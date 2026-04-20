Hold the Jeans—Leggings In This Cut and Colour Look Better With Trainers Every Time

I realise that might sound like a bold take, but the ubiquitous jeans-and-trainers pairing has never quite sat right with me. There’s something about the way denim bunches around a chunky sole that, on me at least, never, ever looks polished. In contrast, black leggings offer a cleaner, more streamlined base that lets your trainers look their sleekest.
Making my case, Jennifer Lopez stepped out this week in the enduringly cool formula. Opting for a pair of high-waisted black leggings that sculpted her silhouette from hip to ankle, she paired them with a second-skin top in a matching stretch fabric. Finishing her outfit with a hint of glamour, a monogrammed Dior Groove bag added quiet luxury, whilst oversized aviator sunglasses framed her pulled-back ponytail.
Where jeans might have tipped the outfit into something more casual, or even clunky, JLo's leggings refined it, giving the trainers a sharper, more considered foundation. Add in the comfort factor, and it’s a combination that’s hard to argue with.
If you need further convincing, consider this your cue. Inspired by J.Lo’s latest outing, scroll on to shop my edit of the best leggings and trainers to wear now below.
Shop Leggings and Trainers:
Adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Perforated Leather Sneakers
Be quick! These chic spring shoes are on their way to selling out.
& Other Stories
New Balance 530 Sneakers
Style these chunky trainers with form-fitting leggings to get JLo's look.
& Other Stories
Slip-On Sneakers
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Nike
Air Max Moto 2k Suede Trainers
These also come in 15 other shades.
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Cotton Leggings
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek pair of black leggings.
Marks & Spencer
2pk High Waisted Leggings
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Anderson Legging
Style these with trainers or pair with them pretty mary janes.
COS
Zipped-Cuff Leggings
The zipped-cuff finish gives these such an elevated edge.
Toteme
Cork Stretch-Jersey Leggings
These feature a split hem design for a sleeker finish.