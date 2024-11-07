Jennifer Lopez Wore the Fancy Winter Trend French Women Love to Wear Out at Night

Allyson Payer
By
in News

Jennifer Lopez has been promoting her new film Unstoppable around the world this week, and her latest press tour "stop" brings her to London. It's quite a bit chillier in London than her home base of Los Angeles, so she's using this opportunity to wear some of winter's biggest trends. And one that she just wore last night represented a trend that's wildly popular among London's chic neighbors: the French. The trend is a classic J.Lo favorite that she's been wearing for decades but that's more popular than ever right now, and that's a fur coat.

French women love to wear faux-fur coats out at night to dress up their outfits, and I sourced photographic proof (below) of the trend's popularity among Parisians. For Lopez's evening occasion, she paired a brown abstract animal-print coat with black satin ankle-strap pumps, which did even more to dress up her short black dress. With that, scroll on to see both Lopez's look and how French women style their fur coats. Lastly, shop a handful of my favorite faux-fur coats on the market right now.

The Trend on Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

The Trend on French Women

French woman wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

French woman wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

French woman wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

French woman wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop My Faux-Fur Coat Picks

Ellie Faux Fur Coat
Reformation
Ellie Faux Fur Coat

Collection Faux-Fur Jacket
J.Crew
Collection Faux-Fur Jacket

Faux Fur Animal Print Coat
Zara
Faux Fur Animal Print Coat

Teddy Fleece Coat
H&M
Teddy Fleece Coat

Wyeth Capistran Fur Coat
Wyeth
Capistran Fur Coat

Fur-Effect Jacket With Lapels - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Fur-Effect Jacket With Lapels

Apparis Sylke Long Coat
Apparis
Sylke Long Coat

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

