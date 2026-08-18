Margot Robbie Just Wore the Sophisticated Skirt-and-Shoe Combination That French Girls Love

If you want to channel a sophisticated energy as we move towards the new season, might I suggest taking a dose of styling advice straight from the streets of Paris? Specifically, there's one skirt-and-shoe pairing that Margot Robbie and the chicest French women have long relied on to create an elegant silhouette.
Choosing a black fishtail skirt that fell just below the knee, Margot's midi-length style already had a decidedly sophisticated feel, which she amplified with a thoughtful shoe choice. Rather than opting for a simple slingback or classic Parisian Mary Jane, Margot turned to one of the season's most elegant shoe trends: the T-bar heel.
A long-time favourite amongst the French fashion set, T-bar heels take their name from the distinctive T-shaped strap that traces across the foot. Whilst Margot's pair featured additional straps that elegantly caged the foot, the style is typically defined by a sleek, singular strap running vertically down the shoe.
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Paired with her calf-skimming skirt, the shoes created an uncomplicated and polished silhouette that can see one through a range of elevated occasions.
An elegant alternative to a dress, this skirt-and-shoe combination is one I'd recommend to anyone looking to cultivate a more elevated wardrobe for the new season. If you're feeling inspired by Paris's latest styling export, read on to discover the midi skirts and T-bar heels I'm recommending now.
Shop Midi Skirts and T-Bar Heels:
With Jéan
Naomi Skirt
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in beige.
Reformation
Stassie T-Strap Pump
This also comes in black and snake print.
Marks & Spencer
Chiffon Knee Length Slip Skirt
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Mid-Heel Sandals
Style this with a midi skirt or pair with straight-leg jeans.
Reformation
Sarita Two Piece
Shop this set whilst it's on sale.
Sezane
Selena Sandals
These also come in beige.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Flared Crepe Midi Skirt
Celine
Kitten Heels
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
DOLCE & GABBANA
Ruffled Lace Midi Skirt
Style this with the matching top or pair it with a simple tank.
KHAITE
Mia Leather Pumps
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.