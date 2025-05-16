Barbara Palvin Sprouse Went Pantsless for a Date Night With Dylan in the South of France

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is the gift that keeps on giving. As a fashion editor, I'm pleased as punch when I have tons of new celebrity outfits to report on, and the annual event in the French Riviera has provided exactly that. On the red carpet, I was particularly impressed by Natalie Portman's Dior dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Irina Shayk's feathered Elie Saab number, and Rooney Mara's adorable Givenchy dress plucked from the brand's '50s archives. But the red carpet isn't the only place where celebrities are serving up stellar fashion moments. There are also tons of parties that call for more relaxed looks.

My favorite off-the-carpet Cannes outfit of the week was Barbara Palvin Sprouse's. She went without pants and carried a Polène Mokki Bag in Textured Black ($760) at a fête for Magnum ice cream on Thursday night. The good news? Her bag is still in stock. The bad news? You're not married to Dylan Sprouse. You win some, you lose some. Scroll down to see what the married couple wore in France last night.

On Barbara Palvin Sprouse: Polène Mokki Bag in Textured Black ($760)

Shop Barbara Palvin Sprouse's Exact Handbag

Polène Mokki Bag in Textured Black $760 SHOP NOW

Shop the Same Bag in Other Colors