EmRata Wore the Perfect Sneakers If You Don't Want the Pair *Everyone* Else Has

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Look around—no matter where in the world you live, you'll probably spot a pair of Adidas Sambas. That is how ubiquitous the sneakers once used for indoor soccer but now worn by literally everyone have become in the 2020s. I'm not saying that like it's a bad thing. I have a pair myself and have worn them down to the ground—they're comfortable, versatile, and come in tons of unique color combinations and cool collaborations (that you can get your hands on only if you're willing to do some serious digging). All I'm here to do is inform you all that if you're looking for a sneaker that's a little less *everywhere*, you have options, and Emily Ratajkowski just wore one of my favorite ones.

The supermodel, who recently returned to New York City from Monte Carlo where she attended the Monaco Grand Prix (in quite the risqué, racing-inspired ensemble I might add), was spotted this week in Manhattan wearing a white, crochet sundress from Mango with brown sunglasses and a pair of red PUMA Speedcat sneakers, a style she's been wearing on repeat since late 2023. The shoe was first introduced in 1998, with the design being inspired by PUMA's long-standing relationship with motorsport. As a result, aesthetically, they look like a more wearable alternative to the boots those same drivers she watched race last weekend in Monaco wore on track.

Similar to Sambas, Speedcats don't stay in stock for long, and they're currently sold out. Luckily, I found some pairs on StockX that are yours for the taking if you feel like diversifying your sneaker collection this year. Scroll down to check them out.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Panels ($200); PUMA Speedcat LS ($367)

MANGO Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Panels $200 SHOP NOW

Shop PUMA Speedcat sneakers on StockX:

PUMA Speedcat LS $367 SHOP NOW

PUMA Speedcat LS $107 SHOP NOW

Shop more cool sneakers:

Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 Sneakers $85 SHOP NOW These are selling out lightning quick.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Moston Super Spzl Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW Adidas makes a lot more than just Sambas.

adidas Originals SL72 Retro Sport Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Our editors are swooning over these SL72 sneakers.

rag & bone Retro Runner Slim Sneakers $248 SHOP NOW I love the pop of color.

Gola Elan Sneaker $110 SHOP NOW If you couldn't get a pair of Gucci's pink Adidas sneakers, try these instead.

Stella McCartney S-Wave Sport Kneet Mesh Sneakers $620 SHOP NOW I'm so into these.

TOTEME The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW A quiet-luxury fan's pick.

rag & bone Retro Runner Slim Sneakers $268 SHOP NOW The sneaker version of 2024's favorite mesh flats.

Gola Gola Bullet Blaze Sneaker $95 SHOP NOW High shine.