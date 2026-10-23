Just three months later, Adéla's name is seemingly everywhere. You probably know her biggest song, "Nicole Kidman," which has been going viral on TikTok for weeks. (Kidman herself even lip-synced to it with Dua Lipa, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig.) Most recently, Adéla appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a Greg Ross outfit with Saint Laurent shoes and Pandora's The Together Collier Necklace, styled by Chris Horan. Listen, I don't blame you if you don't want to wear low-rise red leather pants, but I highly encourage you to try out the fiery color trend in more approachable ways. Cool 20-somethings are obsessed with red jeans, capris, trousers, and yes, leather pants. Scroll down to shop some of my favorite pairs of interesting pants.
On Adéla: Greg Ross outfit; Saint Laurent shoes; Pandora The Together Collier Necklace
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.