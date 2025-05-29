Gigi Hadid Wore This Dress Trend With Rubber Flip-Flops in NYC and Now Everyone Else Will Too
Gigi Hadid is out on the town, folks. And as per usual, we're here to tell you what she wore, because she has fun with fashion and routinely wears (and starts) the latest trends. Specifically, Hadid was just spotted out in downtown NYC attending an event at Soho's beloved Altro Paradiso. The event in question was in celebration of her new collaboration with Havaianas, and fittingly, she wore flip-flops.
Given that rubber flip-flops are such a trend this season, it's understandable that fashion people such as Hadid would want to get creative with them, and pair them with unexpected outfits. And with her $20 yellow square-toe Havaianas, Hadid wore a white fitted mini dress (an embellished tweed Marc Jacobs number that is, sadly, now sold out). I know this style is a bit specific, but one glance at how cool she looks in the combination, and I predict there are going to be quite a few orders placed for similar dresses and rubber flip-flops in the coming days. If you're one of those people who will do so, I made it easy for you and found a handful of fitted white mini dresses and some of Hadid's favorite Havaiana flip-flops to wear with them. Keep scrolling to make this outfit combination yours.
On Gigi Hadid: Marc Jacobs dress; Havaianas Top Flip-Flops in Pop Yellow ($20)
Shop the Look
Shop More White Mini-Dresses
Shop More Havaianas Flip-Flops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I Live for Vacation Dressing—These Are the 52 Exact Items on My Summer 2025 Wish List
I went a little crazy.
-
Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing Flip-Flops With This Elevated Pant Trend
Take note.
-
I'm a Linen Snob, and These Are the Only 7 Brands I Buy It From
Not all are created equal.
-
Summer Has Arrived Early at H&M—31 Vacation-Ready Items That Are Under $50
Shop gorgeous swimwear, cover-ups, accessories, and more.
-
No Seriously, These 7 Elevated Summer Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
I plan to wear these on repeat.
-
This Is *the* Pretty Dress Trend to Wear With Flats If You Want to Get Compliments This Summer
Spotted in the South of France.
-
The Future Is Clear: This Pretty Dress Trend Will Dominate Lake Como, Capri, and Cannes Next Month
J.Lo is leading the movement.
-
Fresher Models Have Eclipsed These 5 Outdated Dress Trends—Sorry, I Said It
One thing about me is that I'm honest.