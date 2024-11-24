5 Celebrity-Backed Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Party Season

With party season well within sight, I've been working on curating the perfect party wear wardrobe. Inspired by the fresh trends that have been populating my timeline, I'm looking to the celebrities to wrap my head around the styles that I can really see working for me this winter.

While some celebrity looks can be off limits for most of us (sadly I have very little need for rare, couture gowns in my life), when party season rolls around, the stars treat us to a slew of fancy ensembles that we can genuinely look forward to re-creating.

Starting early this year, I'm excited by the ample looks that washed up in my research. Below I've curated an edit of five fresh celebrity-approved party trends set to dominate in winter 2024. Read on to discover exactly what I found.

5 PERFECT PARTY TRENDS I'M STEALING FROM CELEBRITIES

1. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S FISHNET TIGHTS

Style Notes: In my opinion, there's no chicer way to revive a simple LBD than by styling it with a pair of fishnet tights. Giving a simple dress a new lease on life, this chic pairing imparts a sexy silhouette that makes an LBD look so much more elevated. Do it like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and style with a cinched blazer or wear with a roomy coat for a cosy, winter-ready look.

Shop the Trend:

Marks & Spencer Body Shaping Fishnet Tights £8 SHOP NOW Style with heels and a minidress for a Huntington-Whiteley-approved look.

Calzedonia Fishnet Tights £16 SHOP NOW These also come in a warm beige shade.

Wardrobe.NYC Web Wool-Blend Tights £215 SHOP NOW Shop the specific style that Huntington-Whiteley loves.

2. LILY-ROSE DEPP'S OPERA GLOVES

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Opera gloves are taking off this winter, and Lily-Rose Depp is pioneering the renaissance. Wearing her long satin pair with a sheer dress and a black wool coat, Depp crafted a '90s-inspired outfit that still felt modern for 2024.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Long Gloves £19 SHOP NOW These elegant gloves are the perfect finishing touch on a sophisticated evening outfit.

Paula Rowan Montserrat Satin Opera Gloves £165 SHOP NOW These high-drama gloves come in four different sizes.

& Other Stories Long Mesh Gloves £37 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

3. LAURA HARRIER'S SCARF DRESS

Style Notes: Eternally elegant, the scarf detail trend is emerging as one of the chicest silhouettes of the season. Charmed as I am by the scarf coats and jumpers that have been cropping up recently, I can't stop thinking about scarf-embellished dresses. So simple, so chic, this trend is set to ripple out in a big way this party season.

Shop the Trend:

COS Scarf-Detail Linen Dress £115 SHOP NOW This elegant maxi dress is perfect for party season styling.

Reformation Oren Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

Rixo Hayley Dress £295 SHOP NOW This might just be the perfect winter wedding guest dress.

4. SAORISE RONAN'S PEEP-TOE SHOES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: An alternative to the pointed-toe heels that are dominating shop fronts right now, peep-toe shoes are the under-the-radar shoe trend that celebrities can't stop styling. In a sharp, angular style, Saoirse Ronan's pair feels chic for the party season 2024, whilst rounded-toe styles have a more retro feel.

Shop the Trend:

Zara Leather Square Toe Shoes £60 SHOP NOW These could easily pass for designer.

Neous Dracu Peep Toe £640 SHOP NOW The chocolate colour trend is taking off this season.

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule £248 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

5. ZOE KRAVITZ'S LACE DRESS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For a sultry take on party styling, there's no garment more suitable than black lace dress. Whilst Zoë Kravitz wore hers sans a layer underneath, this growing dress trend can easily be worn with a light layer for more coverage.

Shop the Trend:

Mango Guipure Slip Dress £120 SHOP NOW Style this with slingbacks for a sexy evening look.

Miista Giulia Lace Black Long Dress £180 SHOP NOW Layer this over a slip dress or style on its own.