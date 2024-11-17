The Only 6 Winter Coat Trends Celebrities Seem to Care About

a collage of celebrity street style images featuring the top coat trends of winter 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images; Backgrid; @jastookes; @rosiehw)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Rich espresso! Retro leopard print! Fluffy faux fur! At long last, the temps have dipped low enough in cities like New York, Paris, and even L.A. for us to begin breaking out our winter wardrobes—and (finally) top off our outfits with a coat or heavy jacket. That means that the most recent batch of celebrity outfits is a microcosm of the season's most exciting new coat trends. Whether it's Jennifer Lopez cementing the animal-print trend in a leopard-print coat and matching boots or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing an '80s leather bomber jacket with her jeans, the following A-list outfits are a strong indicator of which styles will become the most popular for winter as we move further into the season.

If you're shopping for a new coat, you're probably acutely aware of just how many options there are. I get it—a flip through the new arrivals of any retailer lately can be downright dizzying, so consider the six celebrity-approved coat trends below to be your guide to the season's hottest outerwear.

Fluffy Faux Fur

Celebs love a statement style, and time and again, faux fur seems to be their choice. The ultra-luxe coats were big last year, but with only a few weeks into early winter and a number of A-list looks, it appears that fluffy fur coats are yet again on the menu for winter 2024/2025. When it comes to getting all dolled up in the evening per Rihanna or making a casual look feel more trend-forward as Charli XCX did, adding a fluffy, furry coat atop your look is the only way to go.

Rihanna wearing a brown fur coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rihanna

Charli XCX wearing a faux fur coat, denim culottes, and slouchy boots in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/BACKGRID)

WHO: Charli XCX

Nour Hammour, Evita Coat
Nour Hammour
Evita Coat

Aknvas, Marzia Coat
Aknvas
Marzia Coat

ACNE Studios, Ofox Fluffy Faux Fur Jacket
ACNE Studios
Ofox Fluffy Faux Fur Jacket

Khaite, Lolo Coat
The Andamane
Taylor Coat

Maren Coat
AGOLDE
Maren Coat

Retro Leopard Print

Leopard is the print of the season, and that's a fact. But the emerging number one way to wear it is as a coat. Not just any coat style but specifically a printed car coat with a boxy silhouette like the one Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wore in the '90s. It's almost like celebs had her outfits on their mood boards this season (as did we).

Hailey Bieber wearing a leopard-print coat, leopard Saint Laurent Bea Tote, and red Adidas Sambas

(Image credit: The Hollywood JR/BACKGRID)

WHO: Hailey Bieber

Jennifer Lopez wearing a leopard print jacket

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Jennifer Lopez

Michael Kors, Oversized Jaguar-Print Coat
Michael Kors
Oversized Jaguar-Print Coat

Tommie Leopard-Print Felt Jacket
Rixo
Tommie Leopard-Print Felt Jacket

Jane Post, Leopard Faux-Fur-Trimmed Car Coat
Jane Post
Leopard Faux-Fur-Trimmed Car Coat

Illustration Leopard-Print Wool and Silk-Blend Twill Coat
ZIMMERMANN
Illustration Leopard-Print Wool and Silk-Blend Twill Coat

Leopard Print Wool Blend Trench Coat
Theory
Leopard Print Wool Blend Trench Coat

Espresso Hues

Black coats will always be classic, but rich brown hues are quickly taking their place this season as the It coat color, and celebs are definitely taking note. It should come as no surprise seeing as the color has been dominating everything in fashion this year, from handbags to shoes, and with a slew of celebrity endorsements from Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Zoë Kravitz to name a few, it's set to have a strong moment for the remainder of the year and well in 2025.

Dakota Johnson wearing a brown coat in NYC

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Dakota Johnson

Gigi Hadid wearing a brown winter coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Gigi Hadid

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

TWP, New Cash Camel Coat
TWP
New Cash Camel Coat

Poseidone Suede Coat
The Row
Poseidone Suede Coat

Toteme, Broad Midi Coat
Toteme
Broad Midi Coat

Ribbed-Knit Wool and Alpaca Jacket
Sandro
Oversized Wool Coat

'80s Leather Jackets

Leather jackets are pervasive this time of year, but there's one style celebs are wearing more than literally any others, and that's a bomber jacket with an '80s silhouette. The piece gives an instant cool factor whether it's styled with relaxed trousers à la Hailey Bieber or jeans and a white tee like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Hailey Bieber wearing a brown leather bomber jacket

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Hailey Bieber

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a leather bomber jacket

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Leather Bomber Jacket
Saint Laurent
Leather Bomber Jacket

Nour Hammour, Zakary Jacket
Nour Hammour
Zakary Jacket

Viper Oversized Leather Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Viper Oversized Leather Jacket

Brooklyn Recycled Leather Bomber Jacket
THE GARMENT
Brooklyn Recycled Leather Bomber Jacket

Collarless Coats

A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence and Jasmine Tookes whose styles lean more minimalist and timeless are into the look of a collarless coat right now, and it should come as no surprise to learn that both of theirs are from Loro Piana, the label at the forefront of refined and luxurious style.

Jasmine Tookes wearing a white wool coat

(Image credit: @jastookes)

WHO: Jasmine Tookes

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a collarless coat in L.A.

(Image credit: TAVO/BACKGRID)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Charvet House Slippers ($450); The Row Gala Pants ($1090); Loro Piana Dwight Belted Silk Coat ($6025)

Annecy Open Front Wool & Cashmere Coat
TOTEME
Annecy Open Front Wool & Cashmere Coat

Prisheella Cashmere Coat
The Row
Prisheella Cashmere Coat

Silk, Wool, Cashmere and Linen-Blend Coat
LORO PIANA
Silk, Wool, Cashmere and Linen-Blend Coat

Gabardine Coat
MM6 Maison Margiela
Gabardine Coat

Cape Back Wool Blend Coat
Theory
Cape Back Wool Blend Coat

Billowy Black Coats

Black wool coats? In the winter? Groundbreaking, I know. Just like us, stars adore the timelessness of a black wool coat and will simply never give it up no matter how many new trends come into view. For Victoria Beckham, that looks like a forward style with a funnel neckline like the kind that flooded the fall runways this year, while Ariana Grande is favoring a floor-sweeping silhouette.

Victoria Beckham wearing a black funnel-neck coat with white pants and platforms heels in Paris

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham Wool-Blend Trench Coat ($2420)

Ariana Grande wearing a black maxi coat with white pumps in NYC

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Ariana Grande

Wool-Blend Trench Coat
Victoria Beckham
Wool-Blend Trench Coat

Locri Wool & Cashmere Belted Coat
Max Mara
Locri Wool & Cashmere Belted Coat

Chtillon Wool Blend Coat
RUE SOPHIE
Chtillon Wool Blend Coat

Flemming Wool Trench Coat
THE ROW
Flemming Wool Trench Coat

Broad Double Breasted Recycled Wool Blend Coat
TOTEME
Broad Double Breasted Recycled Wool Blend Coat

Explore More:
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸