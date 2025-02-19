Let Me Guess: You Weren't Expecting Ashley Olsen to Wear These Under-$150 Sneakers
It's always exciting when Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen is spotted in public, especially for those who admire their distinctive style and brand, The Row. These sightings offer a valuable chance to examine their fashion choices and discover the unique elements that define their signature looks.
A recent example occurred in New York City, where Ashley Olsen was photographed wearing Nike's V2K Run Sneakers—a striking and unforeseen choice that immediately attracted attention. With their chunky, sporty, and futuristic design, the V2K Run Sneakers stand in sharp contrast to the minimalistic elegance that typically describes both The Row's and the Olsens' usual footwear, such as ballet flats and loafers, yet Olsen's pairing of the sneakers with an oversize beanie, a check-print scarf, a long winter coat, gray socks, and a Margaux bag offers a fresh perspective on blending high fashion with casual elements.
On Ashley Olsen: Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($85); The Row Margaux Bag ($6595)
Like all her outfits, Olsen's recent ensemble is a fashion lesson. It serves as a valuable reminder that the most intriguing looks can come from blending seemingly disparate elements—such as refined and casual or sporty and polished—into something fresh and new. Since fashion is constantly evolving, stepping outside conventional boundaries to experiment with unexpected combinations, as Olsen did, can be the key to success.
For those looking to emulate Olsen's style, the Nike V2K Run Sneakers are a must-have. However, act fast—these sneakers are already selling out.
Shop more chic black sneakers:
Who What Wear editors are predicting that the Japan will overtake the Samba in 2025.
These are more in line with what I would expect Olsen to wear.
Maybe I'm biased because I'm obsessed with The Row, but these shoes are so elegant.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
