5 Celebrity-Backed Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Party Season
With party season well within sight, I've been working on curating the perfect party wear wardrobe. Inspired by the fresh trends that have been populating my timeline, I'm looking to the celebrities to wrap my head around the styles that I can really see working for me this winter.
While some celebrity looks can be off limits for most of us (sadly I have very little need for rare, couture gowns in my life), when party season rolls around, the stars treat us to a slew of fancy ensembles that we can genuinely look forward to re-creating.
Starting early this year, I'm excited by the ample looks that washed up in my research. Below I've curated an edit of five fresh celebrity-approved party trends set to dominate in winter 2024. Read on to discover exactly what I found.
5 PERFECT PARTY TRENDS I'M STEALING FROM CELEBRITIES
1. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S FISHNET TIGHTS
Style Notes: In my opinion, there's no chicer way to revive a simple LBD than by styling it with a pair of fishnet tights. Giving a simple dress a new lease on life, this chic pairing imparts a sexy silhouette that makes an LBD look so much more elevated. Do it like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and style with a cinched blazer or wear with a roomy coat for a cosy, winter-ready look.
Shop the Trend:
Style with heels and a minidress for a Huntington-Whiteley-approved look.
2. LILY-ROSE DEPP'S OPERA GLOVES
Style Notes: Opera gloves are taking off this winter, and Lily-Rose Depp is pioneering the renaissance. Wearing her long satin pair with a sheer dress and a black wool coat, Depp crafted a '90s-inspired outfit that still felt modern for 2024.
Shop the Trend:
These elegant gloves are the perfect finishing touch on a sophisticated evening outfit.
3. LAURA HARRIER'S SCARF DRESS
Style Notes: Eternally elegant, the scarf detail trend is emerging as one of the chicest silhouettes of the season. Charmed as I am by the scarf coats and jumpers that have been cropping up recently, I can't stop thinking about scarf-embellished dresses. So simple, so chic, this trend is set to ripple out in a big way this party season.
Shop the Trend:
4. SAORISE RONAN'S PEEP-TOE SHOES
Style Notes: An alternative to the pointed-toe heels that are dominating shop fronts right now, peep-toe shoes are the under-the-radar shoe trend that celebrities can't stop styling. In a sharp, angular style, Saoirse Ronan's pair feels chic for the party season 2024, whilst rounded-toe styles have a more retro feel.
Shop the Trend:
5. ZOE KRAVITZ'S LACE DRESS
Style Notes: For a sultry take on party styling, there's no garment more suitable than black lace dress. Whilst Zoë Kravitz wore hers sans a layer underneath, this growing dress trend can easily be worn with a light layer for more coverage.
Shop the Trend:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
