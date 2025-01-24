This Is the Elevated Black-Legging Outfit That'll Be All Over NYC For the Next 3 Months
If you trust Bella Hadid’s taste and are on the hunt for elevated, comfortable legging outfits to wear for the remainder of winter, you’ll be pleased to know that she just stepped out in a very chic and warm black legging outfit in NYC. When I think of NYC, I don't really think of leggings, but since they're trendy again and winter is prime legging time, I predict that New Yorkers are going to be embracing them more and more in 2025.
Getting back to the specific outfit that inspired me to write about NYC girls and leggings, Hadid wore her black leggings (the most popular legging color in NYC, naturally) with a cropped black puffer jacket over a fitted black top and flat black knee boots with snow-friendly tread soles. (It's worth noting that Kendall Jenner also just wore leggings and flat knee boots while in Aspen.)
No matter where you live, if you're looking for fresh legging outfits that are elevated and get the proportions right (in this case, it's something tight on the bottom paired with something more voluminous—the puffer—on top), Hadid's is undoubtedly worth copying. So with that, keep scrolling to see it for yourself and shop the pieces it's composed of.
On Bella Hadid: Guest in Residence Black & Blue Quilted Reversible Puffer Jacket ($895)
Get the Look
Shop More Black Leggings
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
