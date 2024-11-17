The Only 6 Winter Coat Trends Celebrities Seem to Care About

Rich espresso! Retro leopard print! Fluffy faux fur! At long last, the temps have dipped low enough in cities like New York, Paris, and even L.A. for us to begin breaking out our winter wardrobes—and (finally) top off our outfits with a coat or heavy jacket. That means that the most recent batch of celebrity outfits is a microcosm of the season's most exciting new coat trends. Whether it's Jennifer Lopez cementing the animal-print trend in a leopard-print coat and matching boots or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing an '80s leather bomber jacket with her jeans, the following A-list outfits are a strong indicator of which styles will become the most popular for winter as we move further into the season.

If you're shopping for a new coat, you're probably acutely aware of just how many options there are. I get it—a flip through the new arrivals of any retailer lately can be downright dizzying, so consider the six celebrity-approved coat trends below to be your guide to the season's hottest outerwear.

Fluffy Faux Fur

Celebs love a statement style, and time and again, faux fur seems to be their choice. The ultra-luxe coats were big last year, but with only a few weeks into early winter and a number of A-list looks, it appears that fluffy fur coats are yet again on the menu for winter 2024/2025. When it comes to getting all dolled up in the evening per Rihanna or making a casual look feel more trend-forward as Charli XCX did, adding a fluffy, furry coat atop your look is the only way to go.

WHO: Rihanna

WHO: Charli XCX

Retro Leopard Print

Leopard is the print of the season, and that's a fact. But the emerging number one way to wear it is as a coat. Not just any coat style but specifically a printed car coat with a boxy silhouette like the one Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wore in the '90s. It's almost like celebs had her outfits on their mood boards this season (as did we).

WHO: Hailey Bieber

WHO: Jennifer Lopez

Espresso Hues

Black coats will always be classic, but rich brown hues are quickly taking their place this season as the It coat color, and celebs are definitely taking note. It should come as no surprise seeing as the color has been dominating everything in fashion this year, from handbags to shoes, and with a slew of celebrity endorsements from Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Zoë Kravitz to name a few, it's set to have a strong moment for the remainder of the year and well in 2025.

WHO: Dakota Johnson

WHO: Gigi Hadid

'80s Leather Jackets

Leather jackets are pervasive this time of year, but there's one style celebs are wearing more than literally any others, and that's a bomber jacket with an '80s silhouette. The piece gives an instant cool factor whether it's styled with relaxed trousers à la Hailey Bieber or jeans and a white tee like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

WHO: Hailey Bieber

WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Collarless Coats

A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence and Jasmine Tookes whose styles lean more minimalist and timeless are into the look of a collarless coat right now, and it should come as no surprise to learn that both of theirs are from Loro Piana, the label at the forefront of refined and luxurious style.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

WHO: Jasmine Tookes

On Jennifer Lawrence: Charvet House Slippers ($450); The Row Gala Pants ($1090); Loro Piana Dwight Belted Silk Coat ($6025)

Billowy Black Coats

Black wool coats? In the winter? Groundbreaking, I know. Just like us, stars adore the timelessness of a black wool coat and will simply never give it up no matter how many new trends come into view. For Victoria Beckham, that looks like a forward style with a funnel neckline like the kind that flooded the fall runways this year, while Ariana Grande is favoring a floor-sweeping silhouette.

On Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham Wool-Blend Trench Coat ($2420)

WHO: Ariana Grande

