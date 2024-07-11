Call The Salon—The "Concave Cut" Is About to Be Summer's Most-Requested Hairstyle

I'm just about to cut my hair, but if I'm honest, I'm in need of a little inspiration ahead of my salon appointment. I've always had very long hair. As much as I love a chic bob hairstyle on someone else, short hair is just not for me. Hair trends may come and go, but I'm particularly loyal to my lengths, thank you very much. Thinking about it, I have never ventured shorter than shoulder length. This does mean I can easily get bored of my long hairstyle, though, which is why after digging for some haircut inspo, I found that Google searches for the 'concave haircut' are skyrocketing right now, and it has pique my attention as the haircut that's so stylish on long and mid-length hair.

What Is The Concave Haircut?

Elsa hosk with concave haircut

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

The concave haircut features graduating face-framing layers that create an inwardly rounded silhouette. Think shorter layers up top that graduate into longer layers towards the bottom lengths of your hair. It's similar to that of the C-cut hairstyle with those flicky layers that frame the face and add shape and movement through the lengths.

It looks particularly great on mid-length hair and longer hair lengths. And thanks to those face-framing layers, it take the heaviness out of the hair to give your lengths more movement and shape, even if you're just air-drying. But it gives you endless styling options, whether you style it straight and sleek or use a hot brush for bouncy lengths. The added body makes hair look really healthy and bouncy. And on curly hair textures, the graduating layers allow for curl definition add adding volume and a defined silhouette to your hair.

Ready to go for the concave cut? Scroll ahead for all the inspiration you could need.

Concave Haircut Ideas to Try

1. Straight And Sleek Concave Haircut

Laura Harrier with concave haircut

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Laura Harrier was clearly ahead of the curve when she stepped out with this haircut a little while ago.

2. Concave Haircut With Fringe

Daisy Edgar-Jones with concave haircut

(Image credit: @peterluxhair)

Daisy Edgar-Jones wears the concave haircut with some subtle layers and a fringe—so chic.

3. Tousled Concave Haircut

Emily Ratajowski with concave haircut

(Image credit: @peterluxhair)

The tousled concave layers in EmRata's cut frame her face beautifully.

4. Curly Concave Haircut

Simone Ashley with concave haircut

(Image credit: @peterluxhair)

The graduating layers in Simone Ahsley's hair give her curls a beautiful silhouette, creating a halo effect.

5. Concave Braids

Iman Randolph with concave braids

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Concave layers work great on braids to give a face-framing shape.

5. '90s Concave Haircut

Cass Dimicco with concave haircut

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

I love the '90s-inspired styling here with the layers flicking inwards.

Get The Look

Good Hair Day
Templespa
Good Hair Day Shampoo

To achieve the volume and bounce, a good shampoo is essential. Templespa's removes build-up to leave lengths weightless and glossy for an expensive-looking finish.

Hair Growth Serum
UKLASH
Hair Growth Serum

If you're growing out a bob or shorter haircut, you have to try this hair growth serum. The reviews are incredible (just take a look at the before and after pictures), giving increased thickness and length in three months.

Pro-Dry Barrel Brush
Super Healthy Hair™
Pro-Dry Barrel Brush

A round brush is your go-to for creating those flicky layers while leaving hair glossy and bouncy. As you blowdry, twist the hair inwards to create the shape.

GHD, Duet Blowdry
GHD
Duet Blowdry

If you're cack-handed, GHD's new Duet Blowdry does all the hard work for you by drying and styling at once.

