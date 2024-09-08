The Reformation Dress Taylor Swift Just Wore to the US Open Is Classic Taylor Swift

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open

(Image credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

In case you haven't heard, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have popped up all over NYC this weekend. First at Lucali in Brooklyn for dinner on Friday night, then for a wedding last night, and finally (well, so far), at the US Open men's finals, animatedly taking in the match alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. And after her bombshell thigh-high boot look for the Chiefs game last week, she returned to a classic Taylor Swift look for the US Open, complete with her signature red lipstick and a fit-and-flare mini dress.

Swift has long been a Reformation fan (haven't we all?), and the dress she opted for was a linen corset-style one in red and white gingham, paired with tan Gucci platform sandals and retro sunglasses. Swift has been photographed wearing pretty Reformation dresses for years, and this one—the Sora linen dress—would've looked just as fitting on Swift a decade ago. The dress, which comes in at just under $250, is still in stock in most sizes, but that probably won't be the case for long. Keep scrolling to see how Swift styled it and shop it before it's gone.

Taylor Swift at the US Open

(Image credit: MediaPunch/Backgrid)

On Taylor Swift: Reformation Sora Linen Dress in Tomato Check ($248); Gucci Lady Horsebit 88MM Leather Platform Sandals ($1100); Crap Eyewear The Marquee Rox Sunglasses ($99)

Taylor Swift at the US Open

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift at the US Open

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the Dress

Sora Linen Dress
Reformation
Sora Linen Dress in Tomato Check

Shop Similar Reformation Dresses

Sora Linen Dress
Reformation
Sora Linen Dress in White

Saskia Dress
Reformation
Saskia Dress in Sangre

Clea Dress
Reformation
Clea Dress in Anzo Check

Valencio Dress
Reformation
Valencio Dress in Last Tango

Daria Linen Dress
Reformation
Daria Linen Dress in Cornflower

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress in Salt and Pepper

Sheri Linen Dress
Reformation
Sheri Linen Dress in Rose Petals

Explore More:
Taylor Swift Reformation
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸