This Is the Pretty Skirt Color Trend Elegant Dressers in Rome Are Suddenly Wearing With Black Flats

If you've been paying attention to Dakota Johnson's European vacation style this summer, you've probably noticed one pair of shoes she's been wearing repeatedly: black mesh flats. Specifically, she's wearing the viral Alaïa version that has also been seen on Margot Robbie, Elsa Hosk, and Jennifer Lawrence. These flats are a wardrobe chameleon, easily matching everything from drawstring pants to baggy jeans and minidresses. However, Johnson's recent outing in Rome added a new twist, showing just how elegant these flats can look when paired with a white maxi pencil skirt—a trend gaining popularity for its sleek, sophisticated vibe.

During a lunch with friends, Johnson was seen in a timeless black-and-white look that felt both classic and modern. She wore a black tank top, retro sunglasses, a custom Celine bag, a white maxi pencil skirt, and, of course, the iconic Alaïa flats. The beauty of this outfit is in its simplicity: The black top and flats give a laid-back feel, and the white skirt adds structure and a clean, streamlined shape that elevates the entire look.

Dakota Johnson wears a black tank top, white pencil skirt, and black mesh flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Celine Clutch on Chain ($1050); Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($950)

Feeling inspired to re-create Johnson's chic European style? Keep reading to shop her look and the best white skirts and black flats.

Get the Look

Cotton Jersey Crew Neck Tank | Soot | Xxs
Skims
Cotton Jersey Crew Neck Tank

A staple.

Exclusive Emma Linen Maxi Skirt
Posse
Exclusive Emma Linen Maxi Skirt

Every cool fashion person wears Posse in the summer.

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
ALAÏA
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

This is your sign to treat yourself to Alaïa's viral mesh flats.

Shop White Maxi Skirts and Black Mesh Flats

Stretch Midi Skirt
KASPER
Stretch Midi Skirt

This is your chance to score a high-quality, pretty skirt for under $100.

Perforated Mary Jane Ballet Flats
H&M
Perforated Mary Jane Ballet Flats

You can't beat this price.

Layla Linen Skirt
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt

Made of 100% linen, mind you.

The Mylie Ballet Flat in Handwoven Leather
Madewell
The Mylie Ballet Flats

An ideal style for wearing from the office to after-work drinks.

Rio Side Slit Skirt
LESET
Rio Side Slit Skirt

Leset knows how to perfect elevated wardrobe basics.

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flats

These also come in brown and ivory.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

