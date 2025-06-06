This Uncommon Shoe Color Looks So Fresh With All-White Outfits
Understated elegance is our summer style goal, and Mandy Moore has already aced the assignment. The singer and This Is Us star turned heads this week at the 2025 Peabody Awards at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles. Moore paired a silky, backless Adam Lippes dress with a bold lip and contrasting accessories by Jimmy Choo.
With its creamy, neutral color and simple silhouette, the dress could easily be worn with anything, but Moore's teal shoes and matching bag set the look apart, making it a summer standout. A metallic sheen attracts attention, and crystal embellishments take the heels from eye-catching to elegant. Keep scrolling to shop Mandy Moore's exact Jimmy Choo shoes (they come in white too) and more teal- and aqua-adjacent shoes we love for the season. It's an easy but unexpected way to make a splash, no matter the occasion.
On Mandy Moore: Adam Lippes dress; Jimmy Choo shoes and bag; Irene Neuwirth jewelry
Shop Mandy Moore's Exact Shoes
Shop the Color Trend
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
