If you trust Bella Hadid’s taste and are on the hunt for elevated, comfortable legging outfits to wear for the remainder of winter, you’ll be pleased to know that she just stepped out in a very chic and warm black legging outfit in NYC. When I think of NYC, I don't really think of leggings, but since they're trendy again and winter is prime legging time, I predict that New Yorkers are going to be embracing them more and more in 2025.

Getting back to the specific outfit that inspired me to write about NYC girls and leggings, Hadid wore her black leggings (the most popular legging color in NYC, naturally) with a cropped black puffer jacket over a fitted black top and flat black knee boots with snow-friendly tread soles. (It's worth noting that Kendall Jenner also just wore leggings and flat knee boots while in Aspen.)

No matter where you live, if you're looking for fresh legging outfits that are elevated and get the proportions right (in this case, it's something tight on the bottom paired with something more voluminous—the puffer—on top), Hadid's is undoubtedly worth copying. So with that, keep scrolling to see it for yourself and shop the pieces it's composed of.

Bella Hadid wearing a puffer, leggings, and boots in NYC

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid wearing a puffer, leggings, and boots in NYC

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Guest in Residence Black & Blue Quilted Reversible Puffer Jacket ($895)

Get the Look

Aritzia, The Super Puff Shorty
Aritzia
The Super Puff Shorty

Lululemon, Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Waist Length
Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Waist Length

Live in High Waist Leggings
Zella
Live in High Waist Leggings

Maeve Knee High Boot
AllSaints
Maeve Knee High Boots

Shop More Black Leggings

Lululemon, Align High-Rise Ribbed Pants 28
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Ribbed Pants 28"

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings

Universa Medium Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Nike
Universal Medium Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings

High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging - Black
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Leggings

