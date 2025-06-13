See You in the Fall, Skinny Jeans—This Trend Is So Much Better For Summer With Flats

Skinny jeans sticking to your skin this summer is a no-go. I know, I know, there's been talk of them being “in” again for summer , but it’s just too hot—especially in NYC. That said, I think I'll revisit them in the fall. Gigi Hadid knows what I’m talking about. She was just spotted in NoHo, NYC, wearing a flattering ankle-length, wide-leg pair of jeans that's much better for summer. Her pair is not only chic for those hot days of running errands and meeting up with friends, but also functional.

While skinny jeans have made their way back into the conversation among fashion people, I think the style Hadid chose is ideal for summer, as the wide-leg fit allows for more airflow than skinny jeans. And Hadid knew to choose a pair that worked especially well with her black flats. They’re cropped, but not in a dated way, and they’re modern and fresh enough for the stylish NYC streets. As someone who lives in the city, I rarely wear heels and always find myself picking up the hems of my pants so they won’t drag on the pavement. With a pair of jeans like Hadid's, that won’t be a problem, and your flats can be the star of your outfit if you’d like.

If the idea of not scuffing your jeans and not sweating this summer appeals to you, keep scrolling to shop for a pair of supermodel-approved wide-leg ankle-length jeans (and flats to wear with them).

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Polo Ralph Lauren Large Polo ID Leather Shoulder Bag ($798); The Row Elastic Ballet Slippers in Leather ($820)

