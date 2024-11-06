The 9 Most-Wanted Shoe Trends of Winter 2024, Period

Now arriving: winter shoes! To get you prepared for the next of this season's fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Winter 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season was worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.

After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on nine shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this season. With the surprising new slippers inspired by The Row's runway and the elegant flats that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major winter 2024 shoe trends to know.

Suede Boots

Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the buzzword of the season, and as fall progresses into winter, the luxe fabric will be defining the most noteworthy boots, from simple ankle styles to sleek knee-highs.

Reformation Raven Knee Boot $498 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Delvie Bootie $130 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Sofie Suede Ankle Boots $495 SHOP NOW

Patent Pumps

High-shine gloss is the defining element of the coolest pumps right now, from Ferragamo's iconic slanted heels to Saint Laurent's viral Lee slingbacks.

Ferragamo Eva Leather Pumps $980 SHOP NOW

Mango Patent Leather Heel Shoes $80 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Anine Bing Hilda Pumps $450 SHOP NOW

Elegant Flats

Flats have become one of the most forward shoes you can wear right now, and that's a fact—but not just any old flat shoe. Elegant silhouettes with pointed toes and ever so slightly lifted heels are the pretty pairs defining the moment.

Toteme Suede Wedges $660 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher LTD Gunner Pointed Toe Flat $130 $90 SHOP NOW

Zara Animal Print Pointed Toe Shoes $50 SHOP NOW

Riding Boots

The "new Gucci" under Creative Director Sabato De Sarno is redefining brand classics one item at a time, and the riding boots finished with a sleek horse-bit hardware detail are the latest piece to get a modern update. Similar styles with elevated hardware are popping up across the market, cementing them as one of the season's top boots.

Gucci Slim Horsebit Boots $2500 SHOP NOW

Larroudé Milan Flat Riding Boots $530 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Gaige Boot $190 SHOP NOW

Glove Pumps

Traditional pumps can often feel a bit tired, but the glove-like silhouettes we're seeing from Proenza Schouler and Carven are decidedly fresh and forward.

Proenza Schouler Tee Pumps $890 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Glove Slingback Pump $495 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gracelynn Pump $298 SHOP NOW

Slippers

Hear me out: Brands are making elevated slippers to be worn outside the bedroom. The Row's Frances pair, which is done in a delicate silk jacquard and beloved by Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, is proving to be the unlikely It shoe right now.

The Row Frances Cozy Flat Slippers $990 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mules $470 SHOP NOW

Charvet Suede Slippers $450 SHOP NOW

Sleek Slingbacks

Slingbacks will pretty much never go out of style, but they're set to have an even bigger impact this winter with Saint Laurent's beautiful satin and patent-leather iterations.

SAINT LAURENT Climax Satin Slingback Point-Toe Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW

Raye Elisa Pump $168 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Odette Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $150 SHOP NOW

Brown Loafers

With chocolate brown infiltrating our wardrobe more than ever, loafers are the polished way to wear the color.

Madewell The Grayson Penny Loafer $178 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Penny Loafer $1170 SHOP NOW

Vince Naomi Loafer $330 SHOP NOW

T-Bar Pumps

There are lots of cool pumps on offer for winter, but I'd like to introduce one more: the T-bar pump. It's a little retro and steeped in sophistication.

Ferragamo Lysandra 95MM T-Strap Pumps $1090 SHOP NOW

ZARA Heeled Faux Patent Leather Strappy Shoes $60 SHOP NOW