speedcat sneakers.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Panels ($200); PUMA Speedcat LS ($367)

Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Panels
MANGO
Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Panels

Shop PUMA Speedcat sneakers on StockX:

Red Puma Speedcat Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat LS

Black Puma Speedcat Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat LS

Shop more cool sneakers:

Rawlins 2.0 Sneakers
Tretorn
Rawlins 2.0 Sneakers

These are selling out lightning quick.

Moston Super Spzl Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Moston Super Spzl Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Adidas makes a lot more than just Sambas.

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

Dakota Johnson can't stop wearing these.

Adidas Originals Sl72 Retro Sport Sneakers in Yellow and Green
adidas Originals
SL72 Retro Sport Sneakers

Our editors are swooning over these SL72 sneakers.

Retro Runner Slim Sneakers
rag & bone
Retro Runner Slim Sneakers

I love the pop of color.

Gola Elan Sneaker
Gola
Elan Sneaker

If you couldn't get a pair of Gucci's pink Adidas sneakers, try these instead.

S-Wave Sport Kneet Mesh Sneakers
Stella McCartney
S-Wave Sport Kneet Mesh Sneakers

I'm so into these.

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers
TOTEME
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers

A quiet-luxury fan's pick.

Retro Runner Slim Sneakers
rag & bone
Retro Runner Slim Sneakers

The sneaker version of 2024's favorite mesh flats.

Gola Bullet Blaze Sneaker
Gola
Gola Bullet Blaze Sneaker

High shine.

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker

I'm wearing these right now—just saying.

Sneakers Emily Ratajkowski Puma Mango
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

