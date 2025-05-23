Emma Stone Just Wore the Dress Trend You'll See on the Chicest Wedding Guests This Summer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to be a curmudgeon, but weddings can be stressful to attend. First, there's the financial aspect, including airfare, hotels, and gifts. Then, there's the logistics of it all. Who is going to watch your kids or pets? How many days should you take off work? Finally, you have to consider that all-important question of what to wear. Wedding dress codes can be confusing. Fancy gowns can be irritating. Fellow guests can be judgmental. The weather can be unpredictable. But if you're searching for a foolproof option that's both comfortable and chic, look no further than Emma Stone's latest outfit.

Stone attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in Avignon, France, today wearing a tiered floral maxi dress, a trend I predict will be popular among the chicest wedding guests this summer. It hits all the right notes: It's summery, comfy, elegant, and low-key enough to not take any attention away from the bride. Scroll down to see Emma Stone's Louis Vuitton dress and shop similar frocks for yourself.

On Emma Stone: Louis Vuitton dress and bag

