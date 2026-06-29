<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout " data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-0fcb87e2-bde9-41bd-8e20-03c7506250b2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:631px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:162.28%;"><img id="kPzvvzi8DpXDN5ojLFvLMb" name="Dame Mary Berry attends day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)" alt="Dame Mary Berry attends day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/kPzvvzi8DpXDN5ojLFvLMb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="631" height="1024" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><div class="credit">(Image credit: Getty Images)</div></figure><p id="elk-590547d6-69f7-4071-85a1-0cbe3a0a912f">Dame Mary Berry has arrived at day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a puff-sleeved pink midi dress and raffia ballet flats.</p>