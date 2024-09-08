The Reformation Dress Taylor Swift Just Wore to the US Open Is Classic Taylor Swift
In case you haven't heard, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have popped up all over NYC this weekend. First at Lucali in Brooklyn for dinner on Friday night, then for a wedding last night, and finally (well, so far), at the US Open men's finals, animatedly taking in the match alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. And after her bombshell thigh-high boot look for the Chiefs game last week, she returned to a classic Taylor Swift look for the US Open, complete with her signature red lipstick and a fit-and-flare mini dress.
Swift has long been a Reformation fan (haven't we all?), and the dress she opted for was a linen corset-style one in red and white gingham, paired with tan Gucci platform sandals and retro sunglasses. Swift has been photographed wearing pretty Reformation dresses for years, and this one—the Sora linen dress—would've looked just as fitting on Swift a decade ago. The dress, which comes in at just under $250, is still in stock in most sizes, but that probably won't be the case for long. Keep scrolling to see how Swift styled it and shop it before it's gone.
On Taylor Swift: Reformation Sora Linen Dress in Tomato Check ($248); Gucci Lady Horsebit 88MM Leather Platform Sandals ($1100); Crap Eyewear The Marquee Rox Sunglasses ($99)
Shop the Dress
Shop Similar Reformation Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
33 Zara, Madewell, and Reformation Finds That'll Make Your Fall Wardrobe Look Richer
And who doesn't want that?
By Allyson Payer
-
32 Chic Fall Finds From Anthro, Reformation, and Aritzia That I'm Adding to My Cart Before Everyone Else Does
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I've Shopped at Reformation for 11 Years—These 27 New Fall Items Will Sell Out First
I guess that makes me a Ref expert.
By Allyson Payer
-
PSA: Reformation's Best-Selling Dresses Are Finally on Sale
Get 'em while they're hot.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Attention: Reformation's Epic Yearly Sale Is Finally Here—39 Gorgeous Finds Too Good to Pass Up
Up to 30% off summer and fall styles.
By Judith Jones
-
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Heel Trend All the French Women Will Have On This Fall
There's already proof.
By Allyson Payer
-
Taylor Swift's Cute $80 Sandals Are Shockingly Still in Stock
But probably not for long.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Everything We Tried and Loved From Laura Harrier's Reformation Collab
Plus, listen to Harrier on The Who What Wear Podcast.
By Eliza Huber