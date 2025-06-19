If I See You Swap Your Classic Black Pumps for This Specific Color Trend, I'll Know You Have Expensive Taste

For those unfamiliar, Getty Images is a website filled with stock images, editorial photography, and video. Personally, I use it to follow celebrity outfits, street style, and red carpet appearances—to keep tabs on the trends embraced by the fashion crowd. Since I’m on it daily, I recently noticed a shift: the style set has been favoring light-brown pumps over their usual go-to black ones. And fashion icon Gwyneth Paltrow just confirmed the trend by stepping out in a pair.

This week at the Max Mara Resort 2026 show in Italy, Paltrow wore a tan short-sleeve sweater and a matching knit skirt, completing the look with a pair of glossy light-brown patent leather pointed-toe pumps. The ensemble was effortlessly chic, and more importantly, it proved that light-brown shoes can feel just as polished and versatile as black.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly, a few months ago in New York, both Sarah Catherine Hook and Sadie Sink attended the Ralph Lauren F/W 25 fashion show wearing full monochromatic tan looks, each completed with light-brown pumps. Hook wore a sleek, camel-toned blazer dress, while Sink opted for a tailored approach, sporting a pleated maxi skirt, vest, and blazer in a nearly identical shade.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While black pumps remain a wardrobe staple, fashion insiders are embracing light-brown as a versatile alternative. This warm hue feels intentional, fresh, and modern—without sacrificing elegance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As fashion continues to pivot toward subtler styling cues and tonal sophistication, expect to see even more of this hue on the streets—and runways. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best light-brown pumps to wear them in summer and beyond.

Shop the Best Light-Brown Pumps

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pumps $75 SHOP NOW The Hazel is Sam Edelman's best-selling style. THESHY Square Toe Metal Buckle Pumps $60 $54 SHOP NOW No one will believe you when you tell them these are from Amazon. They look designer. Saint Laurent Elysee Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW The elongated toe box and skinny heel make this shoe so sleek. Stuart Weitzman Vinnie 50 Slingback Pumps $525 SHOP NOW This kitten heel can take you all around the city. Max Mara Nappa Leather Court Shoes $765 SHOP NOW Style with a black skirt or wide-leg camel trousers. Christian Louboutin Kate Napa Red Sole Classic Pumps $845 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with red bottoms.