Yep, This Chic Legging Trend Will Definitely Carry Into 2026

Confession: Even though I write about fashion trends on a daily basis, I don't actually wear a lot of things that can be classified as trendy. Instead, I rely on tried-and-true wardrobe basics. Isn't it a lot easier to buy something and not have to worry about it going out of style in two seconds? If you agree, this story is for you. Inspired by White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan's most recent outfit, today I'm talking about a piece of clothing that is simultaneously trendy and timeless. The best of both worlds!
Monaghan was photographed in New York City this week wearing ALO YogaAirlift High-Waist Suit Up Leggings ($138). Notice the white side stripes? This detail, contrasted with an otherwise all-black color palette, immediately takes her leggings from simple to superb. Leggings with contrasting side stripes look sporty, stylish, and current, yet they will arguably never look dated. Now that's the kind of trend I can get behind. Scroll down to see Michelle Monaghan's newest outfit and shop the trend for yourself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.