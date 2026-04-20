Hold the Jeans—Leggings In This Cut and Colour Look Better With Trainers Every Time

Instead of jeans, white trainers look chicest with this timeless leggings style.

Natalie Munro's avatar
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Jennifer Lopez wears black leggings with white chunky trainers, socks, a Dior bag and aviator sunglasses.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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I realise that might sound like a bold take, but the ubiquitous jeans-and-trainers pairing has never quite sat right with me. There’s something about the way denim bunches around a chunky sole that, on me at least, never, ever looks polished. In contrast, black leggings offer a cleaner, more streamlined base that lets your trainers look their sleekest.

Making my case, Jennifer Lopez stepped out this week in the enduringly cool formula. Opting for a pair of high-waisted black leggings that sculpted her silhouette from hip to ankle, she paired them with a second-skin top in a matching stretch fabric. Finishing her outfit with a hint of glamour, a monogrammed Dior Groove bag added quiet luxury, whilst oversized aviator sunglasses framed her pulled-back ponytail.

Jennifer Lopez wears black leggings with white chunky trainers, socks, a Dior bag and aviator sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Where jeans might have tipped the outfit into something more casual, or even clunky, JLo's leggings refined it, giving the trainers a sharper, more considered foundation. Add in the comfort factor, and it’s a combination that’s hard to argue with.

If you need further convincing, consider this your cue. Inspired by J.Lo’s latest outing, scroll on to shop my edit of the best leggings and trainers to wear now below.

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