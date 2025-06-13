See You in the Fall, Skinny Jeans—This Trend Is So Much Better For Summer With Flats
Skinny jeans sticking to your skin this summer is a no-go. I know, I know, there's been talk of them being “in” again for summer, but it’s just too hot—especially in NYC. That said, I think I'll revisit them in the fall. Gigi Hadid knows what I’m talking about. She was just spotted in NoHo, NYC, wearing a flattering ankle-length, wide-leg pair of jeans that's much better for summer. Her pair is not only chic for those hot days of running errands and meeting up with friends, but also functional.
While skinny jeans have made their way back into the conversation among fashion people, I think the style Hadid chose is ideal for summer, as the wide-leg fit allows for more airflow than skinny jeans. And Hadid knew to choose a pair that worked especially well with her black flats. They’re cropped, but not in a dated way, and they’re modern and fresh enough for the stylish NYC streets. As someone who lives in the city, I rarely wear heels and always find
If the idea of not scuffing your jeans and not sweating this summer appeals to you, keep scrolling to shop for a pair of supermodel-approved wide-leg ankle-length jeans (and flats to wear with them).
On Gigi Hadid: Polo Ralph Lauren Large Polo ID Leather Shoulder Bag ($798); The Row Elastic Ballet Slippers in Leather ($820)
Shop the Look
Shop More Wide-Leg Ankle-Length Jeans
Shop More Black Flats
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
-
Guess Who Just Paired the Dress Trend Every NYC Girl Owns With 2025's Most Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend
Hint: She's very famous.
-
The Expensive-Looking Sandal Color Every Fashion Person Is Wearing With Shorts and Dresses (Hint: It's Not Navy)
It's not brown either.
-
If a NYC Fashion Person Were Scrolling Through Amazon, They'd Buy These 27 Basics
Only the best of the best.
-
The Classic Swimwear Trend L.A. Fashion People Are Swapping Their Bandeau Bikinis For
No fuss.
-
Of Course, 2025's Cali Summer Uniform Involves This Timeless Denim Trend
Can you take any guesses?
-
It's Here: The It-Girl Skirt Trend to Wear With Flats This Summer
As seen on Gigi and Sofia.
-
This Casual Red Carpet Jewelry Trend Is Seconds Away From Being Everywhere
Maximalism is so back.
-
Red Who? Sorry, But Cool Fashion People Are Only Interested in Wearing Jeans With *This* Sneaker Color
It's the new red (and yellow, green, and silver).