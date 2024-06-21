Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier Agree That These Shoes Go Best With Baggy Jeans

Dakota Johnson leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 19, 2024 wearing a black cardigan with baggy jeans, a Gucci belt, a Gucci Jackie bag, and white Gucci kitten heels.

I don't usually like to definitively say to wear one thing with another. After all, style is personal, and if you want to get creative with your pairings, I'll be your biggest cheerleader. That being said, certain fashion duos just work, and Dakota Johnson and Laura Harrier have one down to a science.

The combination in question is baggy jeans worn with kitten heels, a matchup that perfectly combines the relaxed, casual look of the denim with the shoe style's air of easy elegance. A slight heel also keeps a slouchier denim silhouette from puddling and catching on the floor, making the twosome practical as well as aesthetically pleasing, a fact that Johnson and Harrier both appear to understand clearly.

Harrier debuted the tried-and-true ensemble first while in Milan for the spring/summer 2025 men's shows. The White Men Can't Jump star was spotted in the Italian fashion capital popping into a convenience store wearing a loose and billowy Toteme shirt straight out of Call Me By Your Name (very location-appropriate, I'd say) with baggy denim, a vintage Fendi bag, and a pair of slightly heeled black mules with an almond toe shape. To finish off the outfit, she added a Tiffany & Co. cuff, silver hoops, and her go-to oval-shaped sunglasses.

Laura Harrier wearing sunglasses, a patterned button-down shirt, baggy jeans, and black kitten heels with a Fendi Baguette bag.

On Laura Harrier: Toteme Relaxed Fit Plaid Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt ($680); Elsa Peretti Split Cuff ($1800)

Soon after, Johnson left Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles wearing another variation of the same combo, mostly by Sabato de Sarno's Gucci. For the talk show appearance, she embodied glamour in a modern age, donning a loose updo with cat-eye sunglasses and big gold hoops in a loosely buttoned cardigan, relaxed, split-hem jeans (secured with a tiny brown-and-gold Gucci belt), and off-white, patent-leather slingback kitten heels. A dark green Gucci Jackie 1961 bag can be seen tucked under her arm.

Though undoubtedly different and unique to the two actresses' personal style preferences, both outfits prove that when it comes to what shoes you should wear with baggy denim, one option is far and wide superior. Scroll down to see Johnson's take.

Dakota Johnson leaving "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 19, 2024 wearing a black cardigan with baggy jeans, a Gucci belt, a Gucci Jackie bag, and white Gucci kitten heels.

On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta Bold Ribbon Narrow Sunglasses ($485); Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump ($1150)

Shop the best shoes to wear with baggy jeans:

