5 Celebrity-Backed Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Party Season

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

With party season well within sight, I've been working on curating the perfect party wear wardrobe. Inspired by the fresh trends that have been populating my timeline, I'm looking to the celebrities to wrap my head around the styles that I can really see working for me this winter.

While some celebrity looks can be off limits for most of us (sadly I have very little need for rare, couture gowns in my life), when party season rolls around, the stars treat us to a slew of fancy ensembles that we can genuinely look forward to re-creating.

Starting early this year, I'm excited by the ample looks that washed up in my research. Below I've curated an edit of five fresh celebrity-approved party trends set to dominate in winter 2024. Read on to discover exactly what I found.

1. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S FISHNET TIGHTS

Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears fishnet tights.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Notes: In my opinion, there's no chicer way to revive a simple LBD than by styling it with a pair of fishnet tights. Giving a simple dress a new lease on life, this chic pairing imparts a sexy silhouette that makes an LBD look so much more elevated. Do it like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and style with a cinched blazer or wear with a roomy coat for a cosy, winter-ready look.

Shop the Trend:

Body Shaping Fishnet Tights
Marks & Spencer
Body Shaping Fishnet Tights

Style with heels and a minidress for a Huntington-Whiteley-approved look.

Calzedonia, Fishnet Tights
Calzedonia
Fishnet Tights

These also come in a warm beige shade.

X Rhw Web Wool-Blend Tights
Wardrobe.NYC
Web Wool-Blend Tights

Shop the specific style that Huntington-Whiteley loves.

2. LILY-ROSE DEPP'S OPERA GLOVES

Lily Rose Depp wears gloves.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Opera gloves are taking off this winter, and Lily-Rose Depp is pioneering the renaissance. Wearing her long satin pair with a sheer dress and a black wool coat, Depp crafted a '90s-inspired outfit that still felt modern for 2024.

Shop the Trend:

Long Gloves
H&M
Long Gloves

These elegant gloves are the perfect finishing touch on a sophisticated evening outfit.

Montserrat Satin 16bt - Women's Opera Gloves
Paula Rowan
Montserrat Satin Opera Gloves

These high-drama gloves come in four different sizes.

Long Mesh Gloves
& Other Stories
Long Mesh Gloves

These look more expensive than they are.

3. LAURA HARRIER'S SCARF DRESS

Laura Harrier wears a scarf dress.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: Eternally elegant, the scarf detail trend is emerging as one of the chicest silhouettes of the season. Charmed as I am by the scarf coats and jumpers that have been cropping up recently, I can't stop thinking about scarf-embellished dresses. So simple, so chic, this trend is set to ripple out in a big way this party season.

Shop the Trend:

cos,

COS
Scarf-Detail Linen Dress

This elegant maxi dress is perfect for party season styling.

Oren Silk Dress
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress

This also comes in three other shades.

Hayley - Starry Night Navy
Rixo
Hayley Dress

This might just be the perfect winter wedding guest dress.

4. SAORISE RONAN'S PEEP-TOE SHOES

Saoirse Ronan wears peep-toe shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: An alternative to the pointed-toe heels that are dominating shop fronts right now, peep-toe shoes are the under-the-radar shoe trend that celebrities can't stop styling. In a sharp, angular style, Saoirse Ronan's pair feels chic for the party season 2024, whilst rounded-toe styles have a more retro feel.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Square Toe Shoes
Zara
Leather Square Toe Shoes

These could easily pass for designer.

Dracu Peep Toe
Neous
Dracu Peep Toe

The chocolate colour trend is taking off this season.

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

These also come in black.

5. ZOE KRAVITZ'S LACE DRESS

Zoe Kravitz wears a lace dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For a sultry take on party styling, there's no garment more suitable than black lace dress. Whilst Zoë Kravitz wore hers sans a layer underneath, this growing dress trend can easily be worn with a light layer for more coverage.

Shop the Trend:

Guipure Slip Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Guipure Slip Dress

Style this with slingbacks for a sexy evening look.

Giulia Lace Black Long Dress
Miista
Giulia Lace Black Long Dress

Layer this over a slip dress or style on its own.

Long Lace Dress
Zara
Long Lace Dress

The opaque bodice makes this so much easier to style.

