Laura Harrier Wore the Comfy Shoe Trend That's So Much Chicer Than Sneakers

We all know by now that celebrities love viral shoes just as much as we do. It's fun to get in on the action, and most of them have the access necessary to do so. But what about the shoes they wear when they're not in the latest runway release from Prada or Saint Laurent? Lately, it's been timeless flat mules.

In the last few years, I've noticed an influx of celebs donning easy pairs of slide-on flats that pair perfectly with their various skirt, jeans, and trouser outfits. Plus, mules look so much more refined and put-together than sneakers do, making them an obvious choice for anyone who's thrilled about fashion's new interest in swan fashion and all things elegance. Sofia Richie Grainge wore them during a trip at the end of last year to New York City. Jasmine Tookes was just raving about a Manolo Blahnik Maysale pair on her TikTok . Now, Laura Harrier's joining the flat-mule movement.

This week, Harrier stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an easy outfit combination consisting of a soft-yellow overshirt, a white tee, and vintage jeans. She added her signature black oval-shaped shades, a suede camel-colored slouchy bag, and sleek black mules on her feet. They were the perfect finishing touch for an errand-day outfit.

Scroll down to find Harrier's full look and shop the celeb-approved shoe trend that beats out sneakers every time.

On Laura Harrier: Levi's jeans; Cartier watch

Shop flat mules:

Madewell The April Ballet Mule $110 SHOP NOW These backless ballet flats will look good with everything in your closet.

ZARA Suede Woven Mules $70 SHOP NOW I'll definitely be packing these on my summer vacations this year.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats $795 SHOP NOW Maysales are classic for a reason.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW Somebody tell me not to buy these because I'm dangerously close to pressing purchase.

H&M Mule Loafers $43 SHOP NOW The texture on these is very chic.

CHARVET Suede Slippers $450 SHOP NOW These are the epitome of luxury.

Larroudé Blair Flat Mule $300 SHOP NOW I swear by Larroudé's shoes for every day.

Veronica Beard Carlotta Flat $140 SHOP NOW This brown-and-black color combo feels very rich.

STEVE MADDEN Bartley Woven Slip-On Mule $90 SHOP NOW Yes, yes, 1000% yes.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules $745 SHOP NOW Richie Grainge has these in multiple colors.

Katy Perry The Evie Mule $79 SHOP NOW This price is going to be hard to beat.