The Clock's Ticking on Sephora's Huge Sale—Here's What to Grab in Its Final Hours

I am nothing if not a lifelong Sephora fan. Some of my first memories of beauty come from strolling the black-and-white interior, curiously sniffing the luxe perfumes that lined the back of my hometown's store and swatching every sparkly eye shadow on the back of my hand. I lived off Sephora gift cards until becoming a beauty editor, but now, I basically have a Sephora in my bedroom—which means that I have all the best recommendations. So when a sale like Sephora's Saving Event happens, where literally everything sitewide is seeing deals, I'm your go-to for real, unfiltered recommendations—which is why I'm urging you now, in the sale's final 24 hours, to take advantage of the following.
Fromnow until November 9, Sephora has put every last item on its shelves up to 30% off ahead of the commotion of Black Friday and the holidays. Depending on your Sephora Beauty Insider status (you can sign up for free, by the way), you can save 10% with Insider status, 15% as a VIB, 20% with Rouge, and 30% on all Sephora Collection items, regardless of status, when you apply the code ALLONSALE at checkout. But when everything's an option, how can you possibly choose what to save on?
That's where I step in. Below, the makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance products I genuinely recommend to family and friends that are worth nabbing while they're on sale. But don't wait—my favorites are already selling out, and nobody knows when they will be back in stock (at full price, no less). Keep scrolling for my 34 last-chance selections, broken out by category. Get your card ready.
The 34 Top Sephora Deals to Shop Before November 9
Skincare
Omnilux
Contour Face Antiaging Red and Near Infrared Led Mask
Nearly every beauty editor I know raves about this hydrating serum-essence. As a newly minted Rhode fan, I'm seizing this moment to add it to my cart at a discounted price.
Biodance
Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask
Who What Wear editors are obsessed with this collagen-stimulating face mask, which does so much more than feel refreshing on your skin. Deeply hydrated and noticeably plumper skin lies ahead.
Topicals
Faded Under Eye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks
If your under-eye bags and dark circles are the first things to greet you in the morning, join the club. I'm nabbing these brightening masks that not only de-puff but also make a serious difference in the brightness of sleepy eyes.
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Refillable Moisturizing Cream
This one's a classic for a reason. The plumping, fast-absorbing, and deeply hydrating formula is packed with squalane and ceramides for a cushiony feel that delivers real results for anyone with dry skin.
Tower 28 Beauty
SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray
A gym-bag staple if there ever were one. Essential for post-sweat sessions and hot, humid days, this hypochlorous acid spray blasts away pore-clogging and blemish-causing bacteria for fresher, cleaner skin when face wash isn't immediately available.
AESTURA
Atobarrier365 Cream Moisturizer
Both my 54-year-old mother and I can't stop wearing this rich moisturizer. We prefer it for winter due to its ultra-hydrating and smoothing properties (thanks, niacinamide), so she is currently requesting that I bring her a new bottle when I head home for Thanksgiving.
Clarins
Double Serum
This bi-phase serum has truly changed my skin. At $142, it's no small purchase, but with consistent use, you will soon see the undeniable boost in radiance, smoothness, and firmness if you are treating fine lines. It's lightweight enough to layer under moisturizers and sunscreens (I used it all summer), and it's minimized my pores to pinpricks.
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum
This beauty-editor favorite from celebrity "acne whisperer" Sofie Pavitt has become my holy grail for battling breakouts and dull skin. The mild formula is gentle enough for my rosacea-reddened, habitually dry skin, yet clears hormonal breakouts and random blemishes within one to two days of application. I recommend it to everyone, especially when it's on sale.
Makeup
Haus Labs
Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
"Foundation" and "hydrating" aren't two words that I usually use in the same sentence, but this formula from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs manages to string them together beautifully. It's my go-to during the winter, when my skin inevitably grows itchy and dry but full-glam holiday events call.
DIOR
Backstage Glow Maximizer Face Palette in Icy Rosy Glow
Have you ever seen a more winter-coded highlight palette? I haven't been able to stop thinking about it since witnessing Willow Smith's all-Dior glow from the audience at her latest New York City show, where the lilac shade bounced off her skin like a laser beam. Nab this designer palette while it's discounted (and before it totally sells out).
Wonderskin
Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain
Lip stains have completely changed my life (and my glam game). Grab this paint-on, wipe-off lip stain while it's discounted for stunning, no-budge looks that will last through every forkful and sip at the festive gatherings ahead.
ONE/SIZE
On 'til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
Don't let this sentence deter you, but this setting spray is literally hair spray for your face. (Hence the bottle!) I've trusted this long-wearing spray on sweaty August days and all-day glam events alike, and every time, this stuff protects my look like armor.
MERIT
The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick
It's in the name, but this stick truly is the best purchase for a makeup minimalist. This svelte tube knocks out foundation and concealer in one fell swoop, and WWW editors can't imagine their five-minute faces without it.
Yves Saint Laurent
Kiss Shaper Long-Lasting Sculpting Lip Liner
I rarely go anywhere without a YSL Beauty Lip Liner in my purse. The formula is incredibly durable for a pencil, braving long hours of conversation, dinners, drinks, and more—truly living up to its long-lasting claims.
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: the Original
If there's one eye shadow palette I suggest you invest in while it's discounted—especially before holiday party season—it's Makeup by Mario's Original Ethereal Eyes Palette. It includes a versatile variety of sumptuous shimmers and buttery mattes, making it incredibly easy to fashion expensive-looking eye looks in no time.
I've been eyeing this glassy blush from Dolce & Gabbana for quite some time, so I'm finally taking the bait during this sale. The collagen-infused formula offers a stunningly glowy wash of color that looks fabulous in low winter light.
I don't know a single beauty-loving soul that would pass up the chance (forgive the pun) to snag this Chanel fragrance while it's on sale.
EILISH FRAGRANCES
Eilish Eau de Parfum
As far as celebrity fragrances go, this bottle from Billie Eilish's line of stunning perfumes is one of the most popular on the market. It's marked by sweet florals, gentle vanilla, and warm musk, giving it a your-skin-but-better spice that makes you smell expensive.
BYREDO
Bal D'afrique Eau de Parfum
This is my favorite winter scent, but don't tell my dozens of others. It starts fresh with a burst of citrus and African florals before settling into a woody, warm base of cedarwood and tonka that smells stunning on the skin.
KILIAN Paris
Love, Don’t Be Shy Eau De Parfum
This sweetly sophisticated floral scent was rumored to be Rihanna's signature for years, but I've never gotten the chance to try it for myself. Here's to hoping that a spritz gives me Rih-level charisma.
Jo Malone
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
There's no better time to pick up a holiday gift than while it's on sale, which is why I'll be snagging this fragrance for my mom today. It's her signature, so she should have a back-stock bottle just in case.
Glossier
Glossier You Eau de Parfum
Yes, it's the viral skin scent perfume that earns endless compliments from passersby. If you prefer sheer scents that smell like you, but better, this is the one to try while it's up to 20% off.
If you are experiencing hair thinning, there's no better time to grab Dr. Groot's impressive in-shower scalp treatment. This K-beauty formula not only prevents shedding but also encourages new growth thanks to its blend of biotin, rosemary oil, and salicylic acid that keeps the scalp clean and strands strong.
Crown Affair
The Leave-In Conditioner Cream
As someone who has been trying to embrace their air-dried texture more frequently, I've had this leave-in conditioner on my radar for a bit. I'm seizing the opportunity to grab it at a lower price during the final days of this sale.
Chris McMillan
The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray
This is my favorite blow-dry spray and heat protectant, hands down. It cut my drying time in half and keeps my strands from getting fried and breaking.
T3
Singlepass Curl X 1.5-In. Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron
Your new favorite curling iron, right this way.
RŌZ
Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Hair Oil
I have pretty fine hair, but this featherlight hair oil from Rōz is the perfect consistency for sleek definition and high-shine strands.
Dyson
Airwrap Co-Anda2x Multi-Styler and Dryer
You can get the newest and most powerful Dyson Airwrap model yet for up to $150 less. Need I say more?
Crown Affair
The Smoothing Air Dry Hair Styling Cream
Another product I'm adding to my cart as I forge on in my wavy hair journey.
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray for Volume & Texture
I'm obsessed with the lived-in look, and this is the best texturizing spray for realistic results and tangle-free hair. Think Jennifer Lawrence's chic street style hair (before she debuted her own haircare brand, of course).
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.