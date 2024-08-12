The 3 Autumn Bag Colours Katie Holmes, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elsa Hosk Are Already Wearing
Always one step ahead of new-season trends, I've already noticed some of my favourite celebrities have incorporated some major autumn buys into their daily wardrobes this month. Stepping out wearing elegant autumn colours, actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes, and model Elsa Hosk, have all readied themselves for the change of the season in the chicest way I can think of.
Whilst summer calls for colourful accessories—think coral, blue and yellow—the autumn months are a time for reeling things in and turning to those richer, more refined shades. Taking this note on board, Ellis Ross elevated her casual autumnal ensemble with a rich burgundy bag just last week. With a sculptural silhouette, Ellis Ross' Loewe style refined her off-duty outfit, whilst layering a point of interest into cream and navy clothing palette.
A perennial fashion favourite, the burgundy colour trend is one that comes back year after year, this autumn, however, the colour is set to level up in popularity and saturate the fashion scene. Appearing on countless runway shows, and peppering designer collections, the burgundy bag trend is already destined to be one of the biggest of the season.
Stepping out in a similarly casual look, Holmes used a trending autumn tone to elevate her laid-back look. Selecting a small leather tote in a light caramel shade, the actor's chic bag added warmth to her outfit, whilst complementing the various shades throughout.
Opting for a richer iteration of a brown bag, model Elsa Hosk was spotted styling a chocolate handbag, which she used to accompany her blue shirt and white trousers. Dark and decadent, this expensive-looking bag trend is set to thrive this autumn/winter. In my opinion, dark brown is just as chic as black for the cooler months, and always styles well with gold jewellery and other similarly opulent shades.
First to the mark on some of the emerging bag colours that celebrities are loving and will no doubt be everywhere next month, read on to discover my edit of the best burgundy, tan, and chocolate brown bags available to shop right now.
3 AUTUMN BAG TRENDS THAT CELEBRITIES ARE ALREADY STYLING:
SHOP BURGUNDY BAGS:
SHOP TAN BAGS:
This has just shot up to the top of my wish list.
SHOP BROWN BAGS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
