Jennifer Lawrence Has Already Invested in Summer’s Most-Important Bag Colour

Despite having spent my years in fashion finding, analysing and relaying the trends of the moment, my personal style remains decidedly pared-back and classic. Perhaps because I spot new trends at such high frequency, I only embrace them when they genuinely speak to my wardrobe and sense of style—never just for the sake of keeping up.

Seemingly following a similar styling mantra, Jennifer Lawrence keeps her daily wares fresh and considered, allowing only the most poignant of trends to enter her rotation. Case in point: the red handbag the actor carried in the crook of her arm this weekend. Lifting her otherwise classic early-spring ensemble, Lawrence crafted a base made out of easy wardrobe staples. The straight-leg jeans started things off on a casual note, while her simple black coat added an air of refinement, then her navy knit instilled the cosiness that these March days so often call for. Coupled with The Row's Lucca Moccasins (£1182) on foot, Lawrence ensured understated elegance with a single bold accent.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Selecting a Hermès Victoria leather handbag in a rich red hue, Lawrence picked up on the bowling bag silhouette that's been making its way to the fore this season. Classic, practical and undoubtedly chic, the traditional shape coupled with the blazing shade makes for a bag trend that will enhance any look.

While red accessories have been summoned back into our wardrobes for the past few summers, 2025 is the year the red bag is trend predicted to really take off. After seasons of build-up, fiery red shades are transcending fleeting trends to become a bonafide staple.

The runways have only confirmed this—Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Ferragamo all showcased red bags in their spring/summer 2025 collections, solidifying the hue as a key bag colour for the season ahead.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model carries a red bowling bag on the Stella McCartney spring/summer 2025 runway.

Both outfit-enhancing and playfully chic, the red handbag isn't going anywhere. Keep scrolling to discover our curated edit of the best red bags to invest in now.

SHOP RED BAGS HERE:

Reformation Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag £398 SHOP NOW This bag comes in a slew of chic colours, but the red is my favourite.

Hermès Victoria Leather Handbag £2070 SHOP NOW Shop a pre-loved version of the bag trend Lawrence has already fallen for.

COS Serif Mini Tote Bag in Suede £125 SHOP NOW The combination of suede and bright red looks so premium.

Peachy Den The Chai Bowler Bag, Tomato £170 SHOP NOW The zips only add to the bowling bag feel.

Mint Velvet Red Leather Woven Knot Handle Bag £120 SHOP NOW The braided finish ticks off another key bag trend.

Weekday Coated Rectangular Shoulder Bag £39 SHOP NOW Make a bolder statement with a vinyl bag.

Stella McCartney Ryder Shoulder Bag £1175 SHOP NOW The padlock is a cute addition.

MARGESHERWOOD Red Soft Baguette Bag £300 SHOP NOW I keep seeing stylish people on Instagram carrying this bag brand.

OSOI Red Boat Wide Mini Bag £265 SHOP NOW Such a chic silhouette.

Rouje 90's Bag €385 SHOP NOW Red shoulder bags are a huge deal in Paris—just look to the French brand Rouje for confirmation.