Jennifer Lopez Wore the Fancy Winter Trend French Women Love to Wear Out at Night
Jennifer Lopez has been promoting her new film Unstoppable around the world this week, and her latest press tour "stop" brings her to London. It's quite a bit chillier in London than her home base of Los Angeles, so she's using this opportunity to wear some of winter's biggest trends. And one that she just wore last night represented a trend that's wildly popular among London's chic neighbors: the French. The trend is a classic J.Lo favorite that she's been wearing for decades but that's more popular than ever right now, and that's a fur coat.
French women love to wear faux-fur coats out at night to dress up their outfits, and I sourced photographic proof (below) of the trend's popularity among Parisians. For Lopez's evening occasion, she paired a brown abstract animal-print coat with black satin ankle-strap pumps, which did even more to dress up her short black dress. With that, scroll on to see both Lopez's look and how French women style their fur coats. Lastly, shop a handful of my favorite faux-fur coats on the market right now.
The Trend on Jennifer Lopez
The Trend on French Women
Shop My Faux-Fur Coat Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.