Gigi Hadid Wore This Dress Trend With Rubber Flip-Flops in NYC and Now Everyone Else Will Too

Gigi Hadid is out on the town, folks. And as per usual, we're here to tell you what she wore, because she has fun with fashion and routinely wears (and starts) the latest trends. Specifically, Hadid was just spotted out in downtown NYC attending an event at Soho's beloved Altro Paradiso. The event in question was in celebration of her new collaboration with Havaianas, and fittingly, she wore flip-flops.

Given that rubber flip-flops are such a trend this season, it's understandable that fashion people such as Hadid would want to get creative with them, and pair them with unexpected outfits. And with her $20 yellow square-toe Havaianas, Hadid wore a white fitted mini dress (an embellished tweed Marc Jacobs number that is, sadly, now sold out). I know this style is a bit specific, but one glance at how cool she looks in the combination, and I predict there are going to be quite a few orders placed for similar dresses and rubber flip-flops in the coming days. If you're one of those people who will do so, I made it easy for you and found a handful of fitted white mini dresses and some of Hadid's favorite Havaiana flip-flops to wear with them. Keep scrolling to make this outfit combination yours.

Gigi Hadid wearing a white mini dress and Havaianas flip-flops

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Marc Jacobs dress; Havaianas Top Flip-Flops in Pop Yellow ($20)

Shop the Look

Zenni Dress
Reformation
Zenni Dress

Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Shopbop
Havaianas Top Flip Flops in Pop Yellow

Shop More White Mini-Dresses

Bond Linen Dress
Aritzia
Babaton Bond Linen Dress

Nevelle Hourglass Halter Dress
Bardot
Nevelle Hourglass Halter Dress

MANGO, Short Button-Down Linen-Blend Dress
MANGO
Short Button-Down Linen-Blend Dress

Fanm Mon Simay Dress
Fanm Mon
Simay Dress

Faithfull Lera Mini Dress
Faithfull
Lera Mini Dress

Shop More Havaianas Flip-Flops

Slim Point Sandal
Havaianas
Slim Point Sandals

Brazil Logo Flip Flop
Havaianas
Brazil Logo Flip Flops

Havaianas Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops

Slim Point Sandal
Havaianas
Slim Point Sandals

Slim Square Logo Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Logo Flip Flops

