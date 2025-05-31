If You Wear Jeans and a White T-Shirt This Summer, Swap This Dated Sneaker Color Trend For This One

Unlike overarching sneaker trends that tend to stick around for awhile (such as '70s retro and chunky '90s styles), sneaker color trends cycle in and out a bit more frequently. And of course, color-styling expert Gigi Hadid is up on the latest one. First of all, let's talk about the bold sneaker color trend people aren't really wearing all that much anymore: kelly green. You may recall that a few years ago, it was the only color people cared about. But it peaked and has been replaced by other statement sneaker color trends, such as red and the one Hadid just wore: bright yellow.

Pretty much every shade of yellow is a trend right now, including the canary hue of Hadid's Vans sneakers. And they complete the perfect summer outfit when paired with jeans and a white T-shirt, as Hadid wore while out in NYC this week (in addition to a white cardigan, bright yellow Jacquemus bag, and brown leather Miu Miu belt).

It's not a coincidence that all the cool brands are releasing their buzziest sneakers in bright yellow, so keep scrolling to shop the best ones to wear with your white-tee-and-jeans outfits (and everything else) this summer.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gigi Hadid: Jacquemus bag; Miu Miu belt; Vans sneakers

Shop Bright Yellow Sneakers