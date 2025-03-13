Not Sneakers and Not Ballerinas—This Flat-Shoe Trend Is Far Chicer for Spring

If you thought spring footwear was all about sneakers and ballerina flats, think again. This season, loafers are stepping in as the ultimate flat-shoe upgrade, delivering an effortless blend of polish and edge that sneakers simply can’t match. Unlike ultra-casual tennis shoes or dainty ballet flats, loafers add a dose of sophistication to any outfit while maintaining the comfort factor we all crave. Whether you prefer a sleek leather pair or something with a chunky lug sole, this versatile silhouette is proving to be the chicest way to ground your look for spring.

Loafers have a timeless appeal, but this season’s iterations feel especially fresh. Designers are playing with proportions, from ultra-chunky Gucci-inspired soles to refined, minimalist styles that channel quiet luxury. Metallic finishes, woven textures, and subtle embellishments are also making waves, offering modern updates to the classic shape. Different from ballet flats, which lean ultra feminine, or sneakers, which skew sporty, loafers strike that perfect balance between structured and cool—instantly elevating everything from relaxed denim to tailored trousers.

The styling possibilities are endless. A sleek black loafer paired with white socks and a miniskirt feels effortlessly Parisian, while a chunkier version lends a fashion-forward edge to baggy jeans and an oversize blazer. If you’re looking to lean into the preppy aesthetic that’s trending right now, try penny loafers with pleated skirts or relaxed suiting. And for those who love a more minimal approach, a supple leather loafer in a neutral hue will complement any capsule wardrobe with ease.

See some of our favorite ways to style loafers for spring below.

You can't go wrong with the barn jacket trend.

Suede perfection.

A long-sleeve polo is a must for spring.

Okay, this all-red casual look with loafers is so good.

For $40, these are a steal.

The sweater around the waist. That's all.

If you're looking for a classic ivory leather option.

It's the yellow vest sweater for us.

A trench coat but make it a dress.

This baby blue. That's all.

Proof a white tank can make any outfit look easy.

Again, it's all about how you style the sweater here.

A matching skirt and top set never fails.

Silver vibes.

Cropped white T-shirt, jeans, and loafers for your next coffee run.

Madewell never fails when it comes to footwear.

The way these white loafers make this midi dress pop.

Animal print makes any outfit 10 times cooler.

Doubling up on the masculine vibes here with the tie and loafers.

The French always do it right.

These Reformation loafers plus a Reformation dress.

Basically the coolest way to wear trouser shorts this spring.

And a styling note on how to wear long denim shorts this season.

It wouldn't be a loafer roundup without a Gucci option.

The perfect Saturday errands outfit.

This lightweight trench + matching vest set. No notes.

The suede chocolate brown is so luxe.

Loafers and a little yellow slip dress.

A great price and all-day comfort.

Leopard and loafers: our favorite spring duo.