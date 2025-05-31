If You Wear Jeans and a White T-Shirt This Summer, Swap This Dated Sneaker Color Trend For This One
Unlike overarching sneaker trends that tend to stick around for awhile (such as '70s retro and chunky '90s styles), sneaker color trends cycle in and out a bit more frequently. And of course, color-styling expert Gigi Hadid is up on the latest one. First of all, let's talk about the bold sneaker color trend people aren't really wearing all that much anymore: kelly green. You may recall that a few years ago, it was the only color people cared about. But it peaked and has been replaced by other statement sneaker color trends, such as red and the one Hadid just wore: bright yellow.
Pretty much every shade of yellow is a trend right now, including the canary hue of Hadid's Vans sneakers. And they complete the perfect summer outfit when paired with jeans and a white T-shirt, as Hadid wore while out in NYC this week (in addition to a white cardigan, bright yellow Jacquemus bag, and brown leather Miu Miu belt).
It's not a coincidence that all the cool brands are releasing their buzziest sneakers in bright yellow, so keep scrolling to shop the best ones to wear with your white-tee-and-jeans outfits (and everything else) this summer.
On Gigi Hadid: Jacquemus bag; Miu Miu belt; Vans sneakers
Shop Bright Yellow Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Don't Buy New Sambas Without Seeing These Cool-Girl Sneakers That Just Launched
They may or may not also be from Adidas.
-
It's Shocking How Much Cooler This '90s Sneaker Trend Makes Jeans and a Blazer Look
They transform classic outfits.
-
35 Incredibly Chic Finds I Immediately Shared With My Fashion-Editor Friends When I Found Them
They're so good I want them all.
-
Gigi Hadid Wore This Dress Trend With Rubber Flip-Flops in NYC, and Now, Everyone Else Will Too
Havaianas never looked so good.
-
Everyone Cool in Seoul Is Already Calling These New Sneakers the Next Speedcats
Coming soon to a pair of feet near you.
-
From A-Listers to the F1 Paddock—Inside the Meteoric Rise of 2025's It Sneakers
Let's ride.
-
Not Butter Yellow, Not Powder Pink: The Latest Color Trend I'm Loving
My favorite color.
-
In Case You Were Wondering, These Are *the* Bag and Shoe Colors to Wear With the Powder-Pink Trend
The prettiest combination.