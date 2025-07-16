This Is the Pretty Skirt Color Trend Elegant Dressers in Rome Are Suddenly Wearing With Black Flats

If you've been paying attention to Dakota Johnson's European vacation style this summer, you've probably noticed one pair of shoes she's been wearing repeatedly: black mesh flats. Specifically, she's wearing the viral Alaïa version that has also been seen on Margot Robbie, Elsa Hosk, and Jennifer Lawrence. These flats are a wardrobe chameleon, easily matching everything from drawstring pants to baggy jeans and minidresses. However, Johnson's recent outing in Rome added a new twist, showing just how elegant these flats can look when paired with a white maxi pencil skirt—a trend gaining popularity for its sleek, sophisticated vibe.
During a lunch with friends, Johnson was seen in a timeless black-and-white look that felt both classic and modern. She wore a black tank top, retro sunglasses, a custom Celine bag, a white maxi pencil skirt, and, of course, the iconic Alaïa flats. The beauty of this outfit is in its simplicity: The black top and flats give a laid-back feel, and the white skirt adds structure and a clean, streamlined shape that elevates the entire look.
