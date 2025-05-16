Barbara Palvin Sprouse Went Pantsless for a Date Night With Dylan in the South of France

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is the gift that keeps on giving. As a fashion editor, I'm pleased as punch when I have tons of new celebrity outfits to report on, and the annual event in the French Riviera has provided exactly that. On the red carpet, I was particularly impressed by Natalie Portman's Dior dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Irina Shayk's feathered Elie Saab number, and Rooney Mara's adorable Givenchy dress plucked from the brand's '50s archives. But the red carpet isn't the only place where celebrities are serving up stellar fashion moments. There are also tons of parties that call for more relaxed looks.

My favorite off-the-carpet Cannes outfit of the week was Barbara Palvin Sprouse's. She went without pants and carried a Polène Mokki Bag in Textured Black ($760) at a fête for Magnum ice cream on Thursday night. The good news? Her bag is still in stock. The bad news? You're not married to Dylan Sprouse. You win some, you lose some. Scroll down to see what the married couple wore in France last night.

Barbara Palvin Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse have a date night in Cannes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Barbara Palvin Sprouse: Polène Mokki Bag in Textured Black ($760)

Barbara Palvin Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse have a date night in Cannes

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Barbara Palvin Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse have a date night in Cannes

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Barbara Palvin Sprouse's Exact Handbag

Mokki - Textured Black
Polène
Mokki Bag in Textured Black

Shop the Same Bag in Other Colors

Mokki - Textured Camel
Polène
Mokki Bag in Textured Camel

Mokki - Textured Taupe
Polène
Mokki Bag in Textured Taupe

Mokki Mini - Sea Foam
Polène
Mokki Mini Bag in Sea Foam

Mokki - Textured Chalk
Polène
Mokki Bag in Textured Chalk

Mokki - Textured Ebony
Polène
Mokki Bag in Textured Ebony

Mokki Mini - Sand
Polène
Mokki Mini Bag in Sand

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

