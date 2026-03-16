Whether it's Pinterest, Instagram or street style screenshots, who isn't guilty of having hundreds of outfits saved to a moodboard they'll be lucky to wear once? A shell mini skirt, sequinned maxi dress and uber-colourful beach co-ord all make a regular appearance on mine. Yet the outfits I could actually wear every day rarely get a look in—unless I brave vintage Chanel ladybird heels, a beaded mini dress and shell earrings on the tube? Perhaps not.
So, this season, it's time that changed. Starting with a failsafe combo that has faithfully seen us through long weekends, errand-running days and even the occasional work morning (if you can get away with it): welcome to my jeans and trainers spring moodboard. Because yes, there are far more ways to pair them together than with a simple T-shirt—although I have got one in for good measure.
Think shell jackets, cargo-style denim and a barrel-leg shape that's just eye-catching enough to earn the right kind of appreciation. Whether you're loyal to Nike, Adidas, Veja or New Balance, there's sure to be at least one look that'll work. So, without further ado, scroll on to see the jeans and trainer outfit combos that will make you look effortlessly cool this spring:
5 Jeans and Trainers Looks to Add to Your Moodboard:
1. Black Jeans + Black Trainers
Style Notes: Yes, we can all pull on jeans and trainers and head out the door. But weave a few current trends into that go-to casual formula and suddenly it gets a lot more interesting. With a shell jacket, plaid shirt and a very covetable Miu Miu bag in the mix, Marilyn proves that jeans and trainers really can be the perfect base for something more creative—and an outfit that'll hold up in any weather, too.
Shop the Look:
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
If in doubt, always start with black straight-leg jeans in the morning. You'll be surprised at the number of outfits you can create.
Nobodys Child
Green Hooded Funnel Neck Windbreaker Jacket
Thanks to Saint Laurent, shell jackets are trending. This hooded style feels particularly cool.
WHISTLES
Checked Brushed Cotton Shirt
Chloé just sent an impressive number of checked pieces down the Autumn/Winter 26 runway, proving that the plaid print is going nowhere this year.
LOEWE
Ballet Runner 2.0 Logo-Appliquéd Leather, Shell and Suede Sneakers
If you're looking for a designer trainer, the Loewe kicks are hard to beat and they come in a whole host of different shades.
Miu Miu
Leather Beau Shoulder Bag
This is the exact bag Marilyn owns, and it's a classic.
2. Brown Jeans + White Trainers
Style Notes: White trainers are a true wardrobe staple. In fact, up until a couple of years ago, they were all I owned. But they can be styled in so many more ways than with basic blue denim. Just look to Monikh's layered brown look.
Shop the Look:
REISS
Premium Interlock Open-Collar Sweatshirt in Chocolate
Thanks to the collar and deep V-neck, this sweatshirt feels all the more formal.