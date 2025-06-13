See You in the Fall, Skinny Jeans—This Trend Is So Much Better For Summer With Flats

Skinny jeans sticking to your skin this summer is a no-go. I know, I know, there's been talk of them being “in” again for summer, but it’s just too hot—especially in NYC. That said, I think I'll revisit them in the fall. Gigi Hadid knows what I’m talking about. She was just spotted in NoHo, NYC, wearing a flattering ankle-length, wide-leg pair of jeans that's much better for summer. Her pair is not only chic for those hot days of running errands and meeting up with friends, but also functional.

While skinny jeans have made their way back into the conversation among fashion people, I think the style Hadid chose is ideal for summer, as the wide-leg fit allows for more airflow than skinny jeans. And Hadid knew to choose a pair that worked especially well with her black flats. They’re cropped, but not in a dated way, and they’re modern and fresh enough for the stylish NYC streets. As someone who lives in the city, I rarely wear heels and always find myself picking up the hems of my pants so they won’t drag on the pavement. With a pair of jeans like Hadid's, that won’t be a problem, and your flats can be the star of your outfit if you’d like.

If the idea of not scuffing your jeans and not sweating this summer appeals to you, keep scrolling to shop for a pair of supermodel-approved wide-leg ankle-length jeans (and flats to wear with them).

Gigi Hadid wearing a black long sleeve and blue jeans in NYC

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Polo Ralph Lauren Large Polo ID Leather Shoulder Bag ($798); The Row Elastic Ballet Slippers in Leather ($820)

Shop the Look

Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather
The Row
Elastic Ballet Slippers in Leather

Large Polo Id Leather Shoulder Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren
Large Polo ID Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop More Wide-Leg Ankle-Length Jeans

Agolde Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Agolde
Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Slvrlake Grace Crop Jeans
Slvrlake
Grace Crop Jeans

The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Crop Jeans
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Crop Jeans

Wide-Leg Cropped Jean in All-Day Stretch
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Cropped Jean in All-Day Stretch

Le Crop - Denim Blue - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
Le Crop Jeans in Denim Blue

woman wearing blue jeans and black loafers
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Pistola Denim Penny Pintuck Ankle Jeans
Pistola Denim
Penny Pintuck Ankle Jeans

Skyrise Crop Wide Leg Jeans
Wit & Wisdom
Skyrise Crop Wide Leg Jeans

Cropped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
RE/DONE
Cropped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

woman wearing blue jeans
Gap
High Rise Wide-Leg Crop Jeans

Shop More Black Flats

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Schutz Arissa Woven Ballet Flats
Schutz
Arissa Woven Ballet Flats

Patent Effect Ballet Flats
ZARA
Patent Effect Ballet Flats

Felicia Flat - Multiple Widths Available
Sam Edelman
Felicia Flats

Fathom Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flats

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

