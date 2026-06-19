She wore her newest low-key look to a Los Angeles event promoting her Apple TV series, The Morning Show, to prospective Emmys voters. (Side note: On July 8, when Emmy nominations are revealed, we'll see if her efforts paid off.) She wore a Victoria Beckham Bela Midi Dress ($1350) with simple heeled sandals. If you don't have four figures to spend, may I direct your attention to Zara? The retailer has a bunch of dresses that feature the best detail of Aniston's dress: subtle draping. Scroll down to shop my favorites.