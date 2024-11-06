The 9 Most-Wanted Shoe Trends of Winter 2024, Period
Now arriving: winter shoes! To get you prepared for the next of this season's fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Winter 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season was worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.
After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on nine shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this season. With the surprising new slippers inspired by The Row's runway and the elegant flats that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major winter 2024 shoe trends to know.
Suede Boots
Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the buzzword of the season, and as fall progresses into winter, the luxe fabric will be defining the most noteworthy boots, from simple ankle styles to sleek knee-highs.
Patent Pumps
High-shine gloss is the defining element of the coolest pumps right now, from Ferragamo's iconic slanted heels to Saint Laurent's viral Lee slingbacks.
Elegant Flats
Flats have become one of the most forward shoes you can wear right now, and that's a fact—but not just any old flat shoe. Elegant silhouettes with pointed toes and ever so slightly lifted heels are the pretty pairs defining the moment.
Riding Boots
The "new Gucci" under Creative Director Sabato De Sarno is redefining brand classics one item at a time, and the riding boots finished with a sleek horse-bit hardware detail are the latest piece to get a modern update. Similar styles with elevated hardware are popping up across the market, cementing them as one of the season's top boots.
Glove Pumps
Traditional pumps can often feel a bit tired, but the glove-like silhouettes we're seeing from Proenza Schouler and Carven are decidedly fresh and forward.
Slippers
Hear me out: Brands are making elevated slippers to be worn outside the bedroom. The Row's Frances pair, which is done in a delicate silk jacquard and beloved by Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, is proving to be the unlikely It shoe right now.
Sleek Slingbacks
Slingbacks will pretty much never go out of style, but they're set to have an even bigger impact this winter with Saint Laurent's beautiful satin and patent-leather iterations.
Brown Loafers
With chocolate brown infiltrating our wardrobe more than ever, loafers are the polished way to wear the color.
T-Bar Pumps
There are lots of cool pumps on offer for winter, but I'd like to introduce one more: the T-bar pump. It's a little retro and steeped in sophistication.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
