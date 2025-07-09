6 Highly Specific Pant Trends Fashion People Are Wearing Instead of Skirts and Shorts
Not sure if you've noticed, but 2025 has been quite pants-y. Yes, people are still wearing shorts and skirts this summer (it's hot out there, folks), and jeans are always commonplace, but it's been awhile since I've seen this many different pant trends so fully embraced at once by the fashion crowd. I'm focusing on six for this round-up, but I honestly could've included several more.
I chose the six pant trends I'm highlighting below because they're quite specific, and I'm always intrigued when people (and brands, for that matter) are so aligned on a specific trend. Among other things, it means said trend will lead to great outfits and therefore is worth investing in, so I've been taking notes. As someone who used to only wear jeans but is constantly working on building out my pants repertoire, I know that some guidance can be helpful, and I'm here to provide it.
If you're interested in what pants to add to your wardrobe next and want some styling and shopping inspiration, keep scrolling for my specific recommendations.
White Genie Pants
Genie pants have been the breakout trend of summer 2025 that no one saw coming. In particular, airy white pairs are the ones I've been coming across the most, and seeing all the cool ways in which fashion people have been styling them has been quite fun.
Shop White Genie Pants
Wide-Leg Red Pants
While butter yellow pants have been the talk of summer '25, I think we're going to see more and more red pants as we make our way toward fall. In particular, wide-leg red pairs are the most forward option.
Shop Wide-Leg Red Pants
Stretchy Black Capris
Sorry if you're tired of hearing about it, but capri pants are everywhere right now. Even if I wanted to (don't worry, I don't), I wouldn't be able to escape the trend. And nine times out of ten, it's stretchy black capri pants that I see in the wild, so that's what I ordered three pairs of (yes, three).
Shop Stretchy Black Capris
Brown Cropped Pants
Cropped pants have regained their popularity this year, and '90s-coded chocolate brown pairs are the iteration I keep seeing. They're the perfect style to make that eventual transition from summer to fall.
Shop Brown Cropped Pants
Loose Animal-Print Pants
Yes, animal print is still very much a thing, and is we inch closer to fall, I think we'll see it more and more. In particular, loose styles in leopard, zebra, and cow print are the iterations to zero in on.
Shop Loose Animal-Print Pants
Skinny Flares
Skinny pants are nice, but skinny flares are the offshoot style I'm seeing more and more of by the day. I plan on styling them with oversized button-downs now and chunky sweaters in the fall.
Shop Skinny Flares
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
