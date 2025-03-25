I Give It a Week Until Every Fashion Person in NYC Is Wearing This Under-$500 Designer Bag
We pay attention whenever Bella Hadid showcases a new designer item because it’s more likely than not to become a widespread trend. A prime example is the under-$500 designer handbag she recently displayed in NYC. We confidently predict that it will sell out in just a few days and soon be spotted on the arms of chic dressers everywhere.
The bag in question is Coach’s new Empire Carryall 34. With its east-west silhouette, long double shoulder strap, zip-top closure, and distressed vintage-style glazed leather, this bag is the perfect mix of elegance and function. Compact yet spacious enough to hold essentials—think a notebook, mini hairbrush, AirPods, lip gloss, and an iPhone—it's a practical choice for any day. Plus, it comes in three versatile neutral shades: black, chocolate brown, and tan.
On Bella Hadid: Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 ($450)
Hadid paired the bag with a black long-sleeve minidress, sheer tights, and knee-high boots, but it’s also the perfect accessory to elevate jeans or leggings. Since the last Coach bag she wore, the Brooklyn bag, became the must-have accessory of 2024, this fresh silhouette is set to become just as popular—if not more. Keep scrolling to grab one of the three color options, and if you have the budget, check out other timeless east-west styles to add to your collection.
Shop the Coach Empire Carryall 34 Bag
Shop more east-west bags:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
