I Give It a Week Until Every Fashion Person in NYC Is Wearing This Under-$500 Designer Bag

We pay attention whenever Bella Hadid showcases a new designer item because it’s more likely than not to become a widespread trend. A prime example is the under-$500 designer handbag she recently displayed in NYC. We confidently predict that it will sell out in just a few days and soon be spotted on the arms of chic dressers everywhere.

The bag in question is Coach’s new Empire Carryall 34. With its east-west silhouette, long double shoulder strap, zip-top closure, and distressed vintage-style glazed leather, this bag is the perfect mix of elegance and function. Compact yet spacious enough to hold essentials—think a notebook, mini hairbrush, AirPods, lip gloss, and an iPhone—it's a practical choice for any day. Plus, it comes in three versatile neutral shades: black, chocolate brown, and tan.

On Bella Hadid: Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 ($450)

Hadid paired the bag with a black long-sleeve minidress, sheer tights, and knee-high boots, but it’s also the perfect accessory to elevate jeans or leggings. Since the last Coach bag she wore, the Brooklyn bag, became the must-have accessory of 2024, this fresh silhouette is set to become just as popular—if not more. Keep scrolling to grab one of the three color options, and if you have the budget, check out other timeless east-west styles to add to your collection.

Shop the Coach Empire Carryall 34 Bag

COACH Empire Carryall Bag 34 $450 SHOP NOW The exact style Hadid owns.

COACH Empire Carryall Bag 34 $450 SHOP NOW I love the distressed look of the brown leather.

COACH Empire Carryall Bag 34 $450 SHOP NOW Pair with all your monochromatic white looks.

Shop more east-west bags:

Freja New York Mercer Bag Black $298 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors can't stop talking about this bag.

Melie Bianco Dakota Shoulder Bag $108 SHOP NOW I love the unique shape.

HYER GOODS La Strada Leather East West Bag $365 SHOP NOW A bag you can wear from day to night.

OSOI Tan Boat Wide Mini Bag $280 SHOP NOW This also comes in black, red, ivory, and white.

ALAÏA Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2250 SHOP NOW Who What Wear senior fashion editor Eliza Huber owns this bag and constantly raves about how chic and practical it is.

Tory Burch Marshmallow Satchel $698 SHOP NOW This bag gives off business-chic vibes.