Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing Flip-Flops With This Elevated Pant Trend

As I'm sure you know, flip-flops are very much "in" for summer 2025—and not just with swimsuits. Thanks to brands like The Row, with its viral Dune flip-flops, and Ancient Greek Sandals with its best-selling jelly flip-flops, the trend has been adopted by fashion people for off-beach wear. And how they're styling them is a far cry from any beachday outfits I've seen, which Irina Shayk just perfectly displayed in Cannes.

The glamorous seaside film festival is known for its red carpet, but the off-duty looks are just as intriguing, if you ask me. I suggest keeping Shayk's in mind if you want to look chic when wearing flip-flops, as she chose the perfect pant trend to wear with them: baggy trousers. They provide a polished contrast to the casual sandals that elevates them in an instant. I can immediately identify someone wearing this combination as a fashion person.

Keep scrolling to see Shayk's outfit for yourself (which gets bonus points for adding the leather bomber jacket, belt, and navy suede tote), and then shop baggy trousers and flip-flops to wear them with.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Irina Shayk: Michael Michael Kors Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag ($398)

Shop Baggy Trousers

Shop Flip-Flops