Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing Flip-Flops With This Elevated Pant Trend

As I'm sure you know, flip-flops are very much "in" for summer 2025—and not just with swimsuits. Thanks to brands like The Row, with its viral Dune flip-flops, and Ancient Greek Sandals with its best-selling jelly flip-flops, the trend has been adopted by fashion people for off-beach wear. And how they're styling them is a far cry from any beachday outfits I've seen, which Irina Shayk just perfectly displayed in Cannes.

The glamorous seaside film festival is known for its red carpet, but the off-duty looks are just as intriguing, if you ask me. I suggest keeping Shayk's in mind if you want to look chic when wearing flip-flops, as she chose the perfect pant trend to wear with them: baggy trousers. They provide a polished contrast to the casual sandals that elevates them in an instant. I can immediately identify someone wearing this combination as a fashion person.

Keep scrolling to see Shayk's outfit for yourself (which gets bonus points for adding the leather bomber jacket, belt, and navy suede tote), and then shop baggy trousers and flip-flops to wear them with.

Irina Shayk wearing a brown leather jacket, white T-shirt, baggy trousers, and flip-flops in Cannes

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)

Irina Shayk wearing a brown leather jacket, white T-shirt, baggy trousers, and flip-flops in Cannes

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Irina Shayk: Michael Michael Kors Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag ($398)

Shop Baggy Trousers

Malia Mid Rise Wide Leg Pleated Trouser Pants
Reformation
Malia Mid Rise Wide Leg Pleated Trouser Pants

Lioness La Quinta Pants
Lioness
La Quinta Pants

Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Theory
Pleated Wide Leg Pants

Madewell, Slouchy Straight Pants in 100% Linen
Madewell
Slouchy Straight Pants in 100% Linen

Staud Luisa Pants
Staud
Luisa Pants

Shop Flip-Flops

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

Madewell Greene Flip Flops
Madewell
Greene Flip Flops

Clea Flip Flop
Veronica Beard
Clea Flip Flops

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flops

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

