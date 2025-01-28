The Baby Pink Chanel Ballet Flats That Are Going Viral Right Now

If you’ve spent even five minutes on Instagram lately, you’ve probably seen them: the baby pink Chanel ballerina flats in soft suede with the iconic interlocking CCs. And they’ve already become so popular that you might need some help getting your hands on them.

The ballet-flat trend is nothing new, but these Chanel flats take the look to a whole new level. For starters, the suede finish in a barely there pink is refreshingly delicate, giving them a soft, romantic edge that feels both nostalgic and modern. While the silhouette stays true to Chanel’s timeless design, the updated hue brings a playful yet elegant twist that’s perfectly on-brand for today’s minimalist and feminine fashion mix. They’re the kind of shoes you can pair with tailored trousers for work, a slouchy trench for errands, or even a sleek evening look. It’s that versatility—combined with their exclusive appeal—that’s making them a viral sensation.

But "exclusive" is the keyword here. These flats are not just trending—they’re nearly impossible to get your hands on. Chanel didn’t exactly flood the market with them, hence the demand. Unsurprisingly, they’ve sold out at nearly every Chanel boutique worldwide, and rumor has it there’s already a waiting list building.

Enter Gab Waller, the fashion insider who’s always three steps ahead of the rest of us. If you don’t already know her name, you’ve definitely seen her work. The Australian stylist turned fashion sourcer has become the go-to for sourcing sold-out designer pieces, and she’s already one of the only people who can get you on her list for these dreamy flats. Give her a DM on Instagram (@gabwallerdotcom) and she’ll take it from there.

In the meantime, we’ve shopped out similar pink ballet flats that mirror the viral designer shoes.

Shop similar styles below:

Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats $380 SHOP NOW Ballerina-approved flats.

Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats $138 SHOP NOW Perfectly en pointe.

Miu Miu Satin Bow Ballerina Flats $1020 SHOP NOW The ultimate It-girl ballet flats.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats $395 SHOP NOW The square toes add a fresh feel.

Cushionaire Bow Flat $50 $30 SHOP NOW Amazon surprised us with these.

Repetto Sophia Ballerinas $236 $118 SHOP NOW Pair these with your favorite miniskirt.

Marni Mary Jane Shoes $950 SHOP NOW We love the patent-leather finish here.

Stuart Weitzman Bria Ballet Flats $425 SHOP NOW So darling.

Chinese Laundry Audrey Ballet Flats $70 SHOP NOW To embrace your inner ballerina.

Dear Frances Zapatillas De Ballet Flats $445 SHOP NOW So breezy and beautiful.

Loeffler Randall Leonie Ballet Flats $250 SHOP NOW Dainty and delicate.

Vionic Klara Cap Toe Flats $65 SHOP NOW A great affordable option.