Emma Stone Just Wore the Dress Trend You'll See on the Chicest Wedding Guests This Summer

By
published
in News

Emma Stone looks away from the camera at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in Avignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to be a curmudgeon, but weddings can be stressful to attend. First, there's the financial aspect, including airfare, hotels, and gifts. Then, there's the logistics of it all. Who is going to watch your kids or pets? How many days should you take off work? Finally, you have to consider that all-important question of what to wear. Wedding dress codes can be confusing. Fancy gowns can be irritating. Fellow guests can be judgmental. The weather can be unpredictable. But if you're searching for a foolproof option that's both comfortable and chic, look no further than Emma Stone's latest outfit.

Stone attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in Avignon, France, today wearing a tiered floral maxi dress, a trend I predict will be popular among the chicest wedding guests this summer. It hits all the right notes: It's summery, comfy, elegant, and low-key enough to not take any attention away from the bride. Scroll down to see Emma Stone's Louis Vuitton dress and shop similar frocks for yourself.

Emma Stone wears a tiered maxi dress to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in Avignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emma Stone: Louis Vuitton dress and bag

Shop Tiered Floral Maxi Dresses

Aivana Dress
Reformation
Aivana Dress

Reformation has never let me down.

Mango Ruffled Floral Print Dress
Mango
Ruffled Floral Print Dress

I added this to my cart so quickly.

Meridian Ruffled Printed Silk-Crepon Maxi Dress
BODE
Meridian Ruffled Printed Silk-Crepon Maxi Dress

Fashion editors are obsessed with Bode.

Tripoli Dress
Reformation
Tripoli Dress

This dress is so darn pretty.

Magnus Dress Es
Reformation
Magnus Dress

I adore this mint green color.

June Tiered Halter Maxi Dress
Figue
June Tiered Halter Maxi Dress

This is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Floral Print Dress - Zw Collection Limited Edition
ZARA
Floral Print Dress

Zara is always a good idea.

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸