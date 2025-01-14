Kate Middleton Traded Black Leather Pumps For the Color and Material That's Far Trendier

Kate Middleton (and the rest of the royals) has worn black pumps countless times while out and about serving her royal duties. They're usually made of leather—sometimes—suede, and she's paired them with everything from skinny trousers to long dresses, and to occasions both formal and more casual. It's understandable—black leather pumps go with everything and always look elegant. But while out today in London, Middleton swapped out her black pumps for a style that's just a bit trendier, but equally elegant. That style is brown suede pumps.

As you know if you follow fashion, brown suede shoes (and brown suede everything, for that matter) have become perhaps the most popular shoe trend of this winter. They make everything they're paired with look expensive and elegant, and that includes the brown plaid maxi coat and burgundy midi dress Middleton paired them with today.

If Middleton has inspired you to purchase a pair of brown suede pumps for your heel collection, keep scrolling to shop the best pairs I've come across this season.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kate Middleton: Blazé Milano coat; Russell & Bromley heels

Shop Brown Suede Pumps

MARION PARKE Classic Pointed Toe Pumps in Chocolate $495 SHOP NOW

Black Suede Studio Amaya Pump Heels in Dark Brown $328 SHOP NOW

JIMMY CHOO Romy 85 Suede Pumps in Brown $795 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Okkatopla 50 Suede Pumps in Dark Brown $825 SHOP NOW

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Alloy Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps $328 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman 75mm Naomi Pumps in Brown $451 $379 SHOP NOW

Charles & Keith Faux Suede Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps in Dark Brown $53 SHOP NOW