Margot Robbie Just Wore the Sophisticated Skirt-and-Shoe Combination That French Girls Love

Forget jeans and flats—the most sophisticated dressers are opting for this elegant skirt-and-shoe combination this season.

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Margot Robbie steps out in a calf-length fish tail skirt and black t-bar high heels.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you want to channel a sophisticated energy as we move towards the new season, might I suggest taking a dose of styling advice straight from the streets of Paris? Specifically, there's one skirt-and-shoe pairing that Margot Robbie and the chicest French women have long relied on to create an elegant silhouette.

Choosing a black fishtail skirt that fell just below the knee, Margot's midi-length style already had a decidedly sophisticated feel, which she amplified with a thoughtful shoe choice. Rather than opting for a simple slingback or classic Parisian Mary Jane, Margot turned to one of the season's most elegant shoe trends: the T-bar heel.

Margot Robbie steps out in a calf-length fish tail skirt and black t-bar hight heels.

(Image credit: Splash)

A long-time favourite amongst the French fashion set, T-bar heels take their name from the distinctive T-shaped strap that traces across the foot. Whilst Margot's pair featured additional straps that elegantly caged the foot, the style is typically defined by a sleek, singular strap running vertically down the shoe.

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Paired with her calf-skimming skirt, the shoes created an uncomplicated and polished silhouette that can see one through a range of elevated occasions.

French influencer @sylviemus_ wears a midi skirt with t-bar heels and a black cardigan.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

An elegant alternative to a dress, this skirt-and-shoe combination is one I'd recommend to anyone looking to cultivate a more elevated wardrobe for the new season. If you're feeling inspired by Paris's latest styling export, read on to discover the midi skirts and T-bar heels I'm recommending now.

Shop Midi Skirts and T-Bar Heels:

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.