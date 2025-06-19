If I See You Swap Your Classic Black Pumps for This Specific Color Trend, I'll Know You Have Expensive Taste

For those unfamiliar, Getty Images is a website filled with stock images, editorial photography, and video. Personally, I use it to follow celebrity outfits, street style, and red carpet appearances—to keep tabs on the trends embraced by the fashion crowd. Since I’m on it daily, I recently noticed a shift: the style set has been favoring light-brown pumps over their usual go-to black ones. And fashion icon Gwyneth Paltrow just confirmed the trend by stepping out in a pair.

This week at the Max Mara Resort 2026 show in Italy, Paltrow wore a tan short-sleeve sweater and a matching knit skirt, completing the look with a pair of glossy light-brown patent leather pointed-toe pumps. The ensemble was effortlessly chic, and more importantly, it proved that light-brown shoes can feel just as polished and versatile as black.

Gwyneth paltrow wears a tan top, skirt, and brown pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly, a few months ago in New York, both Sarah Catherine Hook and Sadie Sink attended the Ralph Lauren F/W 25 fashion show wearing full monochromatic tan looks, each completed with light-brown pumps. Hook wore a sleek, camel-toned blazer dress, while Sink opted for a tailored approach, sporting a pleated maxi skirt, vest, and blazer in a nearly identical shade.

Sarah Catherine Hook wears a tan blazer dress, tan tie, and light-brown pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While black pumps remain a wardrobe staple, fashion insiders are embracing light-brown as a versatile alternative. This warm hue feels intentional, fresh, and modern—without sacrificing elegance.

Sadie wears a tan look, with light-brown pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As fashion continues to pivot toward subtler styling cues and tonal sophistication, expect to see even more of this hue on the streets—and runways. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best light-brown pumps to wear them in summer and beyond.

Shop the Best Light-Brown Pumps

Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pumps

The Hazel is Sam Edelman's best-selling style.

Theshy Women's Slingback Stiletto High Heels Square Toe Metal Buckle Pumps Backless Patent Leather Fashion Dress Shoes for Women Brown
THESHY
Square Toe Metal Buckle Pumps

No one will believe you when you tell them these are from Amazon. They look designer.

Saint Laurent, Elysee Pumps
Saint Laurent
Elysee Pumps

The elongated toe box and skinny heel make this shoe so sleek.

Vinnie 50 Slingback Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Vinnie 50 Slingback Pumps

This kitten heel can take you all around the city.

Nappa Leather Court Shoes - Phyllis
Max Mara
Nappa Leather Court Shoes

Style with a black skirt or wide-leg camel trousers.

Kate Napa Red Sole Classic Pumps
Christian Louboutin
Kate Napa Red Sole Classic Pumps

You can't go wrong with red bottoms.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

