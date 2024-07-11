Call The Salon—The "Concave Cut" Is About to Be Summer's Most-Requested Hairstyle
I'm just about to cut my hair, but if I'm honest, I'm in need of a little inspiration ahead of my salon appointment. I've always had very long hair. As much as I love a chic bob hairstyle on someone else, short hair is just not for me. Hair trends may come and go, but I'm particularly loyal to my lengths, thank you very much. Thinking about it, I have never ventured shorter than shoulder length. This does mean I can easily get bored of my long hairstyle, though, which is why after digging for some haircut inspo, I found that Google searches for the 'concave haircut' are skyrocketing right now, and it has pique my attention as the haircut that's so stylish on long and mid-length hair.
What Is The Concave Haircut?
The concave haircut features graduating face-framing layers that create an inwardly rounded silhouette. Think shorter layers up top that graduate into longer layers towards the bottom lengths of your hair. It's similar to that of the C-cut hairstyle with those flicky layers that frame the face and add shape and movement through the lengths.
It looks particularly great on mid-length hair and longer hair lengths. And thanks to those face-framing layers, it take the heaviness out of the hair to give your lengths more movement and shape, even if you're just air-drying. But it gives you endless styling options, whether you style it straight and sleek or use a hot brush for bouncy lengths. The added body makes hair look really healthy and bouncy. And on curly hair textures, the graduating layers allow for curl definition add adding volume and a defined silhouette to your hair.
Ready to go for the concave cut? Scroll ahead for all the inspiration you could need.
Concave Haircut Ideas to Try
1. Straight And Sleek Concave Haircut
Laura Harrier was clearly ahead of the curve when she stepped out with this haircut a little while ago.
2. Concave Haircut With Fringe
Daisy Edgar-Jones wears the concave haircut with some subtle layers and a fringe—so chic.
3. Tousled Concave Haircut
The tousled concave layers in EmRata's cut frame her face beautifully.
4. Curly Concave Haircut
The graduating layers in Simone Ahsley's hair give her curls a beautiful silhouette, creating a halo effect.
5. Concave Braids
Concave layers work great on braids to give a face-framing shape.
5. '90s Concave Haircut
I love the '90s-inspired styling here with the layers flicking inwards.
Get The Look
To achieve the volume and bounce, a good shampoo is essential. Templespa's removes build-up to leave lengths weightless and glossy for an expensive-looking finish.
If you're growing out a bob or shorter haircut, you have to try this hair growth serum. The reviews are incredible (just take a look at the before and after pictures), giving increased thickness and length in three months.
A round brush is your go-to for creating those flicky layers while leaving hair glossy and bouncy. As you blowdry, twist the hair inwards to create the shape.
If you're cack-handed, GHD's new Duet Blowdry does all the hard work for you by drying and styling at once.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
