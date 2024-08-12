The 3 Autumn Bag Colours Katie Holmes, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elsa Hosk Are Already Wearing

Always one step ahead of new-season trends, I've already noticed some of my favourite celebrities have incorporated some major autumn buys into their daily wardrobes this month. Stepping out wearing elegant autumn colours, actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes, and model Elsa Hosk, have all readied themselves for the change of the season in the chicest way I can think of.

Whilst summer calls for colourful accessories—think coral, blue and yellow—the autumn months are a time for reeling things in and turning to those richer, more refined shades. Taking this note on board, Ellis Ross elevated her casual autumnal ensemble with a rich burgundy bag just last week. With a sculptural silhouette, Ellis Ross' Loewe style refined her off-duty outfit, whilst layering a point of interest into cream and navy clothing palette.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A perennial fashion favourite, the burgundy colour trend is one that comes back year after year, this autumn, however, the colour is set to level up in popularity and saturate the fashion scene. Appearing on countless runway shows, and peppering designer collections, the burgundy bag trend is already destined to be one of the biggest of the season.

Stepping out in a similarly casual look, Holmes used a trending autumn tone to elevate her laid-back look. Selecting a small leather tote in a light caramel shade, the actor's chic bag added warmth to her outfit, whilst complementing the various shades throughout.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a richer iteration of a brown bag, model Elsa Hosk was spotted styling a chocolate handbag, which she used to accompany her blue shirt and white trousers. Dark and decadent, this expensive-looking bag trend is set to thrive this autumn/winter. In my opinion, dark brown is just as chic as black for the cooler months, and always styles well with gold jewellery and other similarly opulent shades.

First to the mark on some of the emerging bag colours that celebrities are loving and will no doubt be everywhere next month, read on to discover my edit of the best burgundy, tan, and chocolate brown bags available to shop right now.

3 AUTUMN BAG TRENDS THAT CELEBRITIES ARE ALREADY STYLING:

SHOP BURGUNDY BAGS:

Zara Shopper Bag £30 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

Urban Originals Faux-Leather Tote Bag £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in brown and black.

Mango Shopper Bag With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for stowing your daily essentials.

Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote £2180 SHOP NOW This features an interior pocket to keep your belongings safe.

SHOP TAN BAGS:

Marks & Spencer Faux Leather Tote Bag £40 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

DeMellier The Large Tokyo £425 SHOP NOW DeMellier's bags are a fashion person's favourites.

Chloe Marcie Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1490 SHOP NOW This has just shot up to the top of my wish list.

Arket Tote Bag £279 SHOP NOW This is spacious enough to fit a laptop inside.

SHOP BROWN BAGS:

Anthropologie Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £135 SHOP NOW This is a fashion person's favourite.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote £398 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 £325 SHOP NOW The slouchy silhouette gives this a laid-back energy.