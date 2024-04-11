Laura Harrier Wore the Comfy Shoe Trend That's So Much Chicer Than Sneakers

Laura Harrier walking with a smoothie in LA wearing a soft-yellow top, a white tee, vintage Levi's jeans, a brown suede bag, and black slides.

We all know by now that celebrities love viral shoes just as much as we do. It's fun to get in on the action, and most of them have the access necessary to do so. But what about the shoes they wear when they're not in the latest runway release from Prada or Saint Laurent? Lately, it's been timeless flat mules.

In the last few years, I've noticed an influx of celebs donning easy pairs of slide-on flats that pair perfectly with their various skirt, jeans, and trouser outfits. Plus, mules look so much more refined and put-together than sneakers do, making them an obvious choice for anyone who's thrilled about fashion's new interest in swan fashion and all things elegance. Sofia Richie Grainge wore them during a trip at the end of last year to New York City. Jasmine Tookes was just raving about a Manolo Blahnik Maysale pair on her TikTok. Now, Laura Harrier's joining the flat-mule movement.

This week, Harrier stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an easy outfit combination consisting of a soft-yellow overshirt, a white tee, and vintage jeans. She added her signature black oval-shaped shades, a suede camel-colored slouchy bag, and sleek black mules on her feet. They were the perfect finishing touch for an errand-day outfit.

Scroll down to find Harrier's full look and shop the celeb-approved shoe trend that beats out sneakers every time.

On Laura Harrier: Levi's jeans; Cartier watch

Shop flat mules:

The April Ballet Mule
Madewell
The April Ballet Mule

These backless ballet flats will look good with everything in your closet.

Suede Woven Mules
ZARA
Suede Woven Mules

I'll definitely be packing these on my summer vacations this year.

Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats

Maysales are classic for a reason.

Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

Somebody tell me not to buy these because I'm dangerously close to pressing purchase.

Mule Loafers
H&M
Mule Loafers

The texture on these is very chic.

Suede Slippers
CHARVET
Suede Slippers

These are the epitome of luxury.

Blair Flat Mule in Black Patent Leather
Larroudé
Blair Flat Mule

I swear by Larroudé's shoes for every day.

Carlotta Flat
Veronica Beard
Carlotta Flat

This brown-and-black color combo feels very rich.

Bartley Black Woven Slip-On Mule | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Bartley Woven Slip-On Mule

Yes, yes, 1000% yes.

Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules

Richie Grainge has these in multiple colors.

The Evie Mule
Katy Perry
The Evie Mule

This price is going to be hard to beat.

Franco Suede Slippers
THE ROW
Franco Suede Slippers

I dream about these lavish suede slippers by The Row literally every night.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

