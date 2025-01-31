I Own $400 Leggings, But This Under-$40 Pair Looks and Feels More Expensive
Just when I thought I couldn't possibly need—or want—another pair of leggings, along comes one that pulls me in like a moth to a flame. I was sitting at my desk, minding my own business, when a colleague asked if I'd be interested in helping her test out leggings for an article. Without hesitation, I said yes. Why not? A few days later, I was handed Zella's Live In High Waist Leggings, and little did I know, they were about to become my all-time favorite pair.
These leggings are the perfect mix of style and performance. You can wear them with a sports bra for yoga or pair them with a cozy sweater for brunch. It might sound dramatic, but these leggings look and feel even more luxurious than my $400 pair (yes, I know it’s wild to think leggings could cost that much). The texture is buttery soft, making you feel like you're wearing silk pants, while the thick waistband cinches your waist just right without digging in. The material is the perfect balance—neither too thick nor too thin—and the seaming works some kind of magic to smooth and elongate your legs, giving them a seriously elegant look. Honestly, I didn’t know my legs could look this good until I slipped these on.
While the Live in High Waist style is my favorite, I’ve also tried the Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket leggings. They have the same fit and feel but add a convenient pocket on each leg for storing keys or a phone when on the run. And that’s not all—Zella offers more styles, including maternity, plus size, flare-leg, and fleece-lined options, so there’s something for everyone.
The best part? These leggings are currently up to 40% off at Nordstrom, which means it’s time to stock up. If you want to join me, keep scrolling to shop the best leggings you’ll ever wear. Thank me later.
Shop the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
I wear these way more than I'd like to admit.
Notes: True to size, machine-washable, squat-proof
Shop more Zella leggings
I own this pair too. They have pockets and the same soft fabric as the Live In leggings.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
I Just Found the Most Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, Gap, and Banana Republic, and They're All on Sale
Starting at $10.
By Judith Jones
-
20 High-Quality Sale Items From Gap and Everlane to Style With Jeans
We'll take two of everything.
By Drew Elovitz
-
32 Elevated, On-Sale Shopbop Pieces That Will Convince Me You're a Fashion Person
The chicest selects.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
6 Elevated Workout Outfits That Make Leggings Look Extremely Polished
For Pilates and beyond.
By Emma Spedding
-
5 Chic Ways Celebs Are Wearing Their Basic Leggings This Winter
Including on date night.
By Ana Escalante
-
32 New Nordstrom Items a Parisian Would Wear in 2025
Elevated and easy picks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
It's Giving 2025: 35 Nordstrom Items That Are Defining Cool Style This Year
Good taste only.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Caved and Bought the $20 Winter Accessory That Has Thousands of Glowing TikTok Reviews
Japanese women swear by it.
By Ana Escalante