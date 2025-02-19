Let Me Guess: You Weren't Expecting Ashley Olsen to Wear These Under-$150 Sneakers

It's always exciting when Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen is spotted in public, especially for those who admire their distinctive style and brand, The Row. These sightings offer a valuable chance to examine their fashion choices and discover the unique elements that define their signature looks.

A recent example occurred in New York City, where Ashley Olsen was photographed wearing Nike's V2K Run Sneakers—a striking and unforeseen choice that immediately attracted attention. With their chunky, sporty, and futuristic design, the V2K Run Sneakers stand in sharp contrast to the minimalistic elegance that typically describes both The Row's and the Olsens' usual footwear, such as ballet flats and loafers, yet Olsen's pairing of the sneakers with an oversize beanie, a check-print scarf, a long winter coat, gray socks, and a Margaux bag offers a fresh perspective on blending high fashion with casual elements.

Ashley Olsen wears a black hat, black sunglasses, plaid scarf, long black coat, gray socks, black The Row Margaux bag, and black V2K Nike sneakers.

(Image credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages)

On Ashley Olsen: Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($85); The Row Margaux Bag ($6595)

Like all her outfits, Olsen's recent ensemble is a fashion lesson. It serves as a valuable reminder that the most intriguing looks can come from blending seemingly disparate elements—such as refined and casual or sporty and polished—into something fresh and new. Since fashion is constantly evolving, stepping outside conventional boundaries to experiment with unexpected combinations, as Olsen did, can be the key to success.

For those looking to emulate Olsen's style, the Nike V2K Run Sneakers are a must-have. However, act fast—these sneakers are already selling out.

Nike V2k Run Women's Shoes
Nike
Nike V2K Run Shoes

If your size is still left, you're one of the lucky ones.

V2k Run

Nike
V2K Run Black Anthracite Sneakers

So sleek.

Shop more chic black sneakers:

Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Sneaker
Salomon
XT-6 Sneakers

These look just as cool with wide-leg pants as they do with leggings.

Japan Low Top Sneaker
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers

Who What Wear editors are predicting that the Japan will overtake the Samba in 2025.

Owen Runner Leather and Mesh Sneakers
THE ROW
Owen Runner Leather and Mesh Sneakers

These are more in line with what I would expect Olsen to wear.

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneakers

These look so expensive.

Asics Women's Gt-2160 Sneaker
ASICS
GT-2160 Sneakers

Asics are a fail-safe option.

9060
New Balance
9060 Sneakers

I've been eyeing these for a while now.

Moveo Sneakers
The Row
Moveo Sneakers

Maybe I'm biased because I'm obsessed with The Row, but these shoes are so elegant.

