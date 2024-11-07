Jennifer Lopez Wore the Fancy Winter Trend French Women Love to Wear Out at Night

Jennifer Lopez has been promoting her new film Unstoppable around the world this week, and her latest press tour "stop" brings her to London. It's quite a bit chillier in London than her home base of Los Angeles, so she's using this opportunity to wear some of winter's biggest trends. And one that she just wore last night represented a trend that's wildly popular among London's chic neighbors: the French. The trend is a classic J.Lo favorite that she's been wearing for decades but that's more popular than ever right now, and that's a fur coat.

French women love to wear faux-fur coats out at night to dress up their outfits, and I sourced photographic proof (below) of the trend's popularity among Parisians. For Lopez's evening occasion, she paired a brown abstract animal-print coat with black satin ankle-strap pumps, which did even more to dress up her short black dress. With that, scroll on to see both Lopez's look and how French women style their fur coats. Lastly, shop a handful of my favorite faux-fur coats on the market right now.

The Trend on Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

The Trend on French Women

Shop My Faux-Fur Coat Picks

Reformation Ellie Faux Fur Coat $348 SHOP NOW

Zara Faux Fur Animal Print Coat $109 SHOP NOW

H&M Teddy Fleece Coat $99 SHOP NOW

Wyeth Capistran Fur Coat $499 SHOP NOW

Mango Fur-Effect Jacket With Lapels $180 SHOP NOW