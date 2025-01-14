Kate Middleton Traded Black Leather Pumps For the Color and Material That's Far Trendier
Kate Middleton (and the rest of the royals) has worn black pumps countless times while out and about serving her royal duties. They're usually made of leather—sometimes—suede, and she's paired them with everything from skinny trousers to long dresses, and to occasions both formal and more casual. It's understandable—black leather pumps go with everything and always look elegant. But while out today in London, Middleton swapped out her black pumps for a style that's just a bit trendier, but equally elegant. That style is brown suede pumps.
As you know if you follow fashion, brown suede shoes (and brown suede everything, for that matter) have become perhaps the most popular shoe trend of this winter. They make everything they're paired with look expensive and elegant, and that includes the brown plaid maxi coat and burgundy midi dress Middleton paired them with today.
If Middleton has inspired you to purchase a pair of brown suede pumps for your heel collection, keep scrolling to shop the best pairs I've come across this season.
On Kate Middleton: Blazé Milano coat; Russell & Bromley heels
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
