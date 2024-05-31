EmRata Wore the Perfect Sneakers If You Don't Want the Pair *Everyone* Else Has
Look around—no matter where in the world you live, you'll probably spot a pair of Adidas Sambas. That is how ubiquitous the sneakers once used for indoor soccer but now worn by literally everyone have become in the 2020s. I'm not saying that like it's a bad thing. I have a pair myself and have worn them down to the ground—they're comfortable, versatile, and come in tons of unique color combinations and cool collaborations (that you can get your hands on only if you're willing to do some serious digging). All I'm here to do is inform you all that if you're looking for a sneaker that's a little less *everywhere*, you have options, and Emily Ratajkowski just wore one of my favorite ones.
The supermodel, who recently returned to New York City from Monte Carlo where she attended the Monaco Grand Prix (in quite the risqué, racing-inspired ensemble I might add), was spotted this week in Manhattan wearing a white, crochet sundress from Mango with brown sunglasses and a pair of red PUMA Speedcat sneakers, a style she's been wearing on repeat since late 2023. The shoe was first introduced in 1998, with the design being inspired by PUMA's long-standing relationship with motorsport. As a result, aesthetically, they look like a more wearable alternative to the boots those same drivers she watched race last weekend in Monaco wore on track.
Similar to Sambas, Speedcats don't stay in stock for long, and they're currently sold out. Luckily, I found some pairs on StockX that are yours for the taking if you feel like diversifying your sneaker collection this year. Scroll down to check them out.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Panels ($200); PUMA Speedcat LS ($367)
Shop PUMA Speedcat sneakers on StockX:
Shop more cool sneakers:
Adidas makes a lot more than just Sambas.
Dakota Johnson can't stop wearing these.
Our editors are swooning over these SL72 sneakers.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
