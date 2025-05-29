Gigi Hadid Wore This Dress Trend With Rubber Flip-Flops in NYC and Now Everyone Else Will Too

Gigi Hadid is out on the town, folks. And as per usual, we're here to tell you what she wore, because she has fun with fashion and routinely wears (and starts) the latest trends. Specifically, Hadid was just spotted out in downtown NYC attending an event at Soho's beloved Altro Paradiso. The event in question was in celebration of her new collaboration with Havaianas, and fittingly, she wore flip-flops.

Given that rubber flip-flops are such a trend this season, it's understandable that fashion people such as Hadid would want to get creative with them, and pair them with unexpected outfits. And with her $20 yellow square-toe Havaianas, Hadid wore a white fitted mini dress (an embellished tweed Marc Jacobs number that is, sadly, now sold out). I know this style is a bit specific, but one glance at how cool she looks in the combination, and I predict there are going to be quite a few orders placed for similar dresses and rubber flip-flops in the coming days. If you're one of those people who will do so, I made it easy for you and found a handful of fitted white mini dresses and some of Hadid's favorite Havaiana flip-flops to wear with them. Keep scrolling to make this outfit combination yours.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Marc Jacobs dress; Havaianas Top Flip-Flops in Pop Yellow ($20)

Shop the Look

Reformation Zenni Dress $298 SHOP NOW Shopbop Havaianas Top Flip Flops in Pop Yellow $20 SHOP NOW

Shop More White Mini-Dresses

Shop More Havaianas Flip-Flops