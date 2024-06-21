Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier Agree That These Shoes Go Best With Baggy Jeans
I don't usually like to definitively say to wear one thing with another. After all, style is personal, and if you want to get creative with your pairings, I'll be your biggest cheerleader. That being said, certain fashion duos just work, and Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier have one down to a science.
The combination in question is baggy jeans worn with kitten heels, a matchup that perfectly combines the relaxed, casual look of the denim with the shoe style's air of easy elegance. A slight heel also keeps a slouchier denim silhouette from puddling and catching on the floor, making the twosome practical as well as aesthetically pleasing, a fact that Johnson and Harrier both appear to understand clearly.
Harrier debuted the tried-and-true ensemble first while in Milan for the spring/summer 2025 men's shows. The White Men Can't Jump star was spotted in the Italian fashion capital popping into a convenience store wearing a loose and billowy Toteme shirt straight out of Call Me By Your Name (very location-appropriate, I'd say) with baggy denim, a vintage Fendi bag, and a pair of slightly heeled black mules with an almond toe shape. To finish off the outfit, she added a Tiffany & Co. cuff, silver hoops, and her go-to oval-shaped sunglasses.
On Laura Harrier: Toteme Relaxed Fit Plaid Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt ($680); Elsa Peretti Split Cuff ($1800)
Soon after, Johnson left Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles wearing another variation of the same combo, mostly by Sabato de Sarno's Gucci. For the talk show appearance, she embodied glamour in a modern age, donning a loose updo with cat-eye sunglasses and big gold hoops in a loosely buttoned cardigan, relaxed, split-hem jeans (secured with a tiny brown-and-gold Gucci belt), and off-white, patent-leather slingback kitten heels. A dark green Gucci Jackie 1961 bag can be seen tucked under her arm.
Though undoubtedly different and unique to the two actresses' personal style preferences, both outfits prove that when it comes to what shoes you should wear with baggy denim, one option is far and wide superior. Scroll down to see Johnson's take.
On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta Bold Ribbon Narrow Sunglasses ($485); Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump ($1150)
Shop the best shoes to wear with baggy jeans:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
3 Chic and Easy Ways to Inject Color Trends Into Your Wardrobe This Season
This trick won't overwhelm neutral lovers.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved This Controversial Sneaker Trend Is Still a Thing
Who would have guessed?
By Natalie Munro
-
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Undeniably Chic Dress Trend of All Time
Simply stunning.
By Hannah Almassi
-
Anne Hathaway and Dua Lipa Are in Agreement Over This Affordable Bag Trend
Oh, and Jane Birkin too.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That French Women Love
A firm closet staple.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
90% of My Summer Shoes Are Flats—5 Elevated Ways I Plan on Wearing Them
BRB, I'm bookmarking these chic flats outfits.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Dua Lipa Wore the Viral Under-$150 Halter Top That Emily Ratajkowski Also Loves
This top style is a major trend for summer.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
PinkPantheress Is Pioneering the Next Gen of Alt-Pop
By being unapologetically herself.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman