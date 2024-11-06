The 9 Most-Wanted Shoe Trends of Winter 2024, Period

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends
(Image credit: @fannekstrand; @iliridakrasniqi; @kelseymerritt; @endlesslyloveclub; @clairerose; @flattered)
Now arriving: winter shoes! To get you prepared for the next of this season's fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Winter 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season was worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.

After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on nine shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this season. With the surprising new slippers inspired by The Row's runway and the elegant flats that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major winter 2024 shoe trends to know.

Suede Boots

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @sabinasocol; @anoukyve)

Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the buzzword of the season, and as fall progresses into winter, the luxe fabric will be defining the most noteworthy boots, from simple ankle styles to sleek knee-highs.

Raven Knee Boot
Reformation
Raven Knee Boot

Delvie Bootie
Steve Madden
Delvie Bootie

Sofie Suede Ankle Boots
AEYDE
Sofie Suede Ankle Boots

Patent Pumps

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt; @ariviere)

High-shine gloss is the defining element of the coolest pumps right now, from Ferragamo's iconic slanted heels to Saint Laurent's viral Lee slingbacks.

Eva Leather Pumps
Ferragamo
Eva Leather Pumps

Patent Leather Heel Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Patent Leather Heel Shoes

Anine Bing Hilda Pumps
Shopbop
Anine Bing Hilda Pumps

Elegant Flats

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @clairerose; Toteme)

Flats have become one of the most forward shoes you can wear right now, and that's a fact—but not just any old flat shoe. Elegant silhouettes with pointed toes and ever so slightly lifted heels are the pretty pairs defining the moment.

Suede Wedges
Toteme
Suede Wedges

Gunner Pointed Toe Flat
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Pointed Toe Flat

Animal Print Pointed Toe Shoes
Zara
Animal Print Pointed Toe Shoes

Riding Boots

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @xeniaadonts; @clairerose)

The "new Gucci" under Creative Director Sabato De Sarno is redefining brand classics one item at a time, and the riding boots finished with a sleek horse-bit hardware detail are the latest piece to get a modern update. Similar styles with elevated hardware are popping up across the market, cementing them as one of the season's top boots.

Gucci, Slim Horsebit Boots
Gucci
Slim Horsebit Boots

Larroude Milan Flat Riding Boots
Larroudé
Milan Flat Riding Boots

Gaige Boot
Steve Madden
Gaige Boot

Glove Pumps

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @hannamw; Flattered)

Traditional pumps can often feel a bit tired, but the glove-like silhouettes we're seeing from Proenza Schouler and Carven are decidedly fresh and forward.

Proenza Schouler Tee Pumps
Proenza Schouler
Tee Pumps

Glove Slingback Pump
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Slingback Pump

Gracelynn Pump
Reformation
Gracelynn Pump

Slippers

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @laurareilly____; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

Hear me out: Brands are making elevated slippers to be worn outside the bedroom. The Row's Frances pair, which is done in a delicate silk jacquard and beloved by Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, is proving to be the unlikely It shoe right now.

Frances Cozy Flat Slippers
The Row
Frances Cozy Flat Slippers

Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mules
Le Monde Beryl
Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mules

Suede Slippers
Charvet
Suede Slippers

Sleek Slingbacks

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi; @darjabarannik)

Slingbacks will pretty much never go out of style, but they're set to have an even bigger impact this winter with Saint Laurent's beautiful satin and patent-leather iterations.

Climax Satin Slingback Point-Toe Pumps
SAINT LAURENT
Climax Satin Slingback Point-Toe Pumps

Elisa Pump
Raye
Elisa Pump

Odette Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Odette Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Brown Loafers

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl; @nlmarilyn)

With chocolate brown infiltrating our wardrobe more than ever, loafers are the polished way to wear the color.

Porto Croc Embossed Penny Loafer
Madewell
The Grayson Penny Loafer

Penny Loafer
Miu Miu
Penny Loafer

Naomi Loafer
Vince
Naomi Loafer

T-Bar Pumps

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the biggest winter 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @fannyekstrand; @endlesslyloveclub)

There are lots of cool pumps on offer for winter, but I'd like to introduce one more: the T-bar pump. It's a little retro and steeped in sophistication.

Ferragamo, Lysandra 95MM T-Strap Pumps
Ferragamo
Lysandra 95MM T-Strap Pumps

Heeled Faux Patent Leather Strappy Shoes
ZARA
Heeled Faux Patent Leather Strappy Shoes

Kitten-Heel Leather Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Kitten-Heel Leather Shoes

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

