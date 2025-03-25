I Give It a Week Until Every Fashion Person in NYC Is Wearing This Under-$500 Designer Bag

We pay attention whenever Bella Hadid showcases a new designer item because it’s more likely than not to become a widespread trend. A prime example is the under-$500 designer handbag she recently displayed in NYC. We confidently predict that it will sell out in just a few days and soon be spotted on the arms of chic dressers everywhere.

The bag in question is Coach’s new Empire Carryall 34. With its east-west silhouette, long double shoulder strap, zip-top closure, and distressed vintage-style glazed leather, this bag is the perfect mix of elegance and function. Compact yet spacious enough to hold essentials—think a notebook, mini hairbrush, AirPods, lip gloss, and an iPhone—it's a practical choice for any day. Plus, it comes in three versatile neutral shades: black, chocolate brown, and tan.

Bella Hadid wears a black dress, black sheer tights, black knee-high boots, and Coach's empire carryall 34 bag.

On Bella Hadid: Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 ($450)

Hadid paired the bag with a black long-sleeve minidress, sheer tights, and knee-high boots, but it’s also the perfect accessory to elevate jeans or leggings. Since the last Coach bag she wore, the Brooklyn bag, became the must-have accessory of 2024, this fresh silhouette is set to become just as popular—if not more. Keep scrolling to grab one of the three color options, and if you have the budget, check out other timeless east-west styles to add to your collection.

Shop the Coach Empire Carryall 34 Bag

Empire Carryall Bag 34
COACH
Empire Carryall Bag 34

The exact style Hadid owns.

Empire Carryall Bag 34
COACH
Empire Carryall Bag 34

I love the distressed look of the brown leather.

Empire Carryall Bag 34
COACH
Empire Carryall Bag 34

Pair with all your monochromatic white looks.

Shop more east-west bags:

Mercer Bag Black
Freja New York
Mercer Bag Black

Who What Wear editors can't stop talking about this bag.

Melie Bianco Dakota Shoulder Bag
Melie
Bianco Dakota Shoulder Bag

I love the unique shape.

La Strada Leather East West Bag
HYER GOODS
La Strada Leather East West Bag

A bag you can wear from day to night.

Tan Boat Wide Mini Bag
OSOI
Tan Boat Wide Mini Bag

This also comes in black, red, ivory, and white.

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Who What Wear senior fashion editor Eliza Huber owns this bag and constantly raves about how chic and practical it is.

Marshmallow Satchel
Tory Burch
Marshmallow Satchel

This bag gives off business-chic vibes.

Cove Clutch Bag - Leather
Cos
Cove Clutch Bag

So sleek.

