This Uncommon Shoe Color Looks So Fresh With All-White Outfits

Understated elegance is our summer style goal, and Mandy Moore has already aced the assignment. The singer and This Is Us star turned heads this week at the 2025 Peabody Awards at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles. Moore paired a silky, backless Adam Lippes dress with a bold lip and contrasting accessories by Jimmy Choo.

With its creamy, neutral color and simple silhouette, the dress could easily be worn with anything, but Moore's teal shoes and matching bag set the look apart, making it a summer standout. A metallic sheen attracts attention, and crystal embellishments take the heels from eye-catching to elegant. Keep scrolling to shop Mandy Moore's exact Jimmy Choo shoes (they come in white too) and more teal- and aqua-adjacent shoes we love for the season. It's an easy but unexpected way to make a splash, no matter the occasion.

On Mandy Moore: Adam Lippes dress; Jimmy Choo shoes and bag; Irene Neuwirth jewelry

Jimmy Choo Saeda 100 Crystal-Embellished Satin Sandals $670 SHOP NOW Moore's Jimmy Choo sandals are striking.

