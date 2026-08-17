Hold the Black Dresses—This is the Elegant Colour Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Autumn

Pause the black dresses. If you want to get ahead on your autumn wardrobe, I suggest making one simple swap to put you in step with the new season. Taking my cues from Victoria Beckham, I'll be trading a classic LBD rich brown dress this autumn.
Opting for a sleek slip silhouette, Victoria’s dress retained the lightweight, throw-on energy that late-August dressing calls for. But its rich brown hue gave the look a richer autumnal energy, nodding to the season ahead without feeling too far removed from summer.
Styled with minimal accessories, the deep brown shade brought all of the depth and dimension that the look needed. Chic in its simplicity, the elegant hue holds its own without requiring much else. Worn as a simple slip with sandals whilst we wait out the warmer months, this decadent dress trend will easily transition into autumn, too—just swap your sandals for a pair of heeled boots when the temperatures begin to drop.
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Simple, sophisticated and one of the smartest additions you can make to your autumn wardrobe, I’m already making a case for brown dresses. Read on to shop the styles I recommend for the season ahead.
Shop Brown Dresses:
Zara
Contrast Trim Satin Midi Dress
Whilst I love this in the dark brown, it also comes in black.
Marks & Spencer
Scoop Neck Maxi Slip Dress
This comes in petite, regular and tall lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Linen Halterneck Dress
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Free People
Petal Party Midi Slip Dress
This also comes in eight other shades.
Reformation
Lara Silk Dress
Every great wardrobe includes the perfect slip dress.
John Lewis
Camisole Maxi Dress
The light, breezy cut makes this perfect for high summer styling.
DISSH
Joey Plum Choc Satin Maxi Dress
Style these with cream heels for a chic, pre-autumn look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.