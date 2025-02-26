It bag this, It bag that. There are so many It bags right now to keep track of it all is overwhelming. It feels like every other day Mrs. Prada comes up with something we all decide we can’t imagine life without. And then Alaïa made the Teckel bag. Eckhaus Latta released its first bag, The Snap. Rachel Sennott stepped out at the Sundance Film Festival with a vintage Chloé Paddington Bag that had people moving away from the secondhand Balenciaga City Bag craze. There’s always something and we want it all.

But actually, if you look closely you’ll notice something. Almost all of the big bags of the moment share this one fanciful detail. They all have long distinct straps that you can toss over your shoulder. For the first time in what feels like forever, all of the hottest bags are actually deeply practical. They’re meant to be worn over and over again. As with most trends you can trace it back to Miu Miu, where at the Spring 2024 show models carried bags filled to the brim with a change of clothing and random trinkets. They were overflowing with proof of life; a representation of acknowledgement from Mrs. Prada that we all have busy lives and shouldn’t be ashamed of it. Our bags should reflect that, not conceal it.

It’s deeply hot to have a bag that feels so real, so bursting at the seams with energy. You can easily get one by Chanel, Miu Miu, Khaite, The Row, Sandy Liang…the list goes on and on…and you’ll have it forever. It’s the kind of bag you’ll always gravitate towards because you know it’ll get the job done.

But if it’s the look that you’re after, there are so many alternatives by brands like Mango, Cos or J.Crew that also share the same handle detail that gives it that rich It girl look. Shop the very best of the look, below.

