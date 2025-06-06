This Uncommon Shoe Color Looks So Fresh With All-White Outfits

Understated elegance is our summer style goal, and Mandy Moore has already aced the assignment. The singer and This Is Us star turned heads this week at the 2025 Peabody Awards at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles. Moore paired a silky, backless Adam Lippes dress with a bold lip and contrasting accessories by Jimmy Choo.

With its creamy, neutral color and simple silhouette, the dress could easily be worn with anything, but Moore's teal shoes and matching bag set the look apart, making it a summer standout. A metallic sheen attracts attention, and crystal embellishments take the heels from eye-catching to elegant. Keep scrolling to shop Mandy Moore's exact Jimmy Choo shoes (they come in white too) and more teal- and aqua-adjacent shoes we love for the season. It's an easy but unexpected way to make a splash, no matter the occasion.

Mandy Moore wearing a white dress with teal Jimmy Choo heels and a matching bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Mandy Moore: Adam Lippes dress; Jimmy Choo shoes and bag; Irene Neuwirth jewelry

Shop Mandy Moore's Exact Shoes

Saeda 100 Crystal-Embellished Satin Sandals
Jimmy Choo
Saeda 100 Crystal-Embellished Satin Sandals

Moore's Jimmy Choo sandals are striking.

Shop the Color Trend

Doretta Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Doretta Sandals

Kitten heels are so practical.

Skye 70
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70

Simple mules elevated with a metallic sheen.

Ladycrush Glossed-Leather Pumps
Valentino Garavani
Ladycrush Glossed-Leather Pumps

A retro shape in a modern hue.

Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria Jelly Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Homeria Jelly Sandals

How cute are these?

Etana 50 Leather Sandals
Jimmy Choo
Etana 50 Leather Sandals

Note the teardrop sculptural heel.

Marlene Strass-Heel Satin Ankle-Strap Sandals
Roger Vivier
Marlene Strass-Heel Satin Ankle-Strap Sandals

We can't resist a bit of bling.

Milagros Crystal-Beaded Stiletto Sandals
Aquazzura
Milagros Crystal-Beaded Stiletto Sandals

Simply chic.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

