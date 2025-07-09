6 Highly Specific Pant Trends Fashion People Are Wearing Instead of Skirts and Shorts

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Not sure if you've noticed, but 2025 has been quite pants-y. Yes, people are still wearing shorts and skirts this summer (it's hot out there, folks), and jeans are always commonplace, but it's been awhile since I've seen this many different pant trends so fully embraced at once by the fashion crowd. I'm focusing on six for this round-up, but I honestly could've included several more.

I chose the six pant trends I'm highlighting below because they're quite specific, and I'm always intrigued when people (and brands, for that matter) are so aligned on a specific trend. Among other things, it means said trend will lead to great outfits and therefore is worth investing in, so I've been taking notes. As someone who used to only wear jeans but is constantly working on building out my pants repertoire, I know that some guidance can be helpful, and I'm here to provide it.

If you're interested in what pants to add to your wardrobe next and want some styling and shopping inspiration, keep scrolling for my specific recommendations.

White Genie Pants

Genie pants have been the breakout trend of summer 2025 that no one saw coming. In particular, airy white pairs are the ones I've been coming across the most, and seeing all the cool ways in which fashion people have been styling them has been quite fun.

Influencer wearing billowy genie pants

(Image credit: @angelafink)

Shop White Genie Pants

Eliette Pant
Lovers and Friends
Eliette Pants

Cavendish Poplin Pant
Aritzia
Wilfred Cavendish Poplin Pants

Flowy Balloon Pants
ZARA
Flowy Balloon Pants

Bdg Made for Me Balloon Pull-On Pant
Urban Outfitters
BDG Made for Me Balloon Pull-On Pant

Wide-Leg Red Pants

While butter yellow pants have been the talk of summer '25, I think we're going to see more and more red pants as we make our way toward fall. In particular, wide-leg red pairs are the most forward option.

Influencer wearing red wide-leg pants

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop Wide-Leg Red Pants

Limona Pleat Front Wide Leg Linen Pants
MANGO
Limona Pleat Front Wide Leg Linen Pants

Alex Mill Jane Pants in Linen Cotton
Alex Mill
Jane Pants in Linen Cotton

Madewell, Raw-Edge Drawstring Pants
Madewell
Raw-Edge Drawstring Pants

Julien Poplin Pant
Reformation
Julien Poplin Pants

Stretchy Black Capris

Sorry if you're tired of hearing about it, but capri pants are everywhere right now. Even if I wanted to (don't worry, I don't), I wouldn't be able to escape the trend. And nine times out of ten, it's stretchy black capri pants that I see in the wild, so that's what I ordered three pairs of (yes, three).

Influencer wearing black capri pants

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Stretchy Black Capris

Everlane, The Dream Capri
Everlane
The Dream Capri

Gap, High Rise Ponte Capris
Gap
High Rise Ponte Capris

Simone Ponte Capri
Rag & Bone
Simone Ponte Capris

Neoprene Capri Leggings
Commando
Neoprene Capri Leggings

Brown Cropped Pants

Cropped pants have regained their popularity this year, and '90s-coded chocolate brown pairs are the iteration I keep seeing. They're the perfect style to make that eventual transition from summer to fall.

Influencer wearing brown slim pants

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Shop Brown Cropped Pants

Hunter Pant | Dark Chocolate
STAUD
Hunter Pants in Dark Chocolate

Spencer Trouser - Chocolate
POSSE
Spencer Trousers in Chocolate

All Season Slim Stretch Ankle Pant With Back Slit
Franne Golde
All Season Slim Stretch Ankle Pant With Back Slit

Veronica Beard Massaro Pants
Veronica Beard
Massaro Pants

Loose Animal-Print Pants

Yes, animal print is still very much a thing, and is we inch closer to fall, I think we'll see it more and more. In particular, loose styles in leopard, zebra, and cow print are the iterations to zero in on.

Influencer wearing baggy leopard-print pants

(Image credit: @thora_valdimars)

Shop Loose Animal-Print Pants

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pants
Gap
Mid Rise UltraSoft Easy Horseshoe Jeans

Cai Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants
ULLA JOHNSON
Cai Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants

Leopard Print Wide Leg Pants
& Other Stories
Leopard Print Wide Leg Pants

Skinny Flares

Skinny pants are nice, but skinny flares are the offshoot style I'm seeing more and more of by the day. I plan on styling them with oversized button-downs now and chunky sweaters in the fall.

Influencer wearing skinny flare pants

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop Skinny Flares

Neoprene Flare Legging
Commando
Neoprene Flare Leggings

MANGO, Flared Suit Pants With Openings
MANGO
Flared Suit Pants With Openings

Long Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants
High Sport
Long Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants

Stretch Flare Pants
ZARA
Stretch Flare Pants

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸