We Just Came Back From Paris—These 11 Trends Had Our Full Attention
It's official—Fashion Month has come to a close, but what a finale it’s been. Paris, as always, saved some of the best moments for last, setting the tone for what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable autumn/winter 2025 season. With a packed schedule of shows and presentations, there was no shortage of jaw-dropping looks, and we were there on the front row to take it all in first hand. Rising every morning from our chic hotel—Locke's brand-new Le Jardin de Verre lodgings in the city's stylish Latin Quarter—we could barely wait to see what delights lay in store for us.
Needless to say, the energy in the City of Lights is always electric, but there's a discernible spark in the air when Paris Fashion Week takes hold—while French street style is second to none, the trends that we saw coming down the runways are simply too good not to share with you, too.
If we had to sum up the mood in Paris this season, it would be bold, confident and creative. Designers really pushed boundaries, whether through sharp, sculptural tailoring or a renewed focus on extravagant outerwear. There was an undeniable sense of power in the collections—the kind of clothes made for making an entrance.
With so many standout moments, there’s a lot to unpack. Below, I’ve broken down the key autumn/winter 2025 trends from Paris Fashion Week, charted by the looks that will undoubtedly shape how we all get dressed later this year.
11 Key Autumn/Winter 2025 Fashion Trends from Paris Fashion Week
'80s Revival
Style Notes: The '80s made a dramatic return to the runway this season, from sharp power suiting to voluminous prom-style dresses. Structured silhouettes dominated the collections, with bold shoulders, cinched waists, and exaggerated proportions stealing the show. Designers brought the era’s maximalist spirit to life, blending tailoring and eye-catching eveningwear. Whether it was the sleek, sculptural suiting seen at Stella McCartney or the bold hues across Saint Laurent and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, the message was clear: this season, we’re embracing boldness and confidence, channeling the unapologetic energy of the '80s in every look.
Animal Instincts
Style Notes: Animal prints were everywhere, but not in the expected ways. While leopard continues to reign supreme, this season brought fresh takes, with snake prints slithering down the runway and cow patterns adding a new twist. Whether styled with statement separates or clashed together for an even bolder impact, animal prints were key to the season's daring, fearless vibe. Designers like Stella Ganni and Zimmermann played with scale and texture, adding variety and visual interest to this timeless trend. For a season full of statement pieces, animal prints proved they’re more than just a passing fad.
Big Bangles
Style Notes: This season, wristwear took centre stage with oversized bangles and bold bracelets making a striking impact across the collections. Designers embraced the power of accessories, with chunky bangles adding weight and drama to both minimalist looks and also to accompany standout pieces. Seen at the likes of Chanel and Givenchy, these statement add-ons are the perfect and one of the easiest ways to update your look. Far from subtle, these accessories made a statement all on their own, reinforcing the trend for bold, powerful fashion choices.
Pretty Bows
Style Notes: For autumn, designers are embracing the sweet and the prim with doll-like bows appearing across collars, down the fronts of dresses, and as delicate jacket ties, with some bows being utilised to add a charming, almost innocent touch to otherwise sophisticated outfits. Chanel led the way, but the trend was also seen at Valentino and Nina Ricci, where delicate ribbons and oversized loops softened the bold, statement pieces that dominated the runway. It's a trend that adds a hint of playfulness to the season's more serious looks.
Faux Fur
Style Notes: Faux fur always makes a comeback for autumn/winter, but it's proving all the more prevalent for 2025. Again this is a prime example of how designers taking inspiration from the '80s by way of some seriously dramatic outerwear. From voluminous yeti-style coats at Alaïa to vibrant, colourful looks at McQueen and Balmain, faux fur dominated the collections. Acne Studios even pushed the boundaries with faux fur dresses, proving it’s no longer just about what you wear outside.
Belt Pile-Ups
Style Notes: Belts have become more than just a functional piece for autumn/winter 2025; they’re a statement in their own right. Not only were wide belts spotted cinching waists, but the trend also embraced stacking multiple belts for extra impact. Seen in collections from Christopher Esber and Schiaparelli, they added structure to fluid silhouettes and elevated the overall look. Isabel Marant is so into the layered belt look, the brand created a skirt to resemble just that!
Fabulous Fringe
Style Notes: For a trend that’s as fun as it is striking, fringing is making a welcome return for autumn 2025. As seen at Akris, Tom Ford and Dries Van Noten, fringing added movement and texture to everything from dresses to outerwear. This eye-catching detail turned heads as it swayed with every step on the runway. Whether in bold, dramatic swaths or more subtle accents, fringing brings a sense of fluidity to an otherwise structured season.
Opera Coats
Style Notes: Dramatic and luxurious, the opera coat was one of the season's standout outerwear pieces. These long, sweeping coats made a grand statement, often layered over sleek eveningwear or paired with structured tailoring. Designers like Victoria Schiaparelli and Givenchy showcased these majestic garments in a variety of fabrics and finishes, each one more glamorous than the last. Perfect for those chilly evenings out or as a showstopping addition to any ensemble, opera coats brought an air of old-money elegance to autumn/winter 2025.
Poofy Skirts
Style Notes: Volume stole the show this season with poofy skirts and exaggerated silhouettes. Layers of tulle, ruffles, and puffed-up hemlines, as seen in collections from Louis Vuitton and Alaïa, brought a joyful turn to their respective runways, serving as as tonic to the streamline silhouettes that have reigned for a few seasons now. These skirts added a playful twist to formal and casual looks alike and, again, played into the overarching '80s theme that seemed to sweep Paris.
Scarf Details
Style Notes: Take note now—scarves and neck ties became the ultimate finishing touch when it comes to your autumn outfits. This is a trend we spotted over and over again across everything from coats to knits to dresses. Designers like Coperni and Givenchy showcased scarves tied around the neck, while others opted for built-in pieces that create a beautiful drape, however you style them. Whether in silk, wool or leather, this trend offers a versatile way to add texture and more personality to your outfits.
Upholstery Fabrics
Style Notes: If it wasn't already very apparent, nostalgia is in full swing for autumn, and this manifested once again in the form of upholstery-inspired fabrics on the runway. Think rich, textured materials that wouldn’t look out of place on a vintage armchair—but with a fashion-forward twist. Designers like Chloé and Dior embraced the tactile quality of these fabrics, turning them into statement pieces in everything from coats to dresses. Then there was Ganni, which took a bolder turn with its bright maxi skirt, presenting a modern way to tackle the trend.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. She joined in 2015 when she launched the UK sister site following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine as fashion news and features editor. With experience in print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 18 years of experience as a journalist, editor and content strategist. Her opinion has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com and she is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits.