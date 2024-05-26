The Best-Dressed Drivers At the Monaco Grand Prix—Period

(Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It's Memorial Day Weekend, which holds an even more special place in the hearts of motorsport fans than it does for most people. Not only does the weekend host the annual Indianapolis 500, it's also when the best drivers in the world and Hollywood's biggest names descend on Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix, which turns 95 this year. The prestigious racing event always leads to a bevy of impressive outfits, especially since it is scheduled so closely to Cannes, causing many of the glamorous film festival's guests to take the short journey up the coast to enjoy the race's festivities. This year, though, the focus isn't all on celebrity fits. The drivers, too, are garnering attention in the fashion department, a growing trend in F1 in recent years.

The charge has been led by Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 World Champion and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team driver who's known for showing up to paddocks around the globe in mind-boggling ensembles by the likes of Rick Owens, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. For media day on Thursday, Hamilton—who works with stylist Eric McNeal—stepped off a boat and into the seaside paddock in a baby-blue custom Dior knit by Kim Jones that featured the deepest V-neck I've personally ever seen. With it, he wore linen pants, electric-blue sneakers, white Cartier Panthère De Cartier sunglasses, and jewelry by Fabergé and Marie Lichtenberg (for all the details, follow @hamazinglew on Instagram). Meanwhile, Alpine F1 Racing drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both arrived at the race in Berluti from head-to-toe (the only exception being their H. Moser & Cie watches), while Daniel Ricciardo chose to wear his own brand, Enchanté, for the occasion. And that was only Thursday.

Scroll down to check out all of the best driver looks from the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Sam Bloxham/LAT Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton

WEAR: Custom Dior sweater, pants, and sneakers; Cartier Panthère De Cartier Sunglasses ($1095); Fabergé ring; Marie Lichtenberg ring

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alpine F1 Racing)

WHO: Pierre Gasly

WEAR: Berluti Scritto Pique T-Shirt ($650), pants, and Berluti Shadow Knit And Leather Sneaker ($1270); H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Watch ($85702)

(Image credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

WHO: Daniel Ricciardo

WEAR: Enchanté Indigo Stripe Work Shirt ($140) and Indigo Stripe Shorts ($110); Nike sneakers

(Image credit: Peter Fox - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

WHO: Esteban Ocon

WEAR: Berluti Cotton Silk Zipped Polo ($1360) and trousers; H. Moser & Cie watch; Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer ($299)

(Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton

WEAR: Stella McCartney F/W 24 jumpsuit; Bottega Veneta Highway Chelsea Ankle Boot ($1400); Gucci Navigator Frame Sunglasses ($480)

(Image credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

WHO: Yuki Tsunoda

WEAR: HUGO Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt in Cotton With Large Rear Logos ($78)

(Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

WHO: Lando Norris

WEAR: Fear of God Essentials sweatshirt; Alchemist pants; Amiri MA-1 Sneakers ($850)