The Best-Dressed Drivers At the Monaco Grand Prix—Period
It's Memorial Day Weekend, which holds an even more special place in the hearts of motorsport fans than it does for most people. Not only does the weekend host the annual Indianapolis 500, it's also when the best drivers in the world and Hollywood's biggest names descend on Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix, which turns 95 this year. The prestigious racing event always leads to a bevy of impressive outfits, especially since it is scheduled so closely to Cannes, causing many of the glamorous film festival's guests to take the short journey up the coast to enjoy the race's festivities. This year, though, the focus isn't all on celebrity fits. The drivers, too, are garnering attention in the fashion department, a growing trend in F1 in recent years.
The charge has been led by Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 World Champion and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team driver who's known for showing up to paddocks around the globe in mind-boggling ensembles by the likes of Rick Owens, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. For media day on Thursday, Hamilton—who works with stylist Eric McNeal—stepped off a boat and into the seaside paddock in a baby-blue custom Dior knit by Kim Jones that featured the deepest V-neck I've personally ever seen. With it, he wore linen pants, electric-blue sneakers, white Cartier Panthère De Cartier sunglasses, and jewelry by Fabergé and Marie Lichtenberg (for all the details, follow @hamazinglew on Instagram). Meanwhile, Alpine F1 Racing drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both arrived at the race in Berluti from head-to-toe (the only exception being their H. Moser & Cie watches), while Daniel Ricciardo chose to wear his own brand, Enchanté, for the occasion. And that was only Thursday.
Scroll down to check out all of the best driver looks from the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.
WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Custom Dior sweater, pants, and sneakers; Cartier Panthère De Cartier Sunglasses ($1095); Fabergé ring; Marie Lichtenberg ring
WHO: Pierre Gasly
WEAR: Berluti Scritto Pique T-Shirt ($650), pants, and Berluti Shadow Knit And Leather Sneaker ($1270); H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Watch ($85702)
WHO: Daniel Ricciardo
WEAR: Enchanté Indigo Stripe Work Shirt ($140) and Indigo Stripe Shorts ($110); Nike sneakers
WHO: Esteban Ocon
WEAR: Berluti Cotton Silk Zipped Polo ($1360) and trousers; H. Moser & Cie watch; Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer ($299)
WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Stella McCartney F/W 24 jumpsuit; Bottega Veneta Highway Chelsea Ankle Boot ($1400); Gucci Navigator Frame Sunglasses ($480)
WHO: Yuki Tsunoda
WEAR: HUGO Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt in Cotton With Large Rear Logos ($78)
WHO: Lando Norris
WEAR: Fear of God Essentials sweatshirt; Alchemist pants; Amiri MA-1 Sneakers ($850)
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Carla Bruni Wore the French-Girl Shoe Trend That New Yorkers Can't Stand
The controversy of the century.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wore Miu Miu's Next Viral Accessory to SNL
Can you say office siren?
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Sneaker Trend That's Coming for Your Sambas
The '70s are so back.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber's Been Wearing This Trend Nonstop During Her Pregnancy
Not your mother's maternity clothes.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kate Moss Wore a Lingerie-Inspired Micro Minidress in the Sleekest Way Possible
Don't tell anyone, but I'm about to copy her.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Used to Hate This Sandal Trend, But Meghan Markle Just Convinced Me Otherwise
Now, I want like five pairs.
By Eliza Huber
-
Meet Bianca Bustamante, the Race Car Driver Turned TikTok Sensation
On fashion and the road to F1.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wore the Prettiest Minidress to the Met Gala After-Parties
It matches her eyes.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes