If you trust Bella Hadid’s taste and are on the hunt for elevated, comfortable legging outfits to wear for the remainder of winter, you’ll be pleased to know that she just stepped out in a very chic and warm black legging outfit in NYC. When I think of NYC, I don't really think of leggings, but since they're trendy again and winter is prime legging time, I predict that New Yorkers are going to be embracing them more and more in 2025.

Getting back to the specific outfit that inspired me to write about NYC girls and leggings, Hadid wore her black leggings (the most popular legging color in NYC, naturally) with a cropped black puffer jacket over a fitted black top and flat black knee boots with snow-friendly tread soles. (It's worth noting that Kendall Jenner also just wore leggings and flat knee boots while in Aspen.)

No matter where you live, if you're looking for fresh legging outfits that are elevated and get the proportions right (in this case, it's something tight on the bottom paired with something more voluminous—the puffer—on top), Hadid's is undoubtedly worth copying. So with that, keep scrolling to see it for yourself and shop the pieces it's composed of.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Guest in Residence Black & Blue Quilted Reversible Puffer Jacket ($895)

Get the Look

Aritzia The Super Puff Shorty $235 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Waist Length $78 SHOP NOW

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings $59 $40 SHOP NOW

AllSaints Maeve Knee High Boots $399 SHOP NOW

Shop More Black Leggings

Lululemon Align High-Rise Ribbed Pants 28" $118 SHOP NOW

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings $99 SHOP NOW

Nike Universal Medium Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings $110 $55 SHOP NOW