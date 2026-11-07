The Clock's Ticking on Sephora's Huge Sale—Here's What to Grab in Its Final Hours

As Tiffany Pollard once said, "Do you know you have 30 minutes?"

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Editors-pick products on sale at in the final days of Sephora&#039;s Savings Event 2026.
(Image credit: Rhode, Merit, Crown Affair, YSL Beauty, Topicals, Prada, Sofie Pavitt Face, Sephora)
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I am nothing if not a lifelong Sephora fan. Some of my first memories of beauty come from strolling the black-and-white interior, curiously sniffing the luxe perfumes that lined the back of my hometown's store and swatching every sparkly eye shadow on the back of my hand. I lived off Sephora gift cards until becoming a beauty editor, but now, I basically have a Sephora in my bedroom—which means that I have all the best recommendations. So when a sale like Sephora's Saving Event happens, where literally everything sitewide is seeing deals, I'm your go-to for real, unfiltered recommendations—which is why I'm urging you now, in the sale's final 24 hours, to take advantage of the following.

From now until November 9, Sephora has put every last item on its shelves up to 30% off ahead of the commotion of Black Friday and the holidays. Depending on your Sephora Beauty Insider status (you can sign up for free, by the way), you can save 10% with Insider status, 15% as a VIB, 20% with Rouge, and 30% on all Sephora Collection items, regardless of status, when you apply the code ALLONSALE at checkout. But when everything's an option, how can you possibly choose what to save on?

That's where I step in. Below, the makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance products I genuinely recommend to family and friends that are worth nabbing while they're on sale. But don't wait—my favorites are already selling out, and nobody knows when they will be back in stock (at full price, no less). Keep scrolling for my 34 last-chance selections, broken out by category. Get your card ready.

The 34 Top Sephora Deals to Shop Before November 9

Skincare

Makeup

Fragrance

Hair

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.