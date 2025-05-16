Barbara Palvin Sprouse Went Pantsless for a Date Night With Dylan in the South of France
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is the gift that keeps on giving. As a fashion editor, I'm pleased as punch when I have tons of new celebrity outfits to report on, and the annual event in the French Riviera has provided exactly that. On the red carpet, I was particularly impressed by Natalie Portman's Dior dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Irina Shayk's feathered Elie Saab number, and Rooney Mara's adorable Givenchy dress plucked from the brand's '50s archives. But the red carpet isn't the only place where celebrities are serving up stellar fashion moments. There are also tons of parties that call for more relaxed looks.
My favorite off-the-carpet Cannes outfit of the week was Barbara Palvin Sprouse's. She went without pants and carried a Polène Mokki Bag in Textured Black ($760) at a fête for Magnum ice cream on Thursday night. The good news? Her bag is still in stock. The bad news? You're not married to Dylan Sprouse. You win some, you lose some. Scroll down to see what the married couple wore in France last night.
On Barbara Palvin Sprouse: Polène Mokki Bag in Textured Black ($760)
Shop Barbara Palvin Sprouse's Exact Handbag
Shop the Same Bag in Other Colors
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
