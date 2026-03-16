5 Simple Jeans and Trainer Outfits That Are the Key to Looking Effortlessly Cool This Spring

In a spring style rut? Try these jeans and trainer outfit combos, which are the key to looking effortlessly cool this season.

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@nlmarilyn, @smythsisters, @monikh wear jeans and trainers spring outfits
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @smythsisters, @monikh)
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Whether it's Pinterest, Instagram or street style screenshots, who isn't guilty of having hundreds of outfits saved to a moodboard they'll be lucky to wear once? A shell mini skirt, sequinned maxi dress and uber-colourful beach co-ord all make a regular appearance on mine. Yet the outfits I could actually wear every day rarely get a look in—unless I brave vintage Chanel ladybird heels, a beaded mini dress and shell earrings on the tube? Perhaps not.

So, this season, it's time that changed. Starting with a failsafe combo that has faithfully seen us through long weekends, errand-running days and even the occasional work morning (if you can get away with it): welcome to my jeans and trainers spring moodboard. Because yes, there are far more ways to pair them together than with a simple T-shirt—although I have got one in for good measure.

Think shell jackets, cargo-style denim and a barrel-leg shape that's just eye-catching enough to earn the right kind of appreciation. Whether you're loyal to Nike, Adidas, Veja or New Balance, there's sure to be at least one look that'll work. So, without further ado, scroll on to see the jeans and trainer outfit combos that will make you look effortlessly cool this spring:

5 Jeans and Trainers Looks to Add to Your Moodboard:

1. Black Jeans + Black Trainers

@nlmarilyn wears black jeans, black trainers, shell jacket

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Yes, we can all pull on jeans and trainers and head out the door. But weave a few current trends into that go-to casual formula and suddenly it gets a lot more interesting. With a shell jacket, plaid shirt and a very covetable Miu Miu bag in the mix, Marilyn proves that jeans and trainers really can be the perfect base for something more creative—and an outfit that'll hold up in any weather, too.

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2. Brown Jeans + White Trainers

@monikh wears brown jeans, white trainers, brown jumper

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: White trainers are a true wardrobe staple. In fact, up until a couple of years ago, they were all I owned. But they can be styled in so many more ways than with basic blue denim. Just look to Monikh's layered brown look.

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3. Barrel-Leg Jeans + Statement Trainers