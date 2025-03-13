Not Sneakers and Not Ballerinas—This Flat-Shoe Trend Is Far Chicer for Spring

woman wearing yellow vest sweater, white linen shorts, and loafers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

If you thought spring footwear was all about sneakers and ballerina flats, think again. This season, loafers are stepping in as the ultimate flat-shoe upgrade, delivering an effortless blend of polish and edge that sneakers simply can’t match. Unlike ultra-casual tennis shoes or dainty ballet flats, loafers add a dose of sophistication to any outfit while maintaining the comfort factor we all crave. Whether you prefer a sleek leather pair or something with a chunky lug sole, this versatile silhouette is proving to be the chicest way to ground your look for spring.

Loafers have a timeless appeal, but this season’s iterations feel especially fresh. Designers are playing with proportions, from ultra-chunky Gucci-inspired soles to refined, minimalist styles that channel quiet luxury. Metallic finishes, woven textures, and subtle embellishments are also making waves, offering modern updates to the classic shape. Different from ballet flats, which lean ultra feminine, or sneakers, which skew sporty, loafers strike that perfect balance between structured and cool—instantly elevating everything from relaxed denim to tailored trousers.

The styling possibilities are endless. A sleek black loafer paired with white socks and a miniskirt feels effortlessly Parisian, while a chunkier version lends a fashion-forward edge to baggy jeans and an oversize blazer. If you’re looking to lean into the preppy aesthetic that’s trending right now, try penny loafers with pleated skirts or relaxed suiting. And for those who love a more minimal approach, a supple leather loafer in a neutral hue will complement any capsule wardrobe with ease.

See some of our favorite ways to style loafers for spring below.

woman wearing barn jacket, jeans, and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

You can't go wrong with the barn jacket trend.

Zoe Loafers
Tony Bianco
Zoe Loafers

Suede perfection.

woman wearing polo shirt, adidas pants, and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

A long-sleeve polo is a must for spring.

woman wearing red t-shirt and shorts with loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @devapollon)

Okay, this all-red casual look with loafers is so good.

Deck Shoes
H&M
Deck Shoes

For $40, these are a steal.

woman wearing barn jacket, jeans, and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

The sweater around the waist. That's all.

MANGO, Leather Loafers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Loafers

If you're looking for a classic ivory leather option.

woman wearing yellow vest sweater, white linen shorts, and loafers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

It's the yellow vest sweater for us.

woman wearing trench coat dress and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

A trench coat but make it a dress.

Vince Marin Boat Shoes
Vince
Marin Boat Shoes

This baby blue. That's all.

woman wearing white tank with jeans and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Proof a white tank can make any outfit look easy.

woman wearing sweater, jeans, and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

Again, it's all about how you style the sweater here.

woman wearing grey spring outfit with loafers

(Image credit: @immegii)

A matching skirt and top set never fails.

MocasÍn Jerry Loafers

Golden Goose
Jerry Loafers

Silver vibes.

woman wearing white t-shirt with jeans and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @itsimaniwilson)

Cropped white T-shirt, jeans, and loafers for your next coffee run.

Madewell the Vernon Loafers
Madewell
The Vernon Loafers

Madewell never fails when it comes to footwear.

woman wearing pink midi dress with loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

The way these white loafers make this midi dress pop.

Massimo Dutti, Animal Print Furskin Loafers
Massimo Dutti
Animal Print Furskin Loafers

Animal print makes any outfit 10 times cooler.

woman wearing tie and white pants with loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @maggie_mccormack)

Doubling up on the masculine vibes here with the tie and loafers.

woman wearing capris and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

The French always do it right.

Agathea Platform Penny Loafers
Reformation
Agathea Platform Penny Loafers

These Reformation loafers plus a Reformation dress.

woman wearing long trouser shorts and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

Basically the coolest way to wear trouser shorts this spring.

woman wearing long denim shorts and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

And a styling note on how to wear long denim shorts this season.

Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers
Gucci
Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers

It wouldn't be a loafer roundup without a Gucci option.

woman wearing shorts and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @styledbya)

The perfect Saturday errands outfit.

woman wearing vest and mini skirt with loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @styledsara)

This lightweight trench + matching vest set. No notes.

Dana Loafers
Camper
Dana Loafers

The suede chocolate brown is so luxe.

woman wearing yellow slip dress and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Loafers and a little yellow slip dress.

Intentionally Blank Marblehead Loafers
Intentionally Blank
Marblehead Loafers

A great price and all-day comfort.

woman wearing leopard long coat with jeans and loafers spring outfit

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Leopard and loafers: our favorite spring duo.

