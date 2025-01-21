No Offense to Sneakers, But These Boots Are a Far Chicer Match For Leggings
When in Aspen, stylish Angelenos wear leggings in one way and one way only: Tucked into riding boots. Sorry, but it's just a fact, and if you know what's good for you, you'll follow suit, even if you're not headed to Kemosabe, Betula, or Ajax Mountain. Why? Because Kendall Jenner said so, styling her go-to pair of Commando Classic Leggings in the most elegant, non-sporty way while spending the long weekend with Hailey Bieber and Fai Khandra in Colorado's chicest winter ski destination.
Jenner was spotted grabbing coffee with her two close friends in Aspen's downtown district wearing her leggings tucked into a cool (and very fitting for the locale) pair of Ann Demeulemeester's Nes Riding Boots. On top, she layered a black, hourglass-shaped Alaïa blazer on top of a matching turtleneck, before finishing off the ensemble with a brown fur cap, sunglasses, leather gloves, and a brown version of The Row's Idaho bag.
On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa blazer; The Row bag; Ann Demeulemeester boots; Commando Classic Leggings ($108)
For a long time there, the only shoes anyone was wearing with leggings were sneakers, pretty much solely utilizing them for fitness-related activities. However, the tides are turning, particularly with A-list dressers like Jenner and Bieber, who recently styled a pair of leggings with Mary-Jane ballet flats. For colder climates, though, there's only one solid choice of shoes to wear with leggings, and riding boots is it. Period.
Scroll down to shop the once-dated outfit combo going viral right now because of Jenner's Aspen street style.
Shop leggings & riding boots:
Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
