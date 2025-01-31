Just when I thought I couldn't possibly need—or want—another pair of leggings, along comes one that pulls me in like a moth to a flame. I was sitting at my desk, minding my own business, when a colleague asked if I'd be interested in helping her test out leggings for an article. Without hesitation, I said yes. Why not? A few days later, I was handed Zella's Live In High Waist Leggings, and little did I know, they were about to become my all-time favorite pair.

These leggings are the perfect mix of style and performance. You can wear them with a sports bra for yoga or pair them with a cozy sweater for brunch. It might sound dramatic, but these leggings look and feel even more luxurious than my $400 pair (yes, I know it’s wild to think leggings could cost that much). The texture is buttery soft, making you feel like you're wearing silk pants, while the thick waistband cinches your waist just right without digging in. The material is the perfect balance—neither too thick nor too thin—and the seaming works some kind of magic to smooth and elongate your legs, giving them a seriously elegant look. Honestly, I didn’t know my legs could look this good until I slipped these on.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

While the Live in High Waist style is my favorite, I’ve also tried the Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket leggings. They have the same fit and feel but add a convenient pocket on each leg for storing keys or a phone when on the run. And that’s not all—Zella offers more styles, including maternity, plus size, flare-leg, and fleece-lined options, so there’s something for everyone.

The best part? These leggings are currently up to 40% off at Nordstrom, which means it’s time to stock up. If you want to join me, keep scrolling to shop the best leggings you’ll ever wear. Thank me later.

Shop the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings $59 $40 SHOP NOW I wear these way more than I'd like to admit. Notes: True to size, machine-washable, squat-proof

Zella Live in High Waist 7/8 Leggings $59 SHOP NOW These hit above the ankle.

Shop more Zella leggings

Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings $79 SHOP NOW I own this pair too. They have pockets and the same soft fabric as the Live In leggings.

Zella Renew Mélange High Waist Leggings $69 SHOP NOW In my cart.

Zella Thrive Rib High Waist 7/8 Leggings $65 SHOP NOW These also come in navy.

Zella Mamasana Live in Ankle Maternity Leggings $69 $41 SHOP NOW Moms-to-be, rejoice!

Zella Flex High Waist Flare Leg Pants $69 SHOP NOW Wear these from yoga to brunch, and anywhere in between.

Zella Fleece Lined Performance Pocket Leggings $69 SHOP NOW Fleece-lined? Say less.