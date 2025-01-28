The Baby Pink Chanel Ballet Flats That Are Going Viral Right Now

If you’ve spent even five minutes on Instagram lately, you’ve probably seen them: the baby pink Chanel ballerina flats in soft suede with the iconic interlocking CCs. And they’ve already become so popular that you might need some help getting your hands on them.

The ballet-flat trend is nothing new, but these Chanel flats take the look to a whole new level. For starters, the suede finish in a barely there pink is refreshingly delicate, giving them a soft, romantic edge that feels both nostalgic and modern. While the silhouette stays true to Chanel’s timeless design, the updated hue brings a playful yet elegant twist that’s perfectly on-brand for today’s minimalist and feminine fashion mix. They’re the kind of shoes you can pair with tailored trousers for work, a slouchy trench for errands, or even a sleek evening look. It’s that versatility—combined with their exclusive appeal—that’s making them a viral sensation.

chanel ballet flats in baby pink

(Image credit: @gabwallerdotcom)

But "exclusive" is the keyword here. These flats are not just trending—they’re nearly impossible to get your hands on. Chanel didn’t exactly flood the market with them, hence the demand. Unsurprisingly, they’ve sold out at nearly every Chanel boutique worldwide, and rumor has it there’s already a waiting list building.

Enter Gab Waller, the fashion insider who’s always three steps ahead of the rest of us. If you don’t already know her name, you’ve definitely seen her work. The Australian stylist turned fashion sourcer has become the go-to for sourcing sold-out designer pieces, and she’s already one of the only people who can get you on her list for these dreamy flats. Give her a DM on Instagram (@gabwallerdotcom) and she’ll take it from there.

chanel baby pink ballerina flats

(Image credit: @gabwallerdotcom)

In the meantime, we’ve shopped out similar pink ballet flats that mirror the viral designer shoes.

Shop similar styles below:

Repetto Ballerina Flats
Repetto
Cendrillon Ballerina Flats

Ballerina-approved flats.

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

Perfectly en pointe.

Satin Bow Ballerina Flats
Miu Miu
Satin Bow Ballerina Flats

The ultimate It-girl ballet flats.

Square Toe Ballerina Flats
Mansur Gavriel
Square Toe Ballerina Flats

The square toes add a fresh feel.

Cushionaire Women's Como Bow Flat With +memory Foam and Wide Widths Available, Blush 10
Cushionaire
Bow Flat

Amazon surprised us with these.

Sophia Ballerinas
Repetto
Sophia Ballerinas

Pair these with your favorite miniskirt.

Marni Mary Jane Shoes
Marni
Mary Jane Shoes

We love the patent-leather finish here.

Bria Ballet Flats
Stuart Weitzman
Bria Ballet Flats

So darling.

Audrey Ballet Flats
Chinese Laundry
Audrey Ballet Flats

To embrace your inner ballerina.

Zapatillas De Ballet Flats
Dear Frances
Zapatillas De Ballet Flats

So breezy and beautiful.

Loeffler Randall Leonie Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Ballet Flats

Dainty and delicate.

Klara Cap Toe Flats
Vionic
Klara Cap Toe Flats

A great affordable option.

