Jennifer Aniston's $1350 Dress Is So Elegant, But These Zara Ones Are Way Cheaper

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Jennifer Aniston wears a Victoria Beckham dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While other celebrities are experimenting with summer 2026 fashion trends such as jelly shoes, extra-baggy jeans, boho sandals, and capri pants, Jennifer Aniston is sticking to what she knows best: minimalism. For decades, she's kept her sartorial blinders on, ignoring fleeting trends—which is exactly why Aniston's '90s outfits look just as chic in 2026 as they did when Friends was still airing.

She wore her newest low-key look to a Los Angeles event promoting her Apple TV series, The Morning Show, to prospective Emmys voters. (Side note: On July 8, when Emmy nominations are revealed, we'll see if her efforts paid off.) She wore a Victoria Beckham Bela Midi Dress ($1350) with simple heeled sandals. If you don't have four figures to spend, may I direct your attention to Zara? The retailer has a bunch of dresses that feature the best detail of Aniston's dress: subtle draping. Scroll down to shop my favorites.

Jennifer Aniston wears a Victoria Beckham dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Aniston: Victoria Beckham Bela Midi Dress ($1350)

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