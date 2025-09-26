Forget Black Pants—This Color Trend Will Earn You Way More Compliments

I oscillate between wearing sleek wardrobe basics and trying trendier, more adventurous looks. It depends on what kind of mood I'm in and what I'm feeling inspired by. After being reminded of this Katie Holmes outfit, for instance, I'm ready to put my black trousers aside and test some bright-red versions instead.
While photographed in New York City this week, Holmes wore an oversize denim jacket along with wide-leg trousers in a lovely fire-engine-red hue. We've been waxing poetic about the color on Who What Wear for what seems like forever. Red is having a prolonged moment in the spotlight, but rest assured, the color won't ever go out of style, so it's a smart investment in my mind. Scroll down to see how Katie Holmes styled bright-red pants for a day in New York City and shop similar pieces from Zara, Mango, and other retailers.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.