The Best-Dressed Drivers At the Monaco Grand Prix—Period

By
published

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes arrives in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 24, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It's Memorial Day Weekend, which holds an even more special place in the hearts of motorsport fans than it does for most people. Not only does the weekend host the annual Indianapolis 500, it's also when the best drivers in the world and Hollywood's biggest names descend on Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix, which turns 95 this year. The prestigious racing event always leads to a bevy of impressive outfits, especially since it is scheduled so closely to Cannes, causing many of the glamorous film festival's guests to take the short journey up the coast to enjoy the race's festivities. This year, though, the focus isn't all on celebrity fits. The drivers, too, are garnering attention in the fashion department, a growing trend in F1 in recent years.

The charge has been led by Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 World Champion and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team driver who's known for showing up to paddocks around the globe in mind-boggling ensembles by the likes of Rick Owens, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. For media day on Thursday, Hamilton—who works with stylist Eric McNeal—stepped off a boat and into the seaside paddock in a baby-blue custom Dior knit by Kim Jones that featured the deepest V-neck I've personally ever seen. With it, he wore linen pants, electric-blue sneakers, white Cartier Panthère De Cartier sunglasses, and jewelry by Fabergé and Marie Lichtenberg (for all the details, follow @hamazinglew on Instagram). Meanwhile, Alpine F1 Racing drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both arrived at the race in Berluti from head-to-toe (the only exception being their H. Moser & Cie watches), while Daniel Ricciardo chose to wear his own brand, Enchanté, for the occasion. And that was only Thursday.

Scroll down to check out all of the best driver looks from the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives in the paddock wearing custom Dior during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2024 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Sam Bloxham/LAT Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton

WEAR: Custom Dior sweater, pants, and sneakers; Cartier Panthère De Cartier Sunglasses ($1095); Fabergé ring; Marie Lichtenberg ring

Panthère De Cartier Sunglasses
cartier
Panthère De Cartier Sunglasses

Pierre Gasly wearing a Berluti blue shirt and khaki trousers with sneakers at the Monaco Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alpine F1 Racing)

WHO: Pierre Gasly

WEAR: Berluti Scritto Pique T-Shirt ($650), pants, and Berluti Shadow Knit And Leather Sneaker ($1270); H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Watch ($85702)

Berluti, Scritto Pique T-Shirt
Berluti
Scritto Pique T-Shirt

Berluti Shadow Knit And Leather Sneaker
Berluti
Shadow Knit and Leather Sneaker

H. Moser & Cie, Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton
H. Moser & Cie
Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB arrives in the Paddock on a tender during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

WHO: Daniel Ricciardo

WEAR: Enchanté Indigo Stripe Work Shirt ($140) and Indigo Stripe Shorts ($110); Nike sneakers

Indigo Stripe Work Shirt
Enchanté
Indigo Stripe Work Shirt

Indigo Stripe Shorts
Enchanté
Indigo Stripe Shorts

Esteban Ocon of France and Alpine F1 and Flavy Barla walk in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Peter Fox - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

WHO: Esteban Ocon

WEAR: Berluti Cotton Silk Zipped Polo ($1360) and trousers; H. Moser & Cie watch; Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer ($299)

Ray-Ban, Meta Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
Meta Wayfarer

Berluti Cotton Silk Polo Shirt
Berluti
Cotton Silk Zipped Polo

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes arrives in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 24, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

WHO: Lewis Hamilton

WEAR: Stella McCartney F/W 24 jumpsuit; Bottega Veneta Highway Chelsea Ankle Boot ($1400); Gucci Navigator Frame Sunglasses ($480)

Highway Chelsea Ankle Boot
Bottega Veneta
Highway Chelsea Ankle Boot

Navigator Frame Sunglasses
Gucci
Navigator Frame Sunglasses

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB arrives in the Paddock on a tender during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

WHO: Yuki Tsunoda

WEAR: HUGO Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt in Cotton With Large Rear Logos ($78)

Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt in Cotton With Large Rear Logos
HUGO
Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt in Cotton With Large Rear Logos

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

WHO: Lando Norris

WEAR: Fear of God Essentials sweatshirt; Alchemist pants; Amiri MA-1 Sneakers ($850)

Ma-1 - Navy White
AMIRI
MA-1

Explore More:
Sports Fashion
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸