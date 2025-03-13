Not Sneakers and Not Ballerinas—This Flat-Shoe Trend Is Far Chicer for Spring
If you thought spring footwear was all about sneakers and ballerina flats, think again. This season, loafers are stepping in as the ultimate flat-shoe upgrade, delivering an effortless blend of polish and edge that sneakers simply can’t match. Unlike ultra-casual tennis shoes or dainty ballet flats, loafers add a dose of sophistication to any outfit while maintaining the comfort factor we all crave. Whether you prefer a sleek leather pair or something with a chunky lug sole, this versatile silhouette is proving to be the chicest way to ground your look for spring.
Loafers have a timeless appeal, but this season’s iterations feel especially fresh. Designers are playing with proportions, from ultra-chunky Gucci-inspired soles to refined, minimalist styles that channel quiet luxury. Metallic finishes, woven textures, and subtle embellishments are also making waves, offering modern updates to the classic shape. Different from ballet flats, which lean ultra feminine, or sneakers, which skew sporty, loafers strike that perfect balance between structured and cool—instantly elevating everything from relaxed denim to tailored trousers.
The styling possibilities are endless. A sleek black loafer paired with white socks and a miniskirt feels effortlessly Parisian, while a chunkier version lends a fashion-forward edge to baggy jeans and an oversize blazer. If you’re looking to lean into the preppy aesthetic that’s trending right now, try penny loafers with pleated skirts or relaxed suiting. And for those who love a more minimal approach, a supple leather loafer in a neutral hue will complement any capsule wardrobe with ease.
See some of our favorite ways to style loafers for spring below.
You can't go wrong with the barn jacket trend.
A long-sleeve polo is a must for spring.
Okay, this all-red casual look with loafers is so good.
The sweater around the waist. That's all.
It's the yellow vest sweater for us.
A trench coat but make it a dress.
Proof a white tank can make any outfit look easy.
Again, it's all about how you style the sweater here.
A matching skirt and top set never fails.
Cropped white T-shirt, jeans, and loafers for your next coffee run.
The way these white loafers make this midi dress pop.
Doubling up on the masculine vibes here with the tie and loafers.
The French always do it right.
Basically the coolest way to wear trouser shorts this spring.
And a styling note on how to wear long denim shorts this season.
The perfect Saturday errands outfit.
This lightweight trench + matching vest set. No notes.
Loafers and a little yellow slip dress.
Leopard and loafers: our favorite spring duo.
-
French and Spanish Girls Just Confirmed It: This Pretty Sneaker Outfit Will Rule Summer 2025
Here's the proof.
By Michelle Scanga
-
The "Dated" Denim Trend That All the Cool Europeans Never Gave Up On
And now we're ready to bring it back.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Well-Dressed Celebs Have Basically Stopped Wearing These 3 Shoe Styles With Leggings
Find out which five styles they're into.
By Allyson Payer
-
5 Chic Outfits From Parisians and New Yorkers That Are On-Trend for Spring
Next-level looks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The Unexpected Shoe Trend Bella Hadid's Been Wearing Right and Left During Paris Fashion Week
Forget flats—buy these instead.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Styled 5 Chic Nordstrom Outfits for Under $400 to Wear This Spring
Elevated ensembles.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
These Are the 7 Stylish Shoe Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring
I see chic denim outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Zara Just Delivered 8 Spring Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Chicer
From chic T-bar silhouettes to cherry-red shoes.
By Judith Jones