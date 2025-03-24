Jennifer Lawrence Has Already Invested in Summer’s Most-Important Bag Colour
Despite having spent my years in fashion finding, analysing and relaying the trends of the moment, my personal style remains decidedly pared-back and classic. Perhaps because I spot new trends at such high frequency, I only embrace them when they genuinely speak to my wardrobe and sense of style—never just for the sake of keeping up.
Seemingly following a similar styling mantra, Jennifer Lawrence keeps her daily wares fresh and considered, allowing only the most poignant of trends to enter her rotation. Case in point: the red handbag the actor carried in the crook of her arm this weekend. Lifting her otherwise classic early-spring ensemble, Lawrence crafted a base made out of easy wardrobe staples. The straight-leg jeans started things off on a casual note, while her simple black coat added an air of refinement, then her navy knit instilled the cosiness that these March days so often call for. Coupled with The Row's Lucca Moccasins (£1182) on foot, Lawrence ensured understated elegance with a single bold accent.
Selecting a Hermès Victoria leather handbag in a rich red hue, Lawrence picked up on the bowling bag silhouette that's been making its way to the fore this season. Classic, practical and undoubtedly chic, the traditional shape coupled with the blazing shade makes for a bag trend that will enhance any look.
While red accessories have been summoned back into our wardrobes for the past few summers, 2025 is the year the red bag is trend predicted to really take off. After seasons of build-up, fiery red shades are transcending fleeting trends to become a bonafide staple.
The runways have only confirmed this—Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Ferragamo all showcased red bags in their spring/summer 2025 collections, solidifying the hue as a key bag colour for the season ahead.
A model carries a red bowling bag on the Stella McCartney spring/summer 2025 runway.
Both outfit-enhancing and playfully chic, the red handbag isn't going anywhere. Keep scrolling to discover our curated edit of the best red bags to invest in now.
SHOP RED BAGS HERE:
This bag comes in a slew of chic colours, but the red is my favourite.
Shop a pre-loved version of the bag trend Lawrence has already fallen for.
I keep seeing stylish people on Instagram carrying this bag brand.
Red shoulder bags are a huge deal in Paris—just look to the French brand Rouje for confirmation.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Sorry, Denim Shorts, But These 5 Replacements Are Very 2025
Heard it here first.
By Michelle Scanga
-
I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Stylist—31 Chic Spring Picks From Nordstrom I'd Like to See My Clients In
The bags and belts alone are worth checking out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
There Are Bag Trends, and Then There Are Investment Bag Trends—That's What This One Is
Celeb approved.
By Allyson Payer
-
Everyone Knows Anthropologie Makes the Best Spring Dresses—39 Styles I Currently Love
Just in time for the blooms.
By Chichi Offor
-
Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor is Hot on Your Heels
It's trailing close behind.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
All the It Girls and Celebs Are Shelving White Sneakers for These 6 Colors
Spring's most comfortable trends.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Calling It: These Spring 2025 Revolve Items Will Be the First to Sell Out
These just nail the season's color trends.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I Spent the Afternoon Scrolling Through Saks Off 5th—Wow, These Discounted Shoes and Accessories Are Very Chic
Sunglasses, bags, sandals, and more.
By Bobby Schuessler