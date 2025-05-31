If You Wear Jeans and a White T-Shirt This Summer, Swap This Dated Sneaker Color Trend For This One

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Unlike overarching sneaker trends that tend to stick around for awhile (such as '70s retro and chunky '90s styles), sneaker color trends cycle in and out a bit more frequently. And of course, color-styling expert Gigi Hadid is up on the latest one. First of all, let's talk about the bold sneaker color trend people aren't really wearing all that much anymore: kelly green. You may recall that a few years ago, it was the only color people cared about. But it peaked and has been replaced by other statement sneaker color trends, such as red and the one Hadid just wore: bright yellow.

Pretty much every shade of yellow is a trend right now, including the canary hue of Hadid's Vans sneakers. And they complete the perfect summer outfit when paired with jeans and a white T-shirt, as Hadid wore while out in NYC this week (in addition to a white cardigan, bright yellow Jacquemus bag, and brown leather Miu Miu belt).

It's not a coincidence that all the cool brands are releasing their buzziest sneakers in bright yellow, so keep scrolling to shop the best ones to wear with your white-tee-and-jeans outfits (and everything else) this summer.

Gigi Hadid wearing a white cardigan, jeans, and yellow Vans sneakers

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gigi Hadid: Jacquemus bag; Miu Miu belt; Vans sneakers

Shop Bright Yellow Sneakers

Vans, OTW Old Skool 36 Sneakers in Citrus Yellow
Vans
OTW Old Skool 36 Sneakers in Citrus Yellow

Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
Adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers in Sulfur/Brown/Gold

Speedcat Og Women's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers in Archive Gold - Puma White

Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas Sneakers in Lemon Chrome

Sam Edelman Kallen Sneakers
Sam Edelman
Kallen Sneakers in Saffron Yellow

Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers
AUTRY
Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers

Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes in Preloved Yellow/Cream White/Cloud White

Ld-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
NIKE
LD-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

U574v1
New Balance Classics
U574v1 Sneakers in Marmalade/Sea Salt

Classic Az Sneaker
Reebok
Classic AZ Sneakers in Golden Haze/Chalk

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸